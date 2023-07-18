





Complexities of governance

In response to the opinion piece criticizing the behavior of certain senators during a legislative session in Nebraska, I would like to offer a rebuttal. While I understand concerns about inappropriate conduct, it is important to recognize that the governance process does not take place in a sterile environment. Additionally, it is crucial to address the issue of bigotry and hate being disguised behind children as an excuse.

Rather than shielding young people from all forms of disagreement or conflict, it is important to teach them about the complexities of governance and the imperfect nature of human interactions. By doing so, we can prepare them to understand and engage with the realities of the world they will inherit.

Let’s move away from generalizations and strive for a nuanced understanding of governance and the challenges it entails. Instead of using children as shields to stifle necessary conversations, let’s try to promote an inclusive society that respects the dignity and well-being of all individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs.

Debbie Vihstadt, Omaha

Handicapped parking

I agree with Lloyd Mulick (Pulse, July 11) regarding handicapped parking. Not only at campgrounds but almost everywhere, people park in spots designated for handicapped people. Grocery stores are the worst and the management does not care to enforce the situation, so why have signs stating a fine will be given? I have written a letter to the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles and never received a response. You need to be in a situation where you are not able to walk unaided to fully understand the magnitude of what is involved. Please respect handicapped parking — be glad you don’t need it!!

Patti Reitz, Omaha

Different cases

I can reassure Jan Frye (Pulse, June 27) that America’s justice system, at least regarding the cases of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton concerning the handling of classified documents, is functioning as it should. I’ve culled the following facts about Clinton’s case from FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2018 report on her email case and a recent online fact-check by CNN of a recent Trump statement on the Clinton case.

Horowitz found that of the tens of thousands of emails from Clinton’s private server that the FBI examined, 52 email chains contained references to information “that was later deemed to be classified.” Only eight of those chains contained “top secret” material, but “almost none” of the email chains had markings or stamps indicating the material was classified. The FBI concluded that Clinton had been “extremely careless” with the materials, but there was no evidence of criminal intent. The report said the decision not to charge Clinton was consistent with precedent and free of political bias.

By contrast, prosecutors say Trump took more than 325 classified records to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including at least 60 “top secret” files. All of these documents were marked or stamped with the assigned level of classification. Some of them contained highly sensitive information on national security.

Prosecutors have also charged Trump with obstruction of justice for his defiance of a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents. In contrast, Clinton gave a voluntary interview to the FBI and could have been prosecuted if she had lied. Then-FBI Director James Comey said “there was no basis to conclude she lied.”

Clinton’s careless treatment of government documents and Trump’s theft and possession of them and his stonewalling of government authorities are starkly different cases requiring different responses from law enforcement.

Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha

Climate change

It was nice to read the article about the plans expanding our local airport and its being able to handle increased traffic “Eppley to add canopy to drop-off lane.” Apparently the airline industry isn’t taking part in any plans to assist in helping with the climate change issue. A lot of fossil fuel is being used.

Daryl Achenbach, Omaha

Amusing letter

I was amused by the letter from Herb Vermaas (Pulse, June 30). He was absolutely unyielding about alleged crimes of former President Donald Trump concerning removing documents of importance and being treated differently by rule of law. It appears to me that he could substitute the name Trump with Biden and be equally correct. An open mind is enlightening.

Millard J. Carnes, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Please answer

Thank you to Gary Brehmer for his letter “Schiff censured?” (Pulse, June 29). I, too, would like an answer from our congressional representatives as to why they voted to censure Rep. Schiff for telling the truth and yet say nothing about the representatives who spew 2020 election lies and conspiracies.

Rebecca Shuster, Omaha

Fundamentally equal

I take great exception to Mr. Dick Laurence’s relentless exhortation that “humans are not equal.” From this false assumption, not fact, he reels off several more opinions that are equally flawed. Space prohibits addressing these opinions.

First, all humans — and other animals and life forms — are equal in that all need nourishment to make it to the next day. In the case of many animals, that means shelter — here humans have moved way beyond pre-human forms to truly needing shelter — from cold, from sun, from weather, and often for food preparation. Most humans also need clothing.

Food, shelter, clothing — all humans are equal in needing these. As far as we can tell, hunter-gatherers for over fifty thousand years populated the planet because they found food, shelter, and clothing all along the way.

These equal needs form the foundational basis for Mr. Laurence’s very unequal world, as some have a lot more and some a lot less – mainly by pure historical chance. The way to move toward more equality (which I support) is to guarantee nutritious, sufficient food to all (especially children), decent, clean, safe shelter for all, and appropriate clothing for all.

The path to this restored equality is some version of economic democracy. Let the debates begin!

Doug Paterson, Omaha