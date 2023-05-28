Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.







Major Richard Star Act

On Memorial Day, we remember those who died in combat while we enjoy an inexpensive holiday — for the dead require no pay. Ironically, as we decorate graves and salute flags, our Congress pay-punishes 50,000 living combat-injured in a way they don’t punish 500,000 retirees who initially left the military healthy. Wishing to avoid that, our active-duty members quit, thus collapsing our military.

The Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 1282/S. 344) corrects this pay-offset for combat injured. Most of Nebraska’s congressional contingent have cosponsored this act. However, Reps Adrian Smith and Mike Flood have not, perhaps under pressure to apply thrift across all things.

Most Nebraskans are just as thrifty, but aren’t so unwise as to pay-punish our combat-injured heroes who remain combat-injured on this and every Memorial Day. Remember them by telling Reps. Smith and Flood to co-sponsor the Star Act.

Mark D. Anich, Omaha

USAF & USN veteran

Kudos to sportswriters

Kudos to World-Herald sports writers Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson. Their coverage of the just-concluded state track meet is typical. Lots of information and interesting stories in an easy-to-follow format. I’ve been reading World-Herald sports sections since I was a kid back in the 1950s, so I feel comfortable in saying, when it comes to prep sports, Pospisil and Patterson are the best. Long may they live.

Julia McCord, Lincoln

Refreshing relationship

Senators Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer have been working hand-in-hand to deliver meaningful reforms for the people of Nebraska. In just the last few months, our two senators have worked together in crafting the 2023 Farm Bill, standing up for fiscal responsibility and structural spending reforms, promoting the year-round sale of E15, curtailing the threats we face from the Chinese Communist Party, and fighting to overturn burdensome EPA regulations. Nebraskans are looking forward to our U.S. senators ongoing partnership to yield positive results for our great state.

Kit Gerald, Omaha

Farm Bill roundtable

It was reported that Sens. Fischer and Ricketts held roundtable discussions last week with Nebraska ag producers to gather input for the 2023 Farm Bill. Although many in our city do not always understand the direct benefit of agriculture to our community and state, the impact is profound. Over 1-in-4 jobs in Nebraska are tied to agriculture, making it the largest and most significant industry in Nebraska. We need to pass the 2023 Farm Bill later this year and always rigorously defend the agricultural community. I thank both of our senators for working so closely together on an issue that impacts our state in such a drastic way.

Brandi Burkett, Omaha

Impressive event

On May 13 an amazing event, sponsored by the Omaha African Culture Connection, took place at the Westside High School Auditorium. Called “Africa Djawa” (“Africa Rejoicing”) this two solid hours of drumming, singing and chanting, and dance that involved not only Omaha talent, but also three international performers, along with performers from other states, taught so much about history and tradition. It was colorful, engaging and the story told was relatable to all. Impressive event — look for a performance in Omaha again next spring. Kudos to all involved.

Lisa and Dave Helmick, Omaha

Civility please

The passage of LB 574 by the Nebraska State Legislature received a fair amount of national news coverage over the weekend. Unfortunately, much of it centered on the raving theatrical rantings of one of our state senators. Frankly, this behavior was embarrassing. We all know that these are emotionally charged issues. But does that mean that we can’t have civil discourse about them without the shouting and screaming — at least within the halls of our state legislative chamber?

Bob Davis, Omaha

Serious about AI

Prudent isn’t always a word associated with China, but they have perceived a threat so significant that they are putting the brakes on their research into artificial intelligence. So, rather than join the United States in our latest weak and feeble response, they are tightening government control of AI.

They are also making moves to boost trust with their consumers to minimize social disruption. I guess the current administration figures U.S. citizens don’t have trust issues? When will our leaders wake up and get serious about this up-and-coming, far-reaching technology?

Benjamin Boll, Omaha

Beneath civil discourse

Whether you agree or no with LB 574, I hope all civilized people in Nebraska can agree that pounding a podium, screaming a repetitive chant and basically throwing a tantrum on the legislative floor because one could not convince their colleagues to vote with them is an embarrassment and beneath civil discourse. In the end, such antics create even more reasons to disagree with the elected individual.

Machelle Williams, Bennington

Difficult to comprehend

Regarding LB 574, what’s difficult to wrap my brain around is that the opposition to the bill included every major medical association, the chamber of commerce, numerous corporations and businesses, various religious denominations, and over 1,000 medical practitioners. The institutional strength of civil society mobilized against this bill. Yet lawmakers ignored all of that, including both the actual experts and the personal testimonies of those directly affected. So, it is really difficult to comprehend what we are doing anymore. Do deliberative democracy, citizen advocacy and political organizing actually matter anymore after what transpired last week in Lincoln?

Rev. Dr. E. Scott Jones, Omaha

Commendable teachers

I am humbled (as a retired teacher) to hear the wonderful stories of the success of students who struggle due to the incredible dedication of teachers that are under such undue pressure and stress from things out of their control. Sunday’s feature OWH article (May 21, 2023)-and others over the year-exemplified the sheer determination of some OPS teachers who helped their students thrive despite challenging circumstances. Thank you to all the teachers who continue to follow their heart in guiding their students to be their best!

Bev Beam Hornig, Omaha

Unnecessary spending

People of Nebraska, since you voted to require voter ID to vote in our elections, the implementation was reported to cost $2 million to $20 million dollars. There is “virtually” no voter fraud in Nebraska elections ever!

All this voter ID thing does is make it harder to vote. I’ll leave it up to the readers on who this will make it harder!

How many needy people you could help with that kind of money?

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Farm bill fly-in

As a public health advocate and former SNAP participant, I know how vital the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is in addressing food insecurity in the U.S. When I was 19 years old, I was working and attending college while raising a young child on my own. SNAP allowed me to provide healthy food for myself and my growing child. I am grateful I did not have to choose between food and paying rent.

For more than 50 years, SNAP has played a crucial role in addressing hunger and poverty, but in its current form, it does not address nutrition security, despite growing public support. We must build upon this success by investing in ways to improve access to healthy food and the nutritional quality of food. In addition, SNAP can set the tone in retail outlets as far as what and when items get marketed or go on sale, playing a larger role in diet quality beyond just participants.

Making changes to the SNAP program could improve diet quality for people across the country. And a healthy diet can be an important component to improving the overall health and well-being of everyone.

Congress should prioritize and modernize important programs including SNAP and the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentives Program in the 2023 Farm Bill to address diet quality so that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.

Ashley Carroll, Omaha

American Heart Association volunteer

Government interference

I’m a bit taken aback at the bizarre spectacle of the governor and a few dozen supporters celebrating as he signs Nebraska’s new anti-abortion/anti-gender choice law (May 23). What are they so happy about? Bullying a group of people? Somehow the governor and his group are under the impression that someone is going to obey this new law. Really? How will you stop them from getting abortions in another state? How will you stop them from getting gender treatment in another state and getting their pills by mail? The answer is you won’t. It seems this stuff is unenforceable. The more time that passes, the more organized your opposition becomes with networking and money. There will be money to aid the poorest of these people you are so gleefully trying to degrade and humiliate.

This is not about which side you’re on with these issues. This is about the government misbehaving. When it comes to interference in the personal medical choices, this being America, people will simply refuse to comply.

Tom Gruber, Omaha