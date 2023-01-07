The Public Pulse: Closer ties; Second guesses; Lost and found







Russian/Chinese alliance

Can or will, history again repeat itself for Russia? Now, with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, forging closer ties (Dec. 31), one can only recall the German/Russian pact at the start of WWII. Germany used such a treaty only to forge its own interests. When push came to shove, Germany abandoned and attacked Russia. There can be no doubt of which of these two countries are the strongest once again. Also, we find ourselves, the United States, once again on the other side in this current conflict of interests.

Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Nebraska

Second guesses

Borrowing from the Tuesday column-style of my favorite OWH writer, Tom Shatel, I offer the following:

First down, go with a guaranteed small gain. Nebraskans love fireworks almost as much as all levels of football. Why not devise a 12-month football schedule and compliment that with legal access to fireworks all year? Slight, but certain uptick in the state’s economy, I’m guessing.

Second down, safe running play. I join with recent Pulse scribes in noting the bland policy statements of the governor-elect. But we shouldn’t be surprised as his campaign was an acre-wide and half-inch deep. A successful agri-business person has a solid bottom line and financial network, not necessarily a perspective on the common good, understanding of the state constitution and legal code, nor skills in leading others. We get what we vote for, I guess.

Third down and time to go for it all. I believe most people value affordable public transportation, just not for themselves. I think most of us love our individual vehicles and the independence they provide much more. The streetcar project is a boondoggle, not viable public transportation. If we need an attraction, how about a tram over the new Leahy Mall? This play is still under review, I guess.

Fourth down and time to punt. Oh, but we can’t. We have to live with our choices, not pass them off to others. Better buckle up for 2023, I guess.

Patrick Durow, Omaha

Lost and found

Item lost: One moral code

Owner’s name: The Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln

When lost: About the time of Richard Nixon’s first campaign

Last sighting: In the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 13, 2021, when 10 Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, even though they knew they were likely signing their political death certificates.

Reward if found: The continuation of our sacred and beautiful experiment in the democratic form of government.

James Olson, Omaha

Non-governing government

These House Republicans who can’t even agree on a speaker are some of the same ones who fed the “Trump monster” and it is now eating them alive.

Karen Guilfoyle, Omaha

Scrap the streetcar

The streetcar project is by far one of the worst ideas for the city to entertain. The mayor should spend more time decreasing city expenses. We do not even know the long-term cost of this project, but if we look at the history of our city government, I cannot recall one city project that came in under budget and without long-term increasing expenses.

With the rising inflation, increasing food costs, and predicted shortages of staple food items in 2023, is this the best idea? The city should focus on bringing more revenue-generating events to Omaha and looking at ways to decrease or eliminate taxes. The people are tired of being taxed to death.

Michael O’Donnell, Omaha

Good riddance

There is one thing I can say about Jim Pillen being elected governor of Nebraska: good riddance, Ricketts.

Tom Beckman, Plattsmouth

Dear Gov. Pillen

Soon you will be deciding who will fill Sen. Ben Sasse’s Senate seat as he departs to Florida. It is well known former Gov. Pete Ricketts is asking for this position.

There are Nebraskans who have grown a bit weary of Ricketts, and I am here to offer myself to be considered for the position. At the least, it will provide you with an alternative for you to make the best decision. I am a veteran and understand how to get the job done under the most difficult of circumstances, which is displayed by my service to this country.

As an enlisted in the sergeants’ ranks, we know how to get the task expected of us done with results and know how to rely on others and have them rely on you. As a Nebraskan, I have lived Nebraska values. Not just hearing what they are from so many politicians each and every year when they campaign for election. You have said, “you are not a politician.” We have that in common. I am a fresh face with Nebraskans foremost in mind. My oath of office would be to defend the Constitution, which I proved I can uphold by my military service.

There is more to the resume, but let’s keep it simple. I can merely offer my service to Nebraskans and country. The choice is now yours.

Robert Perrault, Omaha

Time to rethink

I write in regard to Gary Thomsen’s letter “In God we trust.”

A country cannot function when religion is at the cusp of every political decision. There are many religions practiced in the United States. Not all of them believe in “in God we trust.” This country is made up of many diverse religions and until we divide church from state and keep religion out of government, this country cannot make decisions that will benefit all people.

And remember that the early “settlers” made some very heinous decisions “in the name of God” when they brought over slaves against their will and destroyed the Native American people.

Maybe it’s time to rethink the whole “in God we trust” motto and be honest about the good, if any, it is doing this country.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Disaster for taxpayers

I, for one, think the streetcar will be a disaster for Omaha taxpayers. As MUD and Omaha fight over if it is a development or infrastructure project, who will be taxed more if it is considered an infrastructure investment? Does MUD only increase the rates for Omaha residents? I do not live in the Omaha city limits, but use MUD as a supplier. Can my rates be increased because of this? I can’t vote for the mayor or city council, so who is my representative for this possible increase? Another thing is the driver in all of this. We appoint a developer to oversee this project. Nothing like putting the fox directly in the hen house. The only real winners in this will be the developers along its path and Mutual of Omaha. The losers, most businesses and residents along this path. Once again, use the taxpayers’ money to support big business. The mayor said it would be voted on by the residents, not their representatives. Put this project up for a vote.

Joe Hoover, Omaha

What’s good for the city?

Warren Buffett makes many good points about the streetcar proposal, as do Henry Burke (formerly a civil engineer of Kiewit) and Tom Rubin (a transit professional). These people have expertise in this area. Why are we not listening to them instead of the developers and Mutual of Omaha. The latter appears to have more clout about what is good for the city than the experts and the people of Omaha. Why should the rest of us have to pay higher gas and water bills to finance something that benefits so few and why does Mutual of Omaha get to say they will not build unless there is a streetcar? It is up to the people of Omaha to say what is good for the city, not Mutual of Omaha and the developers. I agree with Mr. Buffett. Put it to a vote.

Judy Gacek, Omaha

Praise of resolve

“History does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” December 29 were the days of both the 2022 Russian missile barrage slamming the Ukraine and the heaviest German Luftwaffe firebombing of London in 1940. Both attacks were largely focused on civilian targets, presumably to crush the morale of the defiant population. Leaders of each country being attacked praised their citizens’ response and fostered their resolve. The U.S. had not entered either war, but was openly supporting defense against the aggressors. Congressional funding of our military is particularly critical as it aids Ukraine and discourages other such aggressors. May it draw combat to a close more quickly than in the 1940s, and empower the people of Ukraine and Russia to a mutually confident future.

James A. (Jim) Carroll, Omaha