The Public Pulse: Come on, Omaha, clean this up; Overruling Ricketts; Cancel culture

Maintain public parks
During my two years of living downtown and walking daily by the riverfront, I have observed what discarded trash and vandalism can do to spoil a beautiful public space. Some visitors routinely discard beverage and food containers along the walkway and occasionally vandalize public structures. Sometimes on weekends, the trash receptacles are overflowing with trash. The parking lots at the National Parks regional headquarters and Gallup are littered with trash every Saturday and Sunday morning.
Most of the light pedestals have been destroyed at Miller Landing, and most of the dock kiosks that provide water and power for boaters have been vandalized at the Lewis & Clark Marina. The city is probably not interested in repairing the marina kiosks until after the riverfront construction is completed, but the light pedestals at Miller Landing have been left in a state of disrepair for over two years. Needless to say, this leaves the park visitor with an impression that the city doesn’t care about its public spaces.
I would hope that as part of the riverfront park redevelopment, the city is planning to install security cameras or take other security measures to reduce the vandalism and unlawful disposal of trash. Vandalized property needs to be repaired promptly. There needs to be a sufficient number of trash cans placed strategically around the parks, and they need to be emptied regularly, even on Sundays. Otherwise the hundreds of millions of dollars invested to improve our riverfront parks will be spoiled by a trashy and unkempt appearance.
Randall Greer, Omaha
Lawmakers’ integrity
I am extremely grateful to the Nebraska Legislature for working to overturn Gov. Ricketts’ veto of the expansion of SNAP benefits to nearly 4,000 families. This is reassuring to see as SNAP provides the necessary funding many families need to get their daily food. What is more inspiring is to see senators go against the governor’s veto and support the values they stand on.
Sen. John McCollister has prided himself on being an advocate for children. By supporting this particular bill, he showed the importance of standing up for what someone believes in, rather than party allegiances. This moment is a reminder of the role our Legislature should play: to put all Nebraskans first.
Through this expansion, now more families will live a better life and be able to access “the good life.”
Maddi Baugous, Omaha
Jan. 6 commission
Thank you, Ben Sasse, for supporting a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. Shame on you, Deb Fisher. Once again I question whether I can ever again vote Republican.
James Anderson, Omaha
Great beautification
A huge thank you to the service group who planted the numerous trees in the area north of Mandan Park/Mt. Vernon Gardens. They look wonderful — you did an awesome job. Your efforts will not go unappreciated!
Marty Davis, Bellevue
Blackstone momentum
A new high-rise in Blackstone.
More retail. More housing. More parking. More restaurants.
The neighborhood that used to be a ghost town.
Now the hottest property in Omaha.
Reminds me of a Beatles tune from my youth.
It ought to be the district’s slogan.
Blackstone: “It’s Getting Better All The Time. Better. Better. Better!”
Kevin Penrod, Omaha
Cancel culture threat
Recently the Omaha World-Herald had an article on the cancellation of “Shakespeare on the Green,” reporting on criticism of the board for “not making enough of an effort for improving diversity, equity and inclusion.” In addition, the apparent affront of “not acknowledging the Black Lives Matter Movement.”
Folks, whether you care about “Shakespeare on the Green” is immaterial. The fact that it is being canceled by activist movements should be a concern of everyone regardless of your politics. This “cancel culture,” “critical race theory” and “systemic racism” that have recently permeated and too often dominated the media, our education system, entertainment, and even corporations are not only toxic but dangerous to us as a society.
We need to oppose and speak out against such actions.
Vic Massara, Omaha
Intimidation wrong
I strongly condemn the so-called “pig roast,” a disgusting and hateful display against law enforcement. Any equivalency or comparison with the campaign flyer of the Omaha Police Officers Association is erroneous. If you disagree with the flyer or find it inflammatory, you have the right to speak out against it. The remedy to disagreeable speech (in your opinion) is to add your opposing opinion to the public debate. But the intent of these illegal actions was to squelch public speech through intimidation.
I heartily thank the elected officials who have publicly condemned these corrosive actions, and I encourage others to do the same; the silence of our political leaders gives tacit approval to acts that intend to curtail political discourse and do not improve the lives of your constituents.
Jeff Stevens, Omaha
Republican values
Republicans in Congress won’t vote to increase money for tax compliance against the wealthy who cheat on taxes. Most didn’t support legislation to look into the attack on the Capitol where all our congress people were at high risk. They won’t pass legislation for infrastructure. But they will vote out a person who refuses to lie for Trump.
True blue Americans.
James Krueger, Omaha