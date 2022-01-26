The Public Pulse: Constitution amendment; COVID is a foe; Shared library space

Constitution amendment
I’m writing in response to the OWH editorial concerning the convention of states (Jan. 19). The current political stalemates happening in the U.S. Congress provide the perfect reasoning for a Constitutional Convention. Yes, amending the Constitution is a monumental task but, seems the only likely way to change the way our political system now operates. Let’s start with one amendment — term limits for Congress —and go from there to make common sense amendments. I hope that the Nebraska Legislature will proceed with the Convention of States process during the current legislative session.
Darcy Carpenter, Nebraska City
‘Formidable foe’
The respectable Dr. Fauci does his level best to protect us from ourselves, and from certain members of Congress. Our colorful governor seems prepared to mount another costly lawsuit — it isn’t his money, after all — in his consistent, knee-jerk opposition. COVID is a most formidable foe, but it has nothing on the way we are bent on destroying ourselves.
Steve Paschang, Omaha
Shared space
With the move and demolition of the downtown library all but guaranteed, why not consider a “shared space?” Go ahead and tear down the existing building and sell the land to a developer with the proviso that at least the first floor of a newly-constructed office tower contain a new downtown library branch. This would, of course, entail the relocation of the library temporarily during demolition and construction. Certainly something could be worked out to accomplish this. Maybe proceed with renovation of the proposed Jones Street warehouse site with a negotiated shorter lease term.
Roger D. Brandt, Omaha
Dick Carson
As reported, Dick Carson directed “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 22 years. I recall Dick and his team were in Omaha and Blair in the early 1990s to tape segments for a nationwide contest. All of the postcards for the contest were mailed to a Blair direct marketing firm, one of the few places in the country that could handle the volume. As part of my job duties at KMTV, I picked up Pat Sajak at Eppley and we spent a day in Blair taping segments. Later, Dick wanted a steak and we ended up at Johnny’s Cafe, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Dick was tall and radiated warmth in person — a wonderful attribute of the highly accomplished director and native son. Fair winds and following seas, Lt. Carson.
John G. Sullivan, Omaha
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.