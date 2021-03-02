The Public Pulse: Climate threat to ag; Lucky students; COVID risk; Reasonable weapon

Sean Flanagan, Underwood, Iowa

Lawmakers’ duty

So happy to read on the front page of The World-Herald that the Republican Party stated they are pressing Ben Sasse to “represent the people of Nebraska.” This is the problem in Washington which has been fueled by former and current representatives: They represent only their party. There are over a million people in our state with a variety of political views, and until we come together with some common goals and rally against falsehoods, our country will continue to be ruled by prejudices, hate and fear.

I will continue to vote for representatives that will hopefully serve all people and uphold their oath of office.

Sheila Bresley, Omaha

Sasse’s cheerleader

Sen. Ben Sasse, I hope you are enjoying the publicity you so desperately seem to crave and continuously seek. Have you noticed that liberal Democrat Jane Kleeb has hitched her wagon to you, and is now your biggest cheerleader? I doubt this is the type of support you want for your political future.

Kent Norquest, York, Neb.

Respect all voters