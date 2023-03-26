





Changing clocks

I was delighted to read David Prerau’s column about Daylight Saving Time (“More sunshine is worth the hassle”). It is the first time I have read anything about DST that had such a commonsense approach. I agree with his assessment and his suggestion.

Our ancient forbears certainly used DST: If you have no way of making light, you must make hay while the sun shines — and sleep while it doesn’t. Brilliant mankind has invented electricity and watches, cell phones and computers that are smart enough to change to and from DST with absolutely no input from mere humans. I find it bizarre that any of these remarkably intelligent humans have trouble changing clocks.

I have friends that are bothered for several days both times. I also have friends that enjoy the difference. I tend to be in that latter group, and don’t understand the problem, although I know it is valid. I have, as others have, spent my life changing alarms several times a week. Sometimes, I slept in on the weekends. Sometimes, I got up much earlier — for soccer, band, fishing, horse competitions, ski trips or church. Sometimes, I got up earlier on weekdays for school activities. As a military family, there were times when each month, or each week, or each day required a different alarm clock setting. There have certainly been thousands of people, in many walks of life, who have dealt with constantly changing routines.

DST allows wise use of the daylight hours. The amount of daylight at a normal time for going to work and school makes an extremely good case of the advantages of changing between the two times.

So, my vote is to continue having the benefits of daylight when it can best be used — winter and summer. Surely, we are all capable of changing a few clocks and watches.

Barb Simmons, Bellevue

Standard time

I read the March 12 article about Clock Clash. I only read one opinion and that was against Daylight Saving Time. I thought William F. Shughart II did well writing his opinion! But, there are two things in my opinion, that were lacking from his column. The first is that if they did stay with DST, the kids would be going to school in the dark. The second one is dear and near to all those people headed east bound in the morning commute. Early in the year when the sun starts coming back, it hits you right in the eyes and, at times, you are blinded. Then about the time it gets out of your eyes, DST starts and it is right back in your eyes again. I believe you would have less accidents over all if we just stayed with standard time.

John Bauman, Omaha

Time on our side

I think if we go to a 10-hour day, four-day work week, will Daylight Saving Time go away?

George Ketner, Stella, Nebraska

Thanks to Pillen

Govenor Pillen, I want to thank you publicly for continuing to place a bright light on the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

In your new role as governor, you already recognize the need for this program and its success to meet the needs of some students in our Nebraska schools. Your media drive during February was much appreciated.

Your encouragement to all adult citizens of this great state to volunteer as a mentor is so impactful and necessary for the TeamMates program to persevere and match all the students who need a mentor. You related that you know mentoring works — it does! It’s the support as you indicated that a trained mentor can provide to a student/mentee towards academic and personal success. For those whom have never mentored before, imagine the possibility of encouraging a student/mentee in need and seeing the trajectory of their future soar.

Govenor Pillen, your visibility, voice and personal testament will be a positive link to future volunteer recruitments, student success stories and great for the TeamMates program and all of Nebraska.

Tracy Stoltzman, Norfolk, Nebraska

TeamMates mentor

Star act

An ethanol bill has been introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith and is co-sponsored by Sen. Pete Ricketts, Reps. Mike Flood and Don Bacon. Currently, ethanol sales are prohibited in summer per a pollution study. Every congressional Nebraskan disputes those findings with newer data.

The Major Richard Star Act however isn’t in dispute. It rectifies the injustice of Congress granting hundreds of thousands of military members who retired healthy both longevity and subsequent disability pay, while denying it to 212 Nebraskans who were injured in combat; at 50,000 nationwide.

Fischer and Bacon have co-sponsored the Major Richard Star Act. We think they all should co-sponsor the Star Act.

This doesn’t just impact the disabled. Of 1.3 million active-duty members, 81% have below 20 years of service. If those, 1,053,000 get wind of what happens when they get disabled in combat, that unlike those who retired healthy, the combat injured pay is offset/denied, our military will hemorrhage troops.

Two-hundred and twelve combat-disabled Cornhuskers must rate at least as high as a crop of corn.

Mark D. Anich, Omaha

Bank failures

Once again, the federal government has proven that it is a poor steward of the financial system. In 2008, Congress passed the Dodd Frank Bill and Obama promised we would see no more bank failures because the government would more closely scrutinize risk and not bailout non-insured depositors.

The net effect was the tightening of credit standards and limiting credit supply. Now, the all-seeing federal reserve — which began an aggressive raising of rates to fight the highest inflation in years caused by excessive government spending — has precipitated a run on banks. The failure of the second and third largest banks, Silicon Valley and Silver Gate, has led to Treasury Secretary Yellen and President Biden rushing to assure the public that the nations banking system is safe. Not only will FDIC insured depositors get up to $250,000 limit back, uninsured larger depositors, which include the wealthy, will also. Not to worry, it won’t cost you a thing, the FDIC will use funds from the fees that they charge all members. In other words: free money!

The law of unintended consequences once again rears it ugly head.

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Praise for Cavanaugh

Senator Michaela Cavanaugh has been getting a lot of bad opinion pieces here, so let’s add a change of pace — go, girl, go! You’re doing an amazing job and everyone angry about it should rethink where their anger should be aimed.

Juliet Clark, Omaha

LB 753

My freshman year of high school, I attended Central. I had a hard time adjusting and got into three fights and was kicked out of school. My mother was a waitress and my dad was a truck driver, so we didn’t have a lot of extra money. Nevertheless, my mother enrolled me at Bishop Ryan High. It was a small private school run by Sisters of Mercy. My dad worked a lot of overtime to help pay for the tuition. The little Catholic School located at 60th and L was a God-send.

I had a religion class each semester taught by one of the Jesuit priests. The class sizes were smaller than Central, which allowed me to get more personalized instruction. In each classroom, there was a crucifix hanging on the wall which was a constant reminder whenever I lost my temper. The discipline of wearing a sport coat and tie also helped.

I was able to make the sports teams and played well enough to get a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska. And was able to maintain a high enough grade point average to meet the scholarship requirements. Had Ryan not been available, I know I wouldn’t have graduated from high school. Ryan was a perfect fit.

So the Nebraska Legislature should take the advice of Lou Ann Linehan and pass LB 753 because not all students are alike — they need options.

George Mills, Omaha

Alternative truths

Regarding Bradley Wardell’s version of Fox News (“World of narratives”), I have to strongly disagree. It is true that most cable news shows slant their attention politically. However, of the “big three” networks, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, Fox News stands alone in its presentation of fabrication.

Just recently, Tucker Carlson complained mainstream media was not reporting about the Silicon Valley Bank crash, when, in fact, every time I turned on my TV the day it happened, that’s about all I saw. For an entire day last week, most of the Fox news team promoted the story about that bank donating $73 million to Black Lives Matter, but it was a totally contrived story. And Tucker Carlson’s edited version of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was appalling, and sloppy as well.

And if Fox News is Mr. Wardell’s primary source of news, he might not even know about the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion is leveling at Fox, nor will he know anything about the damning messaging Dominion revealed that clearly indicates Fox News knew all along claims of voting machine fraud were ridiculous. That’s because the company has prohibited employees from discussing any of it on air.

Mr. Wardell is correct about one thing. We do live a world of narratives. But news should not be narrative. It should be factual. If Fox News replaced the word “news” with the word ”narrative” in their name, I would be fine with that.

Lee Miltner, Omaha

Cherry-picking

Phil Koch bemoaned the “cherry-picked” reporting of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in his diatribe against Fox News (Pulse, March 11). I would suggest to Mr. Koch to combine the “cherry-picked” scenes shown in the Congressional hearings and shown time after time by CNN, CNBC, etc. with what was shown on FOX, and he will get a better idea of what actually happened — if he really cares.

Frank Blank, Omaha

Return on investment

Rick Gustafson’s Pulse letter (“On the right track”) indicates that he has led and assisted on many streetcar projects. He does not indicate what has been the actual return on investment for each of the jobs.

It seems as if he and his team only worried about the initial financing and installation, but did not look back at whether the individual jobs were a success, barely paid off, or never paid off.

Luis R. Cantu, Omaha

Trolley and tower

As I see it, the streetcar and the skyscraper were joined as one project well before most of us had heard of either. And it had nothing to do with transportation.

City planners will plan. They want the tracks (coupled with TIF) to encourage directed growth within the urban core.

Insurance companies will mitigate risk. In addition to ensuring long-term city support, Mutual needs to shore up existing property values on their extensive Midtown holdings.

Kudos to both for their bold vision: a vibrant urban corridor defined east and west by Omaha’s most recognized corporate citizen.

I heartily endorse the vision, but not the financing. If TIF fails (for any reason) to generate bond payments, the shortfall ultimately comes from taxpayers, does it not?

Is that appropriate without a vote?

Tym Livers, Omaha

14th Street library

The larger young readers section at the 14th and Jones Street library will deliver less service than the former book mobile at W. Dale Clark. The book mobile enriched school libraries that students could access five days a week. The 14th Street library only sees young readers on weekends when some parents can take them downtown.

Terry White, Omaha

Hollywood heroes

After watching the 95th Academy Awards, I keep thinking about two people: Chris Rock and Tom Cruise. Their resiliency and work ethic should be lessons for all of us.

I cringe at Chris Rock’s use of language and subject matter, which is both provocative and thought-provoking. But, during last year’s Oscars, he took a slap in the face on live television in front of his peers and kept on doing his job. He took a pause, remained poised and kept going. Didn’t even shed a tear. He de-escalated instead of escalating the situation. Wow, would I do that? Then, he used his head, showed patience and discipline and went back to work. He waited almost a year before responding. He credits his parents. Maybe he had “stick and stones …” parental voices in his head? Whatever your opinion about Chris, he is a rock.

Tom Cruise, like the rest of us, has his flaws. His “couch jumping” interviews can be cringe-worthy. His passionate opinions about Ritalin during a Matt Lauer interview drew criticism. But Tom keeps cruising. “Top Gun: Maverick,” was the highest-grossing movie of 2022, and won an Academy Award … for best sound? And, where was Tom Cruise during the Oscars? He was working on another movie.

I think one way or another, everyone took some form of a slap in the face during the COVID crisis. Now, regardless of our scars or flaws, we should all be rocks and keep cruising.

Layne Lueders, Blair

School loyalty

School choice and open enrollment has changed the meaning of being loyal and being true to your school district and community to a whole new level. It opens the door to abuse in the athletic programs. Where have those days gone when you played for your neighborhood school or town team — win or lose? Do some school teams win or lose more? Yes, that’s part of competition and life’s rules. I wonder how many basketball teams that qualified for the Nebraska State Basketball Championship are now celebrating with players who do not live within the school boundaries or towns.

The scouting done by both boys and girls coaches and recruiting within in the open enrollment rules by those coaches to find a winning combination for their sport is way out of hand. They have taken advantage of the school choice and open enrollment rule. And the current parents accept it and let their child sit the bench or worst-case scenario not make the team at, all while the transfer kid takes their child’s place. Despite that, those parents are taxpayers of that district and have invested a lot of monies to the district through increasing school bonds.

The drafting of those athletes goes down as far as fall, winter, spring and summer youth select teams and camps. Parents think shopping around for a school that their son or daughter can play for a winning program will help them to be spotted by a college coach. If your child is worth their weight, College coaches will find them no matter where or who they play for.

It’s time for this to stop and go back, as The Beach Boys song goes, “be true to your school.”

Max Kurz, Omaha

Pro-life?

A true pro-lifer would be demanding effective gun control, universal health care and a living minimum wage.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Jennie Edmundson Hospital

Aside from a previously scheduled follow-up at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, the morning of St. Patrick’s Day started out like any other day for me. The plan was to come home after the appointment and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. However, after being seen by my doctor, I was relocated to the ER due to what I still believed was merely a lesser issue.

Upon a subsequent evaluation, I was informed that I had a heart attack. From there, I was life-flighted to Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs where I immediately had a stint put in. I was informed by the doctor that my artery was 100% clogged and that I may very well have had only a matter of minutes left on this Earth.

I want to thank everyone who had a hand in my treatment, which ultimately saved my life. Their efficiency, professionalism and demeanor was beyond superb. Small town hospitals don’t always get the credit due to them. Medical staff at both hospitals all contributed to me being able to relax with a ride home seeing trees, sky, etc., for at least one more day. So kudos to all of you. And thank you from the very bottom of my heart.

Mel B. Shelnutt, Clarinda

LB 626

In her Public Pulse letter, “No choice,” Janice Laplante stated four times the risk of a woman becoming pregnant. She is sadly misguided.

The ability of a woman to become pregnant and give birth to a beautiful child is not a risk, but a gift from God. Women are highly respected for this one fact alone. Legislative Bill 626 gives a woman and her husband/partner the chance to think about the responsibility they take on by having sexual relations. That’s a good thing and so is LB 626.

Greg Hansen, Omaha

Fabricating a narrative?

I find it interesting and amusing that when Tucker Carlson showed unedited footage of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, he was accused of trying to fabricate a narrative. However, the Jan. 6, 2021, committee hired an actual TV executive to produce the hearings for TV and it was proclaimed to be the unvarnished truth.

Tom Buglewicz, Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Other half of the truth

Rick Galusha’s civics essay (March 12) referenced a “bookend” to the Bill of Rights: the “Bill of Obligations.” In that vein, Americans should also be aware of another “bookend” concept that currently stands on the campus of Utah Valley University. It is a tribute to the vision of Holocaust survivor Victor Frankel. After his liberation from a Nazi concentration camp, he wrote, “Freedom is only part of the story and half of the truth. Freedom is but the negative aspect of the whole phenomenon whose positive aspect is responsibleness. In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of reponsibleness. That is why I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast.”

The 15-foot statue at UVU is a prototype of a much larger future “Statue of Responsibility;” a 300-foot tall stainless steel monument that may someday stand on the West Coast as a visual metaphor for the other “half of the truth.”

Read more about it here: statueofresponsibility.org.

Dick Netley, Omaha