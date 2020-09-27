The Public Pulse: Confusion over grand juries; Full info needed; Suicide prevention

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confusing signals about grand juries

We are confused. The Douglas County attorney says he stands by his assessment of the facts and deemed Mr. Gardner acting in self-defense. We hear it all the time — wait until the grand jury gets the case; trust the grand jury! They hear the case without the public being informed as to the evidence, so we are confused by the Douglas County attorney asking us to trust in grand juries until this case!

Is he saying the jury was forced to indict? Is he implying that the grand jury members don’t have a mind of their own, that they were made to indict Mr. Gardner? Is he saying that grand jury members were unqualified to hear and decide the case? So, when did he get the facts that the grand jury considered before making its decision? Or do we trust some grand juries depending on who is presenting before the grand jury? Just asking!

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

The public deserves full information

Two experienced prosecutors have reached opposite conclusions on whether Jake Gardner was the aggressor in the conflict leading to James Scurlock’s death. This is an important issue since Gardner could not claim self-defense if he started the conflict.