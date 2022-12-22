The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar







Conspiracy and lies

“No man is above the law.” That is what Gerald Ford said when a Congressional House committee brought charges of impeachment against Richard Nixon. Today’s House committee has brought their findings of lies, deceit, bribery and failure to carry out Constitutional responsibilities against Donald Trump. There was no stolen election, there were no conspiracies, only one man who wanted power at the cost of our electoral votes and our democracy. Let him be held accountable for the grievous wrongs he has committed.

Barbara A. Wagner, Omaha

Pension fund

We don’t live in Douglas County, but if we did, I would support a bond issue to support shoring up the pension fund vs. the streetcar. Seems to me the mayor and city council are about the only ones favoring it. From my point of view, it is a novelty vs. a necessity. The ORBT buses are vacant for the most part and extended ones at that.

The city has made a commitment to the employees who provide for the safety of the Omaha people and that is much more important than a streetcar. Seems to me somebody(s) has their priorities out of order.

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

Sooner or later

The proposed streetcar project will no doubt require taxpayer dollars sooner or later, whether it be for the original construction or future maintenance. It is also obvious that the streetcar is not beneficial to the entire — or even the majority of the — general public.

Therefore, this poses a question: Should the Omaha taxpayers be given the opportunity via a vote to determine if this project is worth the additional taxes that will be encumbered sooner or later?

I would recommend that the council and city attorney look into this.

Clyde Miller, Omaha

Called to more

The Dec. 17 Pulse letters from Michael McClellan (“Revised gender policy”) and Rev. Sarah Dickinson (“God-given gifts”) claim Omaha Archdiocesan Catholic Schools are not following Jesus by requiring the Catholic Church’s teaching on sexuality and gender be respected by students and parents. These two letters make it clear that many professed Christians prefer the pop culture Jesus instead of the biblical and historical Jesus. Pop culture Jesus is “nice” and allows us to “love” passively by letting others as well as ourselves do what we want or feel like doing, lest we offend our and each other’s sacred feelings. It does not take much reading in the Bible to discover that biblical Jesus loves deeply but is not “nice.” Biblical Jesus loves us and wants the best for us, warning us to leave sin behind and strive for perfection in order to attain heaven. He verbally assaults those leading God’s people to perdition, which is certainly not nice. Biblical Jesus is radical. I find it ironic that the Rev. Dickinson used the passage Galatians 5:22-23 to claim gender dysphoric individuals have no cross to bear. This passage clearly lists self control as a gift of the spirit. People doing whatever they wish do not display this gift. The passage also states that those who belong to Christ have crucified the flesh and its desires. We are called to more than our own self pleasure.

Robert Steffen, Hartington, Nebraska

Freedom of speech

Pertaining to the Omaha World Herald article “Gay marriage signed into law” on Dec. 14, I have a question: Will I be able to continue believing that a marriage should be between a man and a woman, or will I be considered hateful if I do continue with this belief? As quoted from President Biden, “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms.”

I do not hate people who want to get married as a woman to a woman or a man to a man or whatever, but I would disagree with it. My fear is that people will not be able to have or voice an opinion about marriage without being called a hateful person. I would be friends with any of these people, listening to their stories, caring for them, but I am somewhat fearful to voice my opinions because I may be labeled hateful. It isn’t so much that I am afraid of the label as what that label can breed or produce, more hate.

When I was younger, today I’m 69, I believe that it was generally accepted in America that people could have differing opinions without the fear of being called names, being accused of hatred, or fearing the loss of a job etc.

Sadly, today I feel it has changed, and that is an attack against freedom of speech. All the fears listed above are acts of coercion. Coercion only breeds more hate and doesn’t change anyone’s mind. Can we love one another, listen to one another, respect our opinions without prejudgment?

Honestly, I am a bit fearful of signing my name at the end of this letter because of hatred, please don’t hate without really knowing me.

Geralda Lipp,

Wayne, Nebraska