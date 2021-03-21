The Public Pulse: Condemn all these assaults; Property tax relief crucial; Nebraska connections

Mr. Johnson, who wrote against these new sex education standards, in my opinion needs to do less judging of others. I think the teachings of the Bible include accepting those who are different than us.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

Logan a strong leader

I am writing in response to the recent articles about major changes planned for OPS that have been front-page news in the OWH.

I have lived in the Omaha metro area for over 30 years. During that time, OPS has produced such mediocre student academic outcomes that it has consistently failed to graduate even 80% of its students, well below the Nebraska state average of 87%. That level of mediocrity must be acceptable to the school board members and the citizen who elected them, otherwise there would have been a hue and cry for positive change.

When Dr. Cheryl Logan was hired, I felt that OPS had finally found a superintendent who would have legitimacy with all stakeholders. If Dr. Logan believes that academies, block schedules and pathways are the best ways to improve student outcomes, why would anyone stand in her way of implementing changes that are in the best interest of the students?