The Public Pulse: COVID can unite us; Wonderful and deplorable acts around Omaha; The human spirit lives

Combat COVID
It is apparent that much as our country is divided on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The tentacles of the disease are inching closer to every family in America. It makes no difference in your ethnicity, gender, religion, politics or age. After almost two years of infiltrating our country, this disease is firmly rooted in every corner of America.
By now we all know someone in our immediate family who has had COVID-19. Hopefully, they recovered without permanent injury. Many did not and paid the ultimate price for our stupidity in spite of having the tools to fight the disease: death. I didn’t think it would get me or my loved ones. Is your family one of them? Or are you one of the 99% that survived? At what cost? Hopefully you are not permanently tethered to an oxygen tank or other medical device. Hopefully you can still smell, and taste and feel and hear and breathe without limitation.
Perhaps the dreaded disease that has done so much to divide our country can bring us closer together as we all realize the terrible price that has been paid by all families in our great nation combating this scourge. Please consider getting vaccinated. If not for yourself, then do it for your family and loved ones so they can be spared further pain. We have to tools, let’s use them.
Rex Moats, Elkhorn
More humanitarians
The Dec. 8, Midlands section front page carried two stories that caught my eye. First, “ Donation from Michigan football player benefits Omaha hospital,” a non Nebraskan donating a portion of his NIL earnings to Children’s Hospital. Wonderful. The second not so wonderful, actually deplorable. “Vandals damage lights, leave Bob the Bridge in the dark”. These vandals need a lesson in humanitarianism and proper behavior by J.J. McCarthy. I like to believe there’s more J.J.’s out there than vandals. I sure hope so!
Gary Domet, Omaha
Honorable people
On Dec. 7, I dropped my billfold in the parking lot of the Papillion U.S. Post Office. After realizing I had lost the billfold 30 minutes later, I returned to the post office and found that the billfold, with all contents intact, had been turned-in to the postal clerk. My most sincere thanks and deepest appreciation go to the person who returned the billfold and to the postal employees who made sure I got it back. In today’s unhinged and disrespectful world, I’m relieved and proud to know there are still honorable people who do the right thing!
Tom Vitamvas, Papillion
Colonel, USAF, retired
Caring people
Last week late one evening, we were driving on Highway 6 near Gretna. As we passed an intersection we saw what appeared to be a young person dressed in dark jeans and a dark hoodie. Mind you, it was in the 40s that evening. This young person was kneeling on the shoulder near the intersection. Worried for their safety, we contacted the OPD and voiced our concerns to the dispatcher. Our hearts were immediately filled when we learned that they had already received several calls on this and an officer was headed that way to check it out. We are praying that this person got to safety. With all the turmoil in the world today, I am filled with pride and so happy that the people of Omaha show they still care in so many ways.
Linda Williamson, Papillion
Wear a mask
The wife and I were at Walgreens last week to receive our booster shot. Before we went in, we put on our masks. Inside the store, we sat and waited our turn. Looking around, I saw about six others waiting also. We were all in the same age bracket. The only difference was, not one of these people was wearing a mask. Now is it me, or am I missing something?
Tom Anderson, Fremont, Neb.
Smart move?
One can only wonder about the wisdom of Gov. Rickett’s COVID strategy. Would it not be wiser to create a policy to reduce the number of people needing to go to a hospital rather than to establish a “clearing house“ to keep track of beds available? Granted both are needed now with the recent surge and hospitals full to over-capacity. Surgeries deferred, care-takers stressed, critical patients waiting, etc.? Smart move? This is a “non thinker’s no-brainer” in the form of “personal freedom” from what?
George J. Lippert, Papillion
Make a difference
“You must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it.”
These words from American Red Cross founder Clara Barton — who would have turned 200 in December — continue to serve as a guiding light for today’s Red Cross volunteers, donors and partners, who exemplify her compassion and devotion to helping others.
This generous spirit is needed now more than ever. COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on our most vulnerable neighbors, and they’re in dire straits when another crisis strikes.
That’s where our Red Cross community — of people like you — steps in to provide help and hope. This year, the Red Cross Serving the Omaha-Council Bluffs area has responded to more than 140 local disasters, mostly home fires. We’ve also collected more than 50,000 units of blood, trained more than 8,000 people in lifesaving skills such as First Aid and CPR, and provided nearly 1,500 services to military members, veterans and their families.
This continues to be a time to take care of each other, and what better time to honor Clara’s lifesaving legacy than when we celebrate her 200th birthday this holiday season. Join us by making a financial donation, an appointment to give blood or platelets, or becoming a Red Cross volunteer.
Visit redcross.org to learn more about how you can make a difference for those in need.
Greg Key, Omaha
board chair, American Red Cross
Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Chapter
Life stories
I am an obituaries reader. I enjoy and appreciate the ones that tell about the deceased’s life. I skip over the list of “preceded in death by” and the list of survivors and look for the story about their loved one’s life. I know how expensive it is to put an obituary of any length in the paper so the long ones must be very pricey. Some are a few sentences and others are quite detailed, but no matter the length, I gain so much from reading about their journey in life. I wonder what my story will offer.
Laurie Moriarty, Omaha
Library project
Seems clear to me the decision to move the downtown W. Dale Clark Library from its prime spot overlooking the Gene Leahy Mall is so that it won’t block the view from the proposed new 17-story glass tower that’s to be “wedged between the original two buildings that make up Central Park Plaza” in the block just west of the library. (“$105 million project will add third tower to iconic downtown Omaha office complex,” Nov. 29)
Did city leaders make that concession to the tower developer City+Ventures?
Mayor Stothert has said moving the library would make the prime site available for private development. Who? When?
Have the mayor and other city leaders even driven by or toured the boarded up brick building at 14th and Jones, which they propose to renovate as a temporary downtown library? I’m sure a conversion can be done there but at what cost? For a temporary location? The city doesn’t even have numbers for how much the move would cost or how much it will cost to tear down the present library. (“Questions remain about downtown library move and demolition,” Dec. 8)
Why not build a new downtown library? With all the needed technical upgrades and space for the archival materials that patrons of W. Dale Clark say are of immense community value. Then use the wrecking ball on the present library. Surely by then, a private developer (or several) could present plans for what should occupy that prime site.
The library board is reportedly ready to vote on this matter at their meeting Dec. 16. Why would they do that without a clear decision about where the new permanent library will be located? The vote should not happen until some of these questions and details are answered.
Marilyn Hoegemeyer, Omaha