The Public Pulse: Constitution amendment; COVID is a foe; Shared library space

Shared space

With the move and demolition of the downtown library all but guaranteed, why not consider a “shared space?” Go ahead and tear down the existing building and sell the land to a developer with the proviso that at least the first floor of a newly-constructed office tower contain a new downtown library branch. This would, of course, entail the relocation of the library temporarily during demolition and construction. Certainly something could be worked out to accomplish this. Maybe proceed with renovation of the proposed Jones Street warehouse site with a negotiated shorter lease term.

Dick Carson

As reported, Dick Carson directed “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 22 years. I recall Dick and his team were in Omaha and Blair in the early 1990s to tape segments for a nationwide contest. All of the postcards for the contest were mailed to a Blair direct marketing firm, one of the few places in the country that could handle the volume. As part of my job duties at KMTV, I picked up Pat Sajak at Eppley and we spent a day in Blair taping segments. Later, Dick wanted a steak and we ended up at Johnny’s Cafe, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Dick was tall and radiated warmth in person — a wonderful attribute of the highly accomplished director and native son. Fair winds and following seas, Lt. Carson.