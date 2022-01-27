The Public Pulse: Commitment to Vision Zero; Thoughts on LB963; Abortion rights

About rights

Susan Johannes (Pulse, Jan. 14) identified exactly a troubling characteristic that seems to me to be lost among so many of our society. Whatever happened to the philosophy of “one’s rights begin when one accepts one’s responsibility to others.” With this pandemic, it is disheartening to hear so many say “they can’t tell me what to do; I have my rights!” The fact that society’s laws, rules, guidelines, etc., are developed to protect us from each other seems to be lost on these people. If there was only one person on earth, there would be no reason for the laws and limitations we have; the person could do whatever he/she wanted, but add one more person, guidelines, written or unwritten, are necessary. Consider the number of people in our prisons or, to a much lesser extent, try to merge onto a busy highway in Nebraska to make my point about consideration for others. Not to say there aren’t a majority of fine, caring people among us, but we must consider how our actions affect others. We also must insist that the required guidance we are receiving from those in positions to make such rules are based on the best possible evidence and professional expertise for our welfare, and not on political affiliation or popularity.