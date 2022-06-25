The Public Pulse: Consider TIF moratorium; Round of applause for Pulse writers

TIF moratorium

The Mutual of Omaha project has no merit. What is the point in moving their workforce 25 blocks east? What happens to the existing campus? What value is a streetcar? Why do they get tax incremental financing (TIF) for a free train, while everyone else gets an indirect tax hike for the next 20 years?

In using TIF, Omaha dictates to other taxing authorities what they can tax and not tax over a 20-year period. This large TIF for the streetcar will disproportionately impact Omaha Public Schools (OPS) tax revenues as well as Douglas County.

Douglas County government, as well as OPS, may be forced to raise property taxes and even less inclined to lower them. The county could raise a county-wide sales tax to reduce property taxes, except such county tax cannot be imposed on Omaha due to the city charter and state law.

If Omaha insists on having a streetcar paid for with TIF, taxpayers and taxing authorities should demand a five-year moratorium on approving new TIF projects.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Something’s missing

As a very senior citizen, I so enjoy watching the televised CWS games. But this year, I’m missing the bright pink shirt in the front row behind home plate and the fellow who seldom missed a game — James Martin Davis. May he be watching from above.

Arva Herman, Omaha

Executive director, emeritus

Kiwanis Club of Omaha, Inc.

Words matter

Ugly words describe our world today. What is the worst ugly word? Carl Sandburg describes it as exclusive. I must agree. The ugliness of exclusive depends upon whether we are among the included or excluded. We pride ourselves on being members of exclusive clubs, living in exclusive neighborhoods, dining in exclusive restaurants, vacationing at exclusive resorts and belonging to exclusive churches. It is pride in being an insider of security, and many are left out of their circles.

The most beautiful word is compassion. Do not add to others’ suffering or pain. Are you a child of God? You listen and work with your heart . I enjoyed reading Jarrod Munger (June 19 “Leave, live and learn”). Yes, we have a very diverse country that is beautiful and growing. I love my many cultures and all my gay communities.

Why others want to bully these people and cause discrimination, fascism and White Nationalism is not America. Yes, it is fear and being uneducated, or wanting to control America for money. The hate is so wrong and putting out propaganda does not make America great at all. Let us vote for freedom and vote for people who can make our America healthy again and go in the right direction of love for all people.

All anyone wants in life is to belong and be heard. Do you listen? Look in the mirror ... are you hurting people claiming to be a Christian or are you helping all walks of life by being a real Christian or just a real person?

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Reproductive rights

Women’s reproductive rights in Nebraska are a female issue that should be decided upon by females only.

Women’s reproductive rights in Nebraska should not be determined by a Nebraska legislature whose membership is almost 75% male.

Women’s reproductive rights in Nebraska should be determined at the ballot box, in a statewide general election, by registered female voters only.

Michael Bac, Omaha

Age of majority

In the gun debate about 18-year-olds being able to purchase guns, it should be noted that 18-year-olds in Nebraska are still minors. Nebraska is the only state where the “age of majority” is 19.

Theodore Dennis, Omaha

Photo ID requirement

My wife and I have been attempting to help my 88-year-old mother-in-law get a state-issued photo ID. My wife took her to the DMV with several pieces of current mail, but she needed proof of citizenship, a birth certificate or unexpired passport. She doesn’t have those documents.

So, we applied for a birth certificate on the state website. A photo ID is required OR several documents from a list. We sent the request with a bank statement, expired driver’s license, Medicare card and a 1099. We’re hoping that’s enough since it’s all we have. That was $17.

Once we have the birth certificate, we’ll go back to the DMV with proof of her current address (mail), proof of her Social Security number (tax forms) and $28.50.

My point is that a photo ID isn’t easy to get. The Republican Party wants to make a photo ID a requirement to vote. If you’re a Republican like me, this is one more reason to be ashamed of your party. Since there isn’t a problem with fraudulent voting in Nebraska, the problem must be that there are too many old people and poor people voting.

If you’re offered a chance to sign a petition to add a photo ID requirement to the state constitution, please don’t sign it. If it makes it to the ballot, please don’t vote for it.

Frank Logan, Bellevue

Lost tax revenue

With the price of fuel going up, there has been a lot of information being provided about the savings an electric vehicle can provide the owner. The plan that is not being provided to the public, is just how will the government entities replace the tax revenue lost due to loss of fuel excise taxes? Will states have to raise sales tax rates? Will the federal or state governments have to impose taxes on electrical consumption? If additional taxes are added to electrical consumption everybody would be affected, whether or not you own and are charging an electrical vehicle. Replacing lost tax revenue is the elephant in the room that nobody is talking about.

Riley Leary, Omaha

Streetcar appreciation

I am looking forward to the streetcar system. It wouldn’t benefit me personally, But should help getting around downtown. We have ridden the ORBT bus system and can see it’s benefits. We park at the Westroads Shopping Center lot for free. But when driving a car downtown to get to the Orpheum Theater, I get lost in a tangle of bike and bus lanes. I feel I am in the wrong lane.

Dave Merriam, Omaha

RV park proposal

Regarding the new RV park proposal by Sokol Park, this guy needs to take his RV park and move it downriver about 25 miles or so. Why do these people insist on building public areas right next to an existing community who don’t want their area compromised? Shame on this guy. There is no reason at all he needs his park right there.

Jane Wilson, Elkhorn

Politicizing the problem

Concerning the gun control issues, the leader of the House is a very strong Democrat and she has chosen to politicize the problem rather than reach across the aisle to seek a consensus for change. She consistently uses her position to drive wedges between her and the Republicans. She and her party need to be removed from power.

Randy Lenhoff, Omaha

Short-term memory

Short-term memory is a plus for many political incumbents. George Mill’s excellent article (June 21) on Gov. Pete Ricketts demonstrated a long history of following sound bite policies including thwarting referendums to the detriment of Nebraska citizens. He could have added the refusal of a gas tax holiday claiming we need the taxes for roads and bridges. This is the same tax he opposed and used against Sen. Brett Lindstrom in the primary. Funding for a recreational lake proposal is apparently more important than helping ordinary citizens during a temporary fuel/inflation. He’s counting on our short-term memory for his next elective office bid.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood

Transgender athletes

I think the solution is simple: have male vs. male competition, female vs. female competition and transgender vs. transgender competition. You’ll have a male winner, a female winner and a transgender winner.

Matt Smith, Omaha

Insurrection hearing

The fifth Congressional hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, event taught us a lot.

The good news: there are still good guys in high places in government.

The bad news: bad guys willing to believe anything and do anything for riches and power can be found most anywhere and anytime, both in Congress and the executive branch.

The horrible news: The sacred political party of Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, in just a few years’ time, has become as ignorant, corrupt and out of control as the party of any medieval Asian despot or bad seed European king and his courtiers ever were.

The even more horrible news: A large portion of the American electorate, supposedly knowledgeable about history and government because they attended school for 12 years, are happy to go along with it all.

Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah

Well-written letters

As I was reading the June 22 Public Pulse letters, I thought to myself, “I should respond to that.” The more I read, the more I realized that all of the letters from that day deserve applause! And so, I would like to recognize the following people:

Patricia Zieg (Bacon’s votes)

David Peters (H.R. 7910)

Larry Johnson (Not patriots)

Robert Schlumberger (A different time)

James Krueger (Open carry)

Sandra Vyhlidal (Fortenberry must pay)

Gary Anderson (Think and listen)

R.E. Kistner (Violence in America)

Ben Salazar (Polarized America)

Mary Ruth Stegman (Clutching our purses)

Dean Briscoe (Gas tax?)

Thank you all for your words of wisdom. I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Kathie Haskins, Papillion