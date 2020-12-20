The Public Pulse: COVID concern; Thanks, Mr. President; Insider corruption; Heroes

COVID concerns
Given that we just saw the highest number of deaths in one day since the COVID pandemic began with COVID deniers seemingly everywhere, our Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, ought to consider a more humanistic approach to COVID prevention mandates than just the number of open hospital beds, which may very well reflect a historical oversupply as much as anything.
What about the number of front-line health care providers — nurses, doctors, housekeeping, patient transporters, etc., available? What is the percentage of double shifts worked, rate of new infections among these providers, vacation days in the last six months, mental health visits, suicides and the like. It seems to me that the most unsung, unrecognized and undoubtedly underpaid workers in the system are the custodial and housekeeping workers who are, in fact, those most responsible for environmental control, the hallmark of infection control, in our hospitals and nursing homes. They are, of course, like all essential workers designated by our governor, placed in a position of being unable to collect unemployment if they choose to remain off work because of safety fears so that their corporate employers can continue to cash in on the pandemic, as has been clearly demonstrated.
Of note, Republicans have been insistent that the new pandemic relief bill include language that business owners/corporations have no liability for unsafe working conditions. Drain the swamp, indeed!
John Walburn, M.D., Omaha
Voting rights
While the Supreme Court was right to reject the lawsuit from Texas intended to overturn the presidential election outcome, that shouldn’t have been necessary.
The lawsuit should never have been filed because it was a bare-naked rejection of democracy. So was its endorsement by the Nebraska Republican Party and Republican officials, including Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
All citizens, regardless of state, party, race, gender, religion or any other identity, deserve to vote and for our votes to choose the electors. To try to deprive Americans of this right, as Republicans did, is wrong.
Instead, I want them, the Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts to support democracy by expanding voter registration and participation by all citizens in future elections.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha
Warp Speed worked
Thank you, Mr. President, for Operation Warp Speed! Without your leadership we’d be locked up in a far longer waiting for a vaccine. Your efforts encouraged the scientific community to develop the vaccine much sooner; they (the media reported) said it couldn’t be done. You and your team did it! Job well done!
Mike Hichborn, Bellevue
Sanctions option
I am writing in response to Maureen McGrath’s Dec. 16 letter regarding monetary sanctions to the litigants and lawyers who brought “baseless” lawsuits. Perhaps we should apply these sanctions to those who investigated Russian collusion for three years at the expense of the taxpayers. Some people have short memories.
Nancy Nystrom, Omaha
Insider corruption
Mr. Purdy’s position (Dec. 16) is that the president is actually just opposing political corruption as an “outsider.” After four years of installing his own family/industry cronies in his administration based solely on loyalty, it is the definition of “insider.” Notably, those few appointees with strong character have all been fired or resigned.
Laughably, Mr. Purdy presupposes that the “outsider” is honest, despite facts to the contrary. In place of transparency, every inquiry is met with “executive privilege” and denied/severely redacted. As The World-Herald commendably explained, there is no evidence of corruption presented at state and federal courts, by the FBI or anyone else. Our democratic system worked. To our elected officials and others who supported this farce, Walt Kelly said it best: “We have met the enemy and he is us!”
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Meaning of liberty
When many of us think of liberty, we associate it with what we were taught in grade school. In our heads, we conjure images of Patrick Henry shouting, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” The problem with this version of liberty is that it is overly simplistic; it leaves out the truth that there is a limit to individual freedom.
The fact is that there is no such thing as liberty without responsibility. As soon as your actions affect another person, you lose your freedom to commit that act. The people who do not understand this adhere to a fetishized version of liberty, and this has perverse consequences.
An example of this is widespread mask resistance during a pandemic. People who refuse to wear a mask are risking the health of others because they do not know what liberty really means. Many in our society need to move beyond their childhood conceptions of liberty and recognize the responsibility that comes along with true liberty. No one has the freedom to endanger others by not wearing a mask.
Mark D. Graeve, Omaha
Heroes
I would like to thank the vaccine trial volunteers.
You took risks so others could be safe, and yes, you are heroes.
Jay Herink, Omaha
