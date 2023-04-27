





Confused about LB 77

Legislative Bill 77 provides for carrying of concealed handguns without a permit, changes provisions relating to concealed weapons, and prohibits certain regulation of weapons by cities, villages, and counties.

I would like someone to explain exactly what this means, and how this will benefit the state of Nebraska. I believe all I will see is people buying and carrying guns in fear of others carrying guns. I see those individuals who have been made fun of or bullied feeling a sense of power and control by carrying a gun, with no safety training or background checks. Why do we need more guns on the streets, towns and cities of Nebraska? I also don’t see anything in LB 77 about how gun sales will be processed by those with permits to sell. Does that mean they can go door to door selling guns?

Bruce Forbes, Omaha

Invading personal decisions

LB 626 is a travesty of public health legislation, written with painfully obvious negligence toward the medical field in favor of invading personal decisions in the name of religion. Numerous letters that support the bill are written with religious undertones and show little understanding of basic medical science.

A heartbeat of a fetus does not automatically mean it is viable. The same way that the sound of a vehicle coming down your street does not immediately mean that it is the postman. A fetal heartbeat is nothing more than just muscle tissue in motion, same with your heart right now. Numerous complications can be introduced after a heartbeat is detected, contrary to what some people have written. Medicine is an extremely complex field with innumerable factors that all intertwine. Would you let someone build an office building based on religious belief? Priests didn’t build the great cathedrals across the globe; architects did most of the work. That is because architects know what they are doing, and medical science legislation should be the same. If you aren’t a board-certified OB-GYN, nurse, abortion provider, or a woman this will affect, stay out of the conversation because your expertise is not tied to your faith.

Dietrich Conway, Omaha

No on LB 764

I am responding to Brett Elliott’s letter (Pulse, April 13), in which he argues support for LB 764, a bill that would unify Nebraska’s Electoral College votes with the winner-take-all majority, rather than splitting them between congressional districts. While I agree with his premise that our forefathers were concerned about the influence of large population states on presidential elections, I disagree with his conclusion. The Electoral College is already skewed toward small states because it is comprised of one elector for each senator, in addition to one elector for each representative. Thus, in a portion of the Electoral College, Nebraska has the same number of electoral votes as California. To give all of Nebraska’s electoral votes based on our congressional districts to the majority winner would rob a significant minority of voters of any representation in presidential elections. I doubt that this is what our forefathers intended. As an independent voter, who abhors the current right-versus-left culture war, I am vehemently against any law that would potentially completely nullify my vote for president.

Randall Greer, Omaha

New law

I believe bills banning or restricting abortions and access to the best health care deemed by medical associations state the obvious: women can not be trusted to make moral decisions for themselves. Therefore legislators must pass bills to guide them to the “right” action, regardless of their situation or beliefs. It came to me that men do not always make the right decisions either and, like women, need similar assistance. Therefore I submit the following bill.

LB 1 (a beginning): The Women & Child Protection Act

1. Viagra and similarly purposed medications shall be by prescription only.

2. Sales of above medications to males cited for domestic violence, or threat of such, shall be prohibited. Background checks will be required.

3. Men not contributing support for their present children, if any, shall be referred to a social worker for evaluation and possible purchase restrictions noted above.

4. Males desiring to change their status regarding purchase of above medications shall complete a mental health class followed by re-evaluation.

Future bills will address penalties for breaking these laws, access to health care, and investigations of the sex trade in Nebraska.

Patricia Smith, Omaha