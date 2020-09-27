The Public Pulse: Confusion over grand juries; Full info needed; Suicide prevention

Confusing signals about grand juries
We are confused. The Douglas County attorney says he stands by his assessment of the facts and deemed Mr. Gardner acting in self-defense. We hear it all the time — wait until the grand jury gets the case; trust the grand jury! They hear the case without the public being informed as to the evidence, so we are confused by the Douglas County attorney asking us to trust in grand juries until this case!
Is he saying the jury was forced to indict? Is he implying that the grand jury members don’t have a mind of their own, that they were made to indict Mr. Gardner? Is he saying that grand jury members were unqualified to hear and decide the case? So, when did he get the facts that the grand jury considered before making its decision? Or do we trust some grand juries depending on who is presenting before the grand jury? Just asking!
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
The public deserves full information
Two experienced prosecutors have reached opposite conclusions on whether Jake Gardner was the aggressor in the conflict leading to James Scurlock’s death. This is an important issue since Gardner could not claim self-defense if he started the conflict.
County Attorney Kleine has told us that videos he reviewed show that Gardner had his back turned to Scurlock and was moving away when Scurlock attacked him from behind. Special prosecutor Franklin has told us that the video(s) he reviewed show that Gardner was the aggressor, but he did not describe what activities he saw that led him to that conclusion. He says that the evidence presented to the grand jury is secret and cannot be disclosed.
A number of federal courts have ruled that, in appropriate circumstances, a court has “inherent authority” to order the release of grand jury evidence. This should be one of those cases. Gardner is dead and there will be no trial that would have disclosed the evidence the special prosecutor relies upon to show Gardner was the aggressor. When a brain-injured ex-Marine is driven to commit suicide after being found innocent by the county attorney and then is indicted for the crime of manslaughter by a grand jury, we ought to be shown the evidence that led to that indictment.
Since Franklin’s statement to the press was rife with language that disclosed a strong prejudice against Gardner (“ambush,” “light him up”), we need to know whether Franklin inflamed the passions of the jury against Gardner by such colorful language and whether he placed an interpretation on the video evidence that was more imaginative that real.
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Help against suicides
September is Suicide Prevention Month, an issue near to my heart. I’m a survivor of suicide. I’ve buried one of my dearest friends who took his own life. To honor his memory, I want to talk about despair and hope. Despair isn’t singular; it’s plural. It’s often a multitude of heartaches, tragedies, disappointments and defeats. It’s a confluence of events often so minuscule and mundane that only in this multitude does it seem to cast even the slightest shadow over our lives.
Often, when people do not see a suicide coming, it is because they envision despair in the singular sense and not as a culmination of many darknesses descending until the very last glimmer of light seems eternally shrouded. A candle lighting a room can seem so bright, but once snuffed out you at last see the shadows waiting to envelop it.
You can honor those you love, and those who’ve gone before, by recognizing the realities of trauma, privation, loneliness and nameless suffering. It isn’t always obvious; too often we bury our heartaches deep in order to project the happiness and tranquility society demands of us. Don’t shy away from uncomfortable emotions like sadness or rage or hopelessness, but move toward those suffering and do all you can to validate their feelings and experiences.
This is where hope comes in: By giving space to light, by giving room for love and acceptance, we make it possible for the darkness to be overcome. This can help prevent suicide.
Jon Marx, Hastings, Neb.
Vote yes on Amendment 1
We are, in countless ways, a city, a state and a country divided. It feels like every news cycle forces us further apart. The polarization and the gridlock can leave the strongest among us feeling angry, disillusioned and helpless.
There is, however, one issue this election that stands to bring us together again, if only for a brief but beautiful moment of unity. Amendment No. 1 offers Nebraskans an opportunity hard to come by these days: the chance to directly, democratically change something for the better.
The something is our state constitution, which has, since the 1800s, prohibited slavery except as punishment for a crime. A vote for Amendment No. 1 is a vote to correct that outdated and indefensible language so that our most foundational document prohibits slavery — period.
Our neighbors in Colorado passed a similar amendment in 2018, and voters in Utah look poised to do so this year as well. Nebraska’s own legislators of all backgrounds and beliefs unanimously advanced this very amendment, and now the people of Nebraska can (and should) do the same.
When you receive your ballot, whether by mailbox or voting booth, vote for Amendment No. 1.
As you fill in that circle, do not feel angry, disillusioned or helpless. Feel pride in making history and joy in making a difference. Feel assured this is, beyond debate or doubt, the right thing to do. And feel hope that we can still, after everything, come together to advance freedom, justice and liberty for all.
Melina Cohen, Omaha
on behalf of the Vote For Eliminating Slavery in Nebraska committee
