The Public Pulse: Court packing; Listen to CDC; Friendly city, bad drivers

Court packing
In response to Dec. 31 letters by Dale Rezac, Julie Maloney, and Doug Schrawger concerning Republicans packing the court, I quote President Obama: “Elections have consequences, you lost, get over it”. As far as “court packing”, President Trump lawfully filled three vacancies on the court. A Republican-led Senate legally held up confirming a vacancy until after the election, and again, legally filled a vacancy before Trump left office. I say to these three Pulse writers, “Elections have consequences, you lost, get over it.
Kerry Rezek, Omaha
Court’s role
In the past couple of weeks, several writers have been commenting on the issue of packing the Supreme Court. Often those writers make statements that the Supreme Court does not reflect the “will of the people” or the “views of the electorate” or something similar. They are exactly right — because the framers of the Constitution never intended that to be the role of the Supreme Court. The Court is to apply the law as written to the facts before it, nothing more. Responding to the will of the people is the responsibility of duly elected representatives.
When the court varies from its designed role, you get disastrous opinion like Roe v Wade.
Criticism of Mitch McConnell regarding Merrick Garland is fair game, but don’t be critical the Court when it is following the intent of the framers.
Jerald Rauterkus, Omaha
Defense change
I don’t understand the uproar over the CDC changing their recommendations regarding quarantine times, masking and shots. Isn’t it obvious when coaches change their defenses against certain opponents when they’ve learned some new things? Why can’t the CDC? Obviously different coaches have different plans. Not every coach would play the same way. The CDC has the most experience and data. Listen to the advice they are trying to teach us!
Kathy Hoyt, Omaha
Omaha drivers
Responding to Tom Dahulick’s letter (Pulse, Dec 31); I am from Portland, Oregon, and have been driving in Omaha for the past two years. I cannot believe the recklessness of the drivers here. Omaha residents are some of the friendliest, kindest people in the world, but for some reason, this all goes out the window on the road. Would love to see people stop running red lights. I would also like to feel safer as a pedestrian. I have been almost hit twice crossing the road with a walk sign.
Kristin Clark, Omaha
Sewer project
Why doesn’t the State of Nebraska take some of that $3 billion surplus and pay off the City of Omaha sewer project? Get this burden off the citizens who can barely pay their MUD bills because of all the extra fees and charges tacked on to pay for it! Bills are at least $50 more than they should be be. But then, why would they do something that makes sense, to help the citizens?
Lisa Vogt, Omaha
Learn every day
We study history to understand our todays and to plan more just tomorrows.
During the past year, I’ve read three books I strongly recommend to any one truly interested in understanding the daily news, the seemingly drama about racial and economic injustice and currently the controversial critical race theory.
For a comprehensive foundational background of a large part of our American history, I recommend reading, in order of cognitive progression: “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson; “Until Justice Be Done” by Kate Masur; and then, my most recent study, “1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones. The former two provide numerous examples of attitudes, laws and legal prejudices prevailing in our national history. The latter provides the culminative results of these examples and objective thoughts for us to ponder. I learned a lot; hopefully, you will too.
Seemingly, much of the recent rhetoric from our political leaders is proffered without in-depth understanding the issues and, in particular, without the political will to lead exemplifying the common good in all of us, toward a more just tomorrow. This has resulted in continued misunderstanding.
I am 83 years old and continue to learn every day. I live in hope that others will strive to learn before they react.
George J. Lippert, Papillion
Public Pulse January 2022
