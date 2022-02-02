The Public Pulse: Crack down on parking in handicapped spots; lipstick on library pig

Accessible parking

I am a 100%, combat-disabled, retired Marine. I am unable to leave my vehicle without my wheelchair and somebody to push me. My spouse, who has a heart condition, is the one who helps me. Therefore, it is imperative that we park as close as we can to the entrance until I can transfer to an electric scooter. If my destination has no scooter available, I have to stay in my vehicle. Many times, handicapped-accessible parking spots are taken by persons that have no disability, no handicapped placard or handicapped plates. In my community, police are reluctant to issue citations even to repeat offenders. Nebraska Statute 18-1741.01, outlines the procedures for issuing a citation for persons violating handicapped spaces. Section 2 of Nebraska Statute 18-1741.01 states, in part, for any offense classified as a handicapped parking infraction, a handicapped parking citation may be issued by any peace officer. It is the word, may, that should be changed to “shall” or “will” issue a citation. I am sure that many of you have friends or family members who are disabled that have had their rights violated. Please let your state senator know that you have concerns about the way the statute is worded. Thank you for your support and God bless.