The Public Pulse: Comprehensive sex ed has value; The cost of war; Many memories

I remember the Vietnam War when thousands of our allies and friends were left behind for a horrendous future.

Then I also remember 9/11, with over 3,000 killed on our mainland. Many speeches were given by all parties saying never again. The United States of America will never be humiliated, and we will always protect our own.

And now, in 2021, we, our children and grandchildren may see worse yet to come. May all lives matter. God bless America.

William Jensen, Elkhorn

Men, abortion

Regarding Joseph Anania’s Oct. 9 Pulse letter: The fact that you think men are disqualified in the abortion argument discounts the fact that it takes a male and female to make a baby. This thinking perfectly aligns with the thinking that men and fathers are irrelevant in this society. That baby belongs just as much to the man in the pregnancy.

The “my body, my choice” serious thinking needs to happen before the decision to have sex. After that point it is still the woman’s body but the human living in her is not.