The Public Pulse: Climate threat to ag; Lucky students; COVID risk; Reasonable weapon

Climate costs on rise
In 2019, Midwestern farmers experienced severe weather and flooding that some, including Nebraska Gov. Ricketts, said was the most widespread flooding ever seen in Nebraska. That cost was reported to be $3.4 billion. The summer of 2020 followed up with extensive drought. Nancy Gaarder reported on Sept. 13 that the Omaha area had 46 days of 90 degrees or more — 12 days over the average. Rainfall amounts were down by as much as 13 inches in Nebraska.
Flooding and drought are well-known challenges for farmers. But on Aug. 10 another weather disaster, a derecho, swept through Iowa and other states. A report put out in 2020 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that $7.5 billion of damage was done by this unusual event. The U.S. Agriculture Department estimated that 850,000 acres could not be harvested.
Our reliance on burning fossil fuels for energy has brought us to the point that we are threatening our own farm livelihoods and food supply.
Putting a price on carbon to give incentive for developing clean energy solutions is necessary. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, will incentivize people and businesses to do that. This law puts a price on carbon to gradually move away from relying on fossil fuels while we develop cleaner forms of energy. And this law would pay regular dividends to households to help pay individual energy costs.
We need solutions to billion-dollar weather disasters or we risk people’s livelihoods and our food supply.
Steven Hultman, Crescent, Iowa
Lucky students
I think OPS and other school districts around the country should reach out to the principals of Conestoga Schools in Murray, Neb., for a solution on how to get their students back to in-person learning. Principal Rob Geise at Conestoga Jr/Sr High School and Elementary School Eric Dennis and all of the staff have implemented outstanding safety protocols which has enabled our children to attend school for the 2020-2021 year in person. Their dedication to teaching and implementing safety guidelines throughout the COVID pandemic has kept our students in school and safe. Remote learning hurts students and families and because of these amazing people, at least school for our children is normal once again.
Patti Sherwin, Union, Neb.
COVID risk
My job requires visits to multiple parts of many businesses across four states. Average 10 a week, with two to six direct contacts. Think traveling salesman. Whilst trying to distance and always masking, it is still higher risk for me compared to the people I see. Many don’t mask. Iowa vaccine rules don’t seem to address this. and there are surely many others in the same situation as me.
Sean Flanagan, Underwood, Iowa
Lawmakers’ duty
So happy to read on the front page of The World-Herald that the Republican Party stated they are pressing Ben Sasse to “represent the people of Nebraska.” This is the problem in Washington which has been fueled by former and current representatives: They represent only their party. There are over a million people in our state with a variety of political views, and until we come together with some common goals and rally against falsehoods, our country will continue to be ruled by prejudices, hate and fear.
I will continue to vote for representatives that will hopefully serve all people and uphold their oath of office.
Sheila Bresley, Omaha
Sasse’s cheerleader
Sen. Ben Sasse, I hope you are enjoying the publicity you so desperately seem to crave and continuously seek. Have you noticed that liberal Democrat Jane Kleeb has hitched her wagon to you, and is now your biggest cheerleader? I doubt this is the type of support you want for your political future.
Kent Norquest, York, Neb.
Respect all voters
Interesting comment in the OWH front-page article about the GOP passing a resolution attacking Sen. Sasse’s past and present work as a U.S. senator — even though Sen Sasse voted with President Trump 85% of the time. Presently this senator was re-elected with 63% support. Maybe as Nebraska voters, we all need to recognize that the 2020 election outcome also included votes from the infamous 2nd District. And with that in mind, the D.C. lawmakers from Nebraska, which also includes Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer, have a responsibility to respect all Nebraska voters, including independents and Democrats.
Nebraska is no longer totally a Republican state.
Kudos to Sen. Sasse for appreciating and embracing the needs and ideals of all Nebraskans. Stay strong, Sen. Sasse!
Kathe Strand, Omaha
Reasonable weapon
Just to reassure Mr. Wedmeyer (Feb. 28 Pulse) and others, civilians are banned from legally owning M-16s under present law. The AR-style rifles that civilians can legally buy vary in one important respect from M-16s: The civilian versions fire one, and only one, bullet each time the trigger is pressed.
With sales of somewhere between 5 and 10 million AR-style rifles to date in the U.S., clearly they have desirable qualities, including reasonable price, light weight, low recoil, adequate accuracy, and up until recently, cheap and plentiful ammunition. Such “modern sporting rifles,” a far more accurate and less prejudicial and pejorative term than “assault rifles,” are commonly used for hunting, target shooting and many shooting sports.
They are not especially popular for murders or assaults, however, as they are used in far less than 5% of such crimes.
Perhaps they are not the problem some people make them out to be.
Jim Wilwerding, Omaha
Strange times
Let me get this straight:
You can go onto private property (burning the American flag) to loot, burn and destroy that property. Also, you can beat up anyone that doesn’t agree with you or tries to prevent the looting, etc. While you’re breaking these laws you are wearing a mask to completely hide your identity. As you destroy, the police are protecting your right to “protest.” These same police that you want defunded.
For your actions, you get recognition from a press that says your actions “promote democracy,” along with politicians that use your actions to promote their agenda.
But, if you go onto public property (wearing only a mask to protect against the virus) carrying the American flag in honor and protest, you will be hunted down using camera recognition, extradited, arrested, and put into prison. The press and politicians will call your actions “seditious” and refer to you as a “domestic terrorist.”
This sounds like exactly what the Nazi party did as Hitler was gaining power.
Next step: “Re-education” camps for those that aren’t in lockstep with the “party,” and perhaps the Norwegian Nobel Committee will create a new Nobel Peace Prize for being “mostly peaceful”?
Michael McLaughlin, Omaha
Limbaugh harmed U.S.
Most citizens are concerned with how divided our country has become, and asking how it got that way. One answer is right-wing talk radio, epitomized and dominated for three decades by Rush Limbaugh.
Limbaugh, may he not rest in peace, was arrogant, racist, homophobic, misogynistic. He made nastiness a virtue. If this sounds like a certain former president, you’d be right. Indeed, there is a straight line from Limbaugh to Newt Gingrich to Fox News to the Tea Party to Trump. Along for the ride went the Republican Party, caring for nothing but political power — and only too willing to accommodate the fear-mongering, the lying, the reactionary politics.
What to do?
1. Break up the Rupert Murdoch media empire. There is currently an effort to do so in Australia, where Murdoch’s News Corps controls two-thirds of daily newspaper circulation. In the U.K., where there is a similar toxic political discourse, News Corps tabloids have a dominating presence. In the U.S., Murdoch controls Fox News. Enough said.
2. Reinstate the Fairness Doctrine. It worked fine from 1949-1987.
3. Strict accountability for knowingly and deliberately publishing lies.
Stuart Williams, Omaha
Well-done clinic
I wanted to send my thanks and appreciation to the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska National Guard personnel who staffed the vaccination at the Kroc Center on Feb. 19, the day I got my first shot. I was thoroughly impressed with the well-organized, smooth operating and professional way that the process was handled. Communication was clear, routing of people well laid out, and the timing excellent. The Guardsman who administered the shot did it so deftly that I did not even know he had done so. All involved should take a bow.
Steve Swartz, Omaha