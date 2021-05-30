The Public Pulse: Come on, Omaha, clean this up; Overruling Ricketts; Cancel culture

Maintain public parks

During my two years of living downtown and walking daily by the riverfront, I have observed what discarded trash and vandalism can do to spoil a beautiful public space. Some visitors routinely discard beverage and food containers along the walkway and occasionally vandalize public structures. Sometimes on weekends, the trash receptacles are overflowing with trash. The parking lots at the National Parks regional headquarters and Gallup are littered with trash every Saturday and Sunday morning.

Most of the light pedestals have been destroyed at Miller Landing, and most of the dock kiosks that provide water and power for boaters have been vandalized at the Lewis & Clark Marina. The city is probably not interested in repairing the marina kiosks until after the riverfront construction is completed, but the light pedestals at Miller Landing have been left in a state of disrepair for over two years. Needless to say, this leaves the park visitor with an impression that the city doesn’t care about its public spaces.