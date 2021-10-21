The Public Pulse: Comprehensive sex ed has value; The cost of war; Many memories

Sex ed need
I agree with Mr. Staup (Oct. 19 Pulse) that comprehensive sex education for parents would be helpful. Hopefully it would melt away some bias and misinformation.
Alas, so many parents don’t have access to computers or the time to study after working two or three below-living-wage jobs to make ends meet.
Sex ed in school takes up the slack so all children are taught safety and acceptance.
Tricia Lovejoy, Omaha
The cost of war
The Vietnam War, which ended 46 years ago, continues to claim the lives of those who served there. The latest and most prominent of these is Gen. Colin Powell.
The death of Gen. Powell has been attributed to complications of COVID-19; his immune system had been compromised by Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. This is but one of 16 diseases that the VA has declared to be presumptively connected to exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange used in Vietnam. Also among those conditions is Parkinson’s Disease, which Powell also had.
His death should serve as a reminder that the cost of war does not end with the cessation of hostilities. Powell and thousands of other Vietnam veterans who lost their lives due to direct or contributing ways to Agent Orange exposure will not have their names inscribed on Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., once again hiding the true cost of that war.
Tim Butz, Omaha
Remember those days?
Do you remember the good old days when our Nebraska football team would beat up on the bottom six in the conference to prepare for the big game against Oklahoma each year? Now we know how KU felt during football season. I find it surprising that Nebraska can play so great when faced with a ranked opponent but look so inept when playing unranked teams. Maybe now is the time to start playing more freshmen and get them seasoned for next year.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Many memories
At 89, I have been around a while, almost 50 years as a subscriber and reader of the Public Pulse. Some great letters, some good, and some from just a segment of our population.
I remember the Depression (my father put me on his shoulder and I waved to FDR in 1936), then came Pearl Harbor. First extra edition ever in our town.
I remember World War II, the Omaha Beach invasion and earlier, the British disaster at Dunkirk bringing back all their soldiers in small civilian-owned boats (nobody left behind). I remember the Bataan March in Corregidor as thousands were left behind to be tortured, denied food and water and killed as McArthur moved to Australia.
I remember the Vietnam War when thousands of our allies and friends were left behind for a horrendous future.
Then I also remember 9/11, with over 3,000 killed on our mainland. Many speeches were given by all parties saying never again. The United States of America will never be humiliated, and we will always protect our own.
And now, in 2021, we, our children and grandchildren may see worse yet to come. May all lives matter. God bless America.
William Jensen, Elkhorn
Men, abortion
Regarding Joseph Anania’s Oct. 9 Pulse letter: The fact that you think men are disqualified in the abortion argument discounts the fact that it takes a male and female to make a baby. This thinking perfectly aligns with the thinking that men and fathers are irrelevant in this society. That baby belongs just as much to the man in the pregnancy.
The “my body, my choice” serious thinking needs to happen before the decision to have sex. After that point it is still the woman’s body but the human living in her is not.
You are correct that celibacy is a form of birth control. The only form accepted by the Catholic church, so how about all unmarried and uncommitted people practice this?