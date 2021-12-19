The Public Pulse: COVID can unite us; Wonderful and deplorable acts around Omaha; The human spirit lives

Caring people

Last week late one evening, we were driving on Highway 6 near Gretna. As we passed an intersection we saw what appeared to be a young person dressed in dark jeans and a dark hoodie. Mind you, it was in the 40s that evening. This young person was kneeling on the shoulder near the intersection. Worried for their safety, we contacted the OPD and voiced our concerns to the dispatcher. Our hearts were immediately filled when we learned that they had already received several calls on this and an officer was headed that way to check it out. We are praying that this person got to safety. With all the turmoil in the world today, I am filled with pride and so happy that the people of Omaha show they still care in so many ways.