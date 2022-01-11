The Public Pulse: Court packing; Listen to CDC; Friendly city, bad drivers

Court packing

In response to Dec. 31 letters by Dale Rezac, Julie Maloney, and Doug Schrawger concerning Republicans packing the court, I quote President Obama: “Elections have consequences, you lost, get over it”. As far as “court packing”, President Trump lawfully filled three vacancies on the court. A Republican-led Senate legally held up confirming a vacancy until after the election, and again, legally filled a vacancy before Trump left office. I say to these three Pulse writers, “Elections have consequences, you lost, get over it.

Court’s role

In the past couple of weeks, several writers have been commenting on the issue of packing the Supreme Court. Often those writers make statements that the Supreme Court does not reflect the “will of the people” or the “views of the electorate” or something similar. They are exactly right — because the framers of the Constitution never intended that to be the role of the Supreme Court. The Court is to apply the law as written to the facts before it, nothing more. Responding to the will of the people is the responsibility of duly elected representatives.