The Public Pulse: Coach Frost showed my son an important lesson; Kudos to Adrian Martinez

My son saw a man he thought was important listen to him, treat him with kindness, and felt cared for. When I think back to some of our previous coaches, I would have never taken Nikola to meet some of them. The way they behaved and treated their players wasn’t something I wanted my kid to see.

When it comes down to it, I would rather have a coach who I’m comfortable with my son watching and meeting than one who is out to win at all costs. After all, most of the players on the field are practically kids themselves.

Alexie Herrmann, Omaha

Grateful

I would like to thank the person who on Friday, Nov. 12, found my sunglasses and turned them into Hy-Vee customer service at their 180th and Pacific Street store. I wanted to thank the person in person, but Hy-Vee customer service told me the person brought them in from the parking lot and then left.

To the person who did this very nice gesture, thank you very much! Happy Holidays!

Cal Bull, Elkhorn

Stopping the thefts