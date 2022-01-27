The Public Pulse: Commitment to Vision Zero; Thoughts on LB963; Abortion rights

Vision Zero
In the last three weeks, the Omaha World-Herald has reported on three more pedestrians killed while walking in Omaha. If the City of Omaha is serious about a commitment to Vision Zero — eliminating all traffic deaths — now would be an appropriate time to speak up on the issue. Omaha is prioritizing the unimpeded flow of traffic over the lives of its citizens. I urge our leaders to step up and prioritize pedestrian safety over vehicle traffic in the City of Omaha.
Alex Liekhus, Omaha
LB 963
LB 963, a bill giving medical providers the right to discriminate, does not go far enough. Any medical provider should have the right to refuse medical treatment to the sponsors of the bill and their families as well. I’m sure Sen. Julie Slama will not mind a denial of care based on her politics.
Senator Dave Murman will understand if a medical professional refuses to treat his children based on their moral beliefs.
It is not the place of a medical professional to make those moral judgements. If the medical professional has a problem with that, quit! It is a right we all have.
Bob Gilmore, Omaha
Abortion issue
For too long, I did not give much thought to what my role as a middle-aged man could be in making sure abortion remains accessible and legal. I thought about it only as a “women’s issue” and alternated between being squeamish and being scared to talk about it — it was far easier to do almost anything else. I was wrong. Poll after poll shows that a majority of Americans and Nebraskans support the right to abortion and the right to privacy. Despite this support, Nebraska senators have introduced LB 933 and LB 781 that will make abortion illegal because the minority viewpoint on abortion is so loud and consistent. If you really believe that abortion must remain safe and legal in Nebraska, then I urge you — especially men — to take time to learn who your state senator is and let them know how you feel about this issue. There are far more of us that support freedom of choice and reproductive rights — and far too many of us have been passive about this for too long.
Dan Gilbert, Omaha
Needed leadership
I’m a physician in Omaha. I wanted to write to register my profound disappointment with Mayor Jean Stothert, not just as a community leader but also as a former healthcare professional, for her resistance to the mask mandate. I won’t review the data about why masking is so important right now, as I’m sure she is already aware of this. I am sure she is also aware that appeals to “personal responsibility” aren’t working, as most folks aren’t masking despite case numbers and the strain on our healthcare system. I know she knows these things, but has elected to resist an effort to save lives. Our healthcare system is struggling and needs an advocate, and we aren’t getting it from our mayor. Our community needs leadership in this difficult moment, and, sadly, we aren’t getting it from our mayor.
Jeremy Howe, Omaha
About rights
Susan Johannes (Pulse, Jan. 14) identified exactly a troubling characteristic that seems to me to be lost among so many of our society. Whatever happened to the philosophy of “one’s rights begin when one accepts one’s responsibility to others.” With this pandemic, it is disheartening to hear so many say “they can’t tell me what to do; I have my rights!” The fact that society’s laws, rules, guidelines, etc., are developed to protect us from each other seems to be lost on these people. If there was only one person on earth, there would be no reason for the laws and limitations we have; the person could do whatever he/she wanted, but add one more person, guidelines, written or unwritten, are necessary. Consider the number of people in our prisons or, to a much lesser extent, try to merge onto a busy highway in Nebraska to make my point about consideration for others. Not to say there aren’t a majority of fine, caring people among us, but we must consider how our actions affect others. We also must insist that the required guidance we are receiving from those in positions to make such rules are based on the best possible evidence and professional expertise for our welfare, and not on political affiliation or popularity.
Delbert Prindle, Omaha
