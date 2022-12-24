 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response

  • 0



Cold-hearted Christmas

Nothing says Merry Christmas like giving people one day’s notice to pack everything they own and go try to find a new place to live, six days before Christmas and one day ahead of a possible blizzard (Dec. 19). Unbelievable. Prayers to those who were uprooted from Legacy Crossing.

Rod Jenkins, Plattsmouth

Insensitive timing

It begs to reason why city officials would condemn Legacy Crossing Apartments for violations of city codes the week before Christmas and during one of the most brutally cold weeks of the season.

People are also reading…

According to OWH reports (“Residents pack up, ponder next steps”), some of these code violations have been going on for four years. Back in March of this past year, the Omaha Fire Department investigated a hoarding complaint and found more code violations which led to additional inspections. So why did it take the city so long to take action now?

It’s not a question of whether this property needed to be condemned and evacuated but more a question of insensitive and inhumane timing and the total dependence on nonprofits to deal with the chaos. According to the mayor, the city made this difficult decision that the building is unsafe. But it if it weren’t for the nonprofits, what plan did the city have? How safe is it to be homeless and on the street with wind chills dipping into the -30 range?

Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs

Enough, already

I know that I am not alone in saying enough with this stupid streetcar. With each passing day, more comes out about increased costs, increased taxes, increased this, increased that. Now, enter MUD with new threats to raise their utility rates because of the streetcar. It is simply not worth it. It is ridiculous.

The City of Omaha has entirely too many other pressing issues to deal with. There is not a street in this city that is not in need of repair. (But, we get a streetcar.) Property taxes are through the roofs that we cannot afford. (But, we get a streetcar.) People and businesses are moving to the west — they will not be riding any streetcars. We do not need a streetcar.

If the mayor, and Mr. Jay Noddle, and the members of the City Council are so adamant about this project, and if they are so sure that Omaha wants and needs this thing, then put it on the ballot. Let’s see how Omaha’s residents really feel. Put the plans and the spending on hold and put the streetcar to a vote. (Yes, a special election will cost us, but not as much as another streetcar consultant.)

Bruce Karlquist, Omaha

Public referendum

I would really like to see the streetcar proposal put to a public referendum before the city makes a commitment to build it. Are there not better uses for the public money?

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Letter response

In regard to the Rev. Stephen Pera’s letter (Pulse, Dec. 20), the Samaritan paid out of his own pocket to aid the wounded man on the side of the road. President Biden is not paying out of his own pocket for the student loan forgiveness program, he is paying for this with money that will have to be repaid by taxing future residents of the United States. That is socialism and should not be part of the strategy of the United States’ government. Also, the money paid to “big financial institutions” were loans that were repaid in due time by said financial institutions.

Tim Goodman, Omaha

Government charity

In his recent letter, the Rev. Stephen Pera (“Go and do likewise”) mistakenly conflates government action with personal action in the story of the good Samaritan. Jesus cared little about government action, telling his followers to “give to Caesar what is due Caesar and give to God what is due God”. The command to be personally charitable cannot be fulfilled by government action. I think anyone who believes they will arrive at the pearly gates and hear God say, “Welcome, my son, your government did well,” is sorely mistaken. The burden God puts on us is personal, not corporate. That is why I and millions of people like me continue to give thousands of dollars to private charities and persons despite the confiscatory tax rates the government imposes on us.

The government may or may not forgive student loans, but it has nothing to with the charitable actions Jesus commands of us. It will have to be decided on a secular basis, not a religious one.

Randall Bradley, Papillion

OWH Public Pulse November 2022

The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project
Letters

The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers continue to weigh in on the new Husker football head coach.

The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!
Letters

The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on all things Nebraska football.

The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates
Letters

The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on the pros and cons of voter ID in Nebraska.

The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history
Letters

The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the acts of some "professed" Christians, are giving other Christians a bad name.

The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task
Letters

The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer has questions regarding the purpose and implementation of Voter ID.

The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction
Letters

The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says students need daily math and reading instruction to thrive academically.

The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road
Letters

The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers express their opinions on Deb Fischer's vote against enshrining protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Holocaust education provides important lessons about humanity.

The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution
Letters

The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer ponders the idea of shortening the timeframe for political campaigning and fundraising.

The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the Holland concert that featured members of eight Omaha area high school choirs along with the Omaha Symphony.

The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wonders if society has accepted bullying and name-calling as normal.

The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center
Letters

The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer responds to the article on Elkhorn North High School basketball player Britt Prince.

The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives
Letters

The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer encourages support for local journalism.

The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises Harold and Marian Anderson for co-founding "Shakespeare on the Green."

The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes
Letters

The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer relishes in the the end of the election season.

The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts and memories on being a veteran and Veteran's Day.

The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Nebraska election laws are poorly written and outdated.

The Public Pulse: Millard property taxes; Who are we?; Thoughts on reproductive rights
Letters

The Public Pulse: Millard property taxes; Who are we?; Thoughts on reproductive rights

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is dismayed the Millard School Board is floating the idea of a district vote to allow continuing the property tax override.

The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day
Letters

The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer thanks all that contributed financially to the restoration of Nebraska highways which honors all United States military serving or who have served. 

The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer give praise for Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford's classic film series.

The Public Pulse: Short-sighted trolley route; Commuter crossword is back; Article praise
Letters

The Public Pulse: Short-sighted trolley route; Commuter crossword is back; Article praise

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says if the idea of the trolley is to serve all of Omaha then it should be re-routed.

The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say Mickey Joseph is the right hire for head football coach at NU.

The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations
Letters

The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments on the demolition of Omaha's downtown library.

The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues
Letters

The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert