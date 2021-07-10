The Public Pulse: Conservation easements good for Nebraska; not government's job to take care of you

Easements are a plus

There is no need to wring hands and sweat worry over perpetual conservation easements. For more than a century, absolutely permanent changes to Nebraska’s landscape have been made without any such worry. Yes, all of downtown Omaha or the Capitol complex in Lincoln could be leveled and restored to native prairie, but you and I know that won’t ever happen.

In fact, sometimes perpetual easements are required in urban development to offset wetlands issues. New highway projects also use permanent easements for the same purpose.

If the Biden 30x30 plan had a goal of installing federal control over 30% of the land in this country, there is undeniable reason for concern. But to undermine private non-governmental conservation efforts and to deprive Nebraska residents of important tax benefits runs exactly counter to addressing that concern.

None of us knows what will happen and what life will be like distant centuries into the future. But that is no reason to worry about doing what is good now. I have every confidence that whatever is needed in those distant centuries, people then will find the needed ways to achieve them.

Steven Sanford, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Editorial: Critics are wrong in trying to stop conservation easements in Nebraska Such easements are an exercise in private property rights and are a key cooperative tool to protect Nebraska wildlife habitat.

Many options