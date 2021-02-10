The Public Pulse: Clinic excellence; Differing views on Sasse, NIMBY in Omaha

Upon learning the VA was starting their vaccination program, I called for an appointment and was given one for the following day. I was screened and processed at the appointed time with no waiting by a cheerful and professional staff. The first shot was uneventful. I was told to come back in three weeks for the second shot.

For the second shot, I was met once again without any waiting by courteous and professional staff. The whole process was administered flawlessly and professionally at every turn. What a smooth operation.

The veterans served by the Omaha VA are so fortunate to have an opportunity to receive the COVID vaccine, especially after we see so many places around the country suffering from long waiting lines or an absence of the vaccine. This COVID clinic at the Omaha VA is yet another example of the excellent care we veterans have come to expect from the VA. My hat’s off to the staff that put this together and administered it in such a professional way. Thank you, VA.

Rich Stanko, Omaha

Well-done clinic