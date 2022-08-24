The Public Pulse: Coal-burning use in North O; Bacon support; License plate readers

Decarbonize
Our public power board is making decisions that can inflict a lifetime of respiratory illness on some Omahans. As explained by Dr. Alison Freifeld and others in a Midlands Voices, (July 28), the Omaha Public Power District Board will soon be making decisions that will continue a practice that adversely affects the health of children and adults in some OPPD sub districts.
Most of us guzzle electrical energy supplied by Omaha Public Power District without thinking of negative impacts on our neighbors. Within the OPPD service area, some suffer more directly from the impact of our burning coal.
And it is likely that those who suffer the most use the least energy. Most people living in North and east Omaha are not cooling huge homes, charging Tesla cars or running all manner of duplicative electronic devices. They and their children are, however, suffering from more asthma and other respiratory illnesses caused or aggravated by coal particulates.
We should ask some questions of the OPPD Board and staff. Why is a public power system continuing to impose this kind of sacrifice on a particular segment of its consumers? Why is the staff and board unable to fulfill their earlier commitment to remedy this? How long must residents of the impacted area endure this injustice? What can we as a community through our OPPD representatives do to remedy this unfair situation?
Dr. Alison Freifeld and others outlined some actions that the OPPD directors must take now to improve the lives and health of all Omahans and others beyond OPPD’s boundaries. Please contact your director at https://bit.ly/3cww5hW.
Patricia Zieg, Omaha
Thanks to OPPD
I wish to thank the OPPD board for extending the coal-burning life of the North Omaha Power Station. In view of all the facts, especially the threat of brown- or blackouts, I think this was the wisest decision. I too am concerned about the environment, but more concerned about the short-term supply of power. We all saw what happened in Texas when power failed and severe weather occurred.
Marvin Crawford, Elkhorn
Bacon support
It is election season, and people are writing about elected officials they do not like. Although I am not a member of his political party, I would like to thank Congressman Bacon and his staff for their help with an IRS issue. They got on it right away, were very courteous and helpful, and I could not have expected more. I think folks should know Congressman Bacon is there when you need him.
Edmund J. Leslie, Omaha
License plate cameras
Why are license plate readers any more intrusive than cameras in banks, supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, parking lots and everywhere else? Aren’t these cameras suppose to aid police in catching thieves, murderers and wrongdoers in general? Why are speeders and drivers blowing through red lights immune from consequences, and somehow feel these license plate cameras are against their civil and privacy rights?
Robert Bastarache, Omaha
Not about civil liberties
The license plate cameras are not about civil liberties, it’s protecting our law enforcement officers and the public. If Bellevue, Lancaster County and Seward County are using them, why not Douglas County?
Tom Dahulick, Omaha
Legal and legitimate search
I personally find it abhorrent and downright frightening that the likes of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsay Graham, Don Bacon, Mike Flood and Pete Ricketts, to name a few, do not hold the rule of law or the protection of our democracy more important than their continuing to stand with the former president and against the Justice Department in the legal and legitimate execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. You and I know they know better. They simply lack the spine to do the right thing, to put country before party. The verbal attacks on Merrick Garland, possibly the calmest and most reasonable man in Washington, and the murderous threats on the FBI are equal in intent to the violence wrought on the U.S. Capitol itself on Jan. 6, 2021.
We the people have the power of the vote, the power to save our democracy and put a stop to this dangerous foolishness!
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
Careful what you wish for
Sometimes your granted wish comes with something not asked for. The case in point is changing Farnam Street from part-time one-way to full-time two-way. The city hired an outside firm to study and found it feasible to allow two-way traffic full time, but with the addition of two roundabouts. It’s good that the neighborhood got their wish, but the city plans to spend over $1 million to add these roundabouts. The firm’s logic was to avoid collisions at these two intersections. With that logic, most of the intersections in Omaha would need roundabouts.
Gary Willis, Omaha
Taken for granted?
It should give all Nebraska voters pause that Jim Pillen will not engage in a debate with Carol Blood. No matter your stance on the issues, it is tradition for good reason that candidates for any elected office stand up and face their challengers in open and civil debate. If it is Jim Pillen’s stance that he will automatically win the governor’s office without the need to debate his opponent just because Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state, are the voters in this state OK that their votes are taken for granted? I think any elected official should be able to defend their positions in hostile environments, not just friendly, scripted environments.
Adam Wilmes, Omaha
Opportunity to learn
So, defying approximately 50 years of tradition, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has declined to debate Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood.
And what do we know about Jim Pillen so far? We know that he doesn’t like critical race theory which, to my knowledge, is not and has not been taught in any K-12 school system in Nebraska. We also know that he knows which end of a shotgun is which. Well, I know that too. Does that make me qualified to be governor of Nebraska? Of course, not having been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, I probably have two strikes against me already.
Robert Ranney, Omaha
Harming the Republic
I think Michael O. Johnson’s response to “Cheney’s rant” (Pulse, Aug. 17), that a disputing fact to Trump’s losing the election is “a large number of Trump-supported candidates won their primaries,” does not negate the objective facts.
These are the politics that allow a demagogue and tyrant to surround themselves with compliant sycophants and supporters who will harm the Republic.
Russell L. Graham, Bellevue
Rent control
Why didn’t our government enforce price and rent controls when all this so called inflation started? I always thought it was greed that started it.
Peter I. Giglia, Omaha
Bridge Flats
The proposed bridge flats in Bellevue looks dreadful.
Terry White, Omaha
Above the law?
If you break the law and you get caught, you reap the consequences. It’s the law and everyone should act accordingly. Trump was given every opportunity to return the documents. Why were the documents at Trump’s home? Why didn’t he just give them back? Trump later said the documents were declassified. Then he said the documents were planted. Which is it? Why did Trump release his copy of the warrant with the names of agents who were involved? Why are some Republicans saying the process of executing the search warrant is worse than the taking of classified documents? Why do some people believe Trump is above the law?
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
