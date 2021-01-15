The Public Pulse: Concern at State Capitol; Big tech too powerful; Send needed message

As with many Americans, I try to watch, read and listen to news from many sources. It is becoming harder to tell real news from the writer’s opinion. Too many news sources are biased against one side or the other. Many news providers are unwilling or unable to give an objective news report without putting their spin on the story. We all must continue to seek the truth and work to improve America no matter who has been elected. Our republic demands it.

Steven Goergen, Omaha

Bad decision, OPS

I am extremely disappointed and worried at OPS’ decision to return to completely in-person learning. Not only has the state of the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, the district is inadequately providing safety measures and precautions to those that are already within the building. Our country is grieving over 4,000 COVID-related deaths today alone. It is beyond irresponsible to be opening the doors of our schools to the entire student body when proper social distancing and safety measures are not able to be followed under the 3/2 model.