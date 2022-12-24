The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response







Cold-hearted Christmas

Nothing says Merry Christmas like giving people one day’s notice to pack everything they own and go try to find a new place to live, six days before Christmas and one day ahead of a possible blizzard (Dec. 19). Unbelievable. Prayers to those who were uprooted from Legacy Crossing.

Rod Jenkins, Plattsmouth

Insensitive timing

It begs to reason why city officials would condemn Legacy Crossing Apartments for violations of city codes the week before Christmas and during one of the most brutally cold weeks of the season.

According to OWH reports (“Residents pack up, ponder next steps”), some of these code violations have been going on for four years. Back in March of this past year, the Omaha Fire Department investigated a hoarding complaint and found more code violations which led to additional inspections. So why did it take the city so long to take action now?

It’s not a question of whether this property needed to be condemned and evacuated but more a question of insensitive and inhumane timing and the total dependence on nonprofits to deal with the chaos. According to the mayor, the city made this difficult decision that the building is unsafe. But it if it weren’t for the nonprofits, what plan did the city have? How safe is it to be homeless and on the street with wind chills dipping into the -30 range?

Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs

Enough, already

I know that I am not alone in saying enough with this stupid streetcar. With each passing day, more comes out about increased costs, increased taxes, increased this, increased that. Now, enter MUD with new threats to raise their utility rates because of the streetcar. It is simply not worth it. It is ridiculous.

The City of Omaha has entirely too many other pressing issues to deal with. There is not a street in this city that is not in need of repair. (But, we get a streetcar.) Property taxes are through the roofs that we cannot afford. (But, we get a streetcar.) People and businesses are moving to the west — they will not be riding any streetcars. We do not need a streetcar.

If the mayor, and Mr. Jay Noddle, and the members of the City Council are so adamant about this project, and if they are so sure that Omaha wants and needs this thing, then put it on the ballot. Let’s see how Omaha’s residents really feel. Put the plans and the spending on hold and put the streetcar to a vote. (Yes, a special election will cost us, but not as much as another streetcar consultant.)

Bruce Karlquist, Omaha

Public referendum

I would really like to see the streetcar proposal put to a public referendum before the city makes a commitment to build it. Are there not better uses for the public money?

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Letter response

In regard to the Rev. Stephen Pera’s letter (Pulse, Dec. 20), the Samaritan paid out of his own pocket to aid the wounded man on the side of the road. President Biden is not paying out of his own pocket for the student loan forgiveness program, he is paying for this with money that will have to be repaid by taxing future residents of the United States. That is socialism and should not be part of the strategy of the United States’ government. Also, the money paid to “big financial institutions” were loans that were repaid in due time by said financial institutions.

Tim Goodman, Omaha

Government charity

In his recent letter, the Rev. Stephen Pera (“Go and do likewise”) mistakenly conflates government action with personal action in the story of the good Samaritan. Jesus cared little about government action, telling his followers to “give to Caesar what is due Caesar and give to God what is due God”. The command to be personally charitable cannot be fulfilled by government action. I think anyone who believes they will arrive at the pearly gates and hear God say, “Welcome, my son, your government did well,” is sorely mistaken. The burden God puts on us is personal, not corporate. That is why I and millions of people like me continue to give thousands of dollars to private charities and persons despite the confiscatory tax rates the government imposes on us.

The government may or may not forgive student loans, but it has nothing to with the charitable actions Jesus commands of us. It will have to be decided on a secular basis, not a religious one.

Randall Bradley, Papillion