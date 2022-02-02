The Public Pulse: Crack down on parking in handicapped spots; lipstick on library pig

Accessible parking
I am a 100%, combat-disabled, retired Marine. I am unable to leave my vehicle without my wheelchair and somebody to push me. My spouse, who has a heart condition, is the one who helps me. Therefore, it is imperative that we park as close as we can to the entrance until I can transfer to an electric scooter. If my destination has no scooter available, I have to stay in my vehicle. Many times, handicapped-accessible parking spots are taken by persons that have no disability, no handicapped placard or handicapped plates. In my community, police are reluctant to issue citations even to repeat offenders. Nebraska Statute 18-1741.01, outlines the procedures for issuing a citation for persons violating handicapped spaces. Section 2 of Nebraska Statute 18-1741.01 states, in part, for any offense classified as a handicapped parking infraction, a handicapped parking citation may be issued by any peace officer. It is the word, may, that should be changed to “shall” or “will” issue a citation. I am sure that many of you have friends or family members who are disabled that have had their rights violated. Please let your state senator know that you have concerns about the way the statute is worded. Thank you for your support and God bless.
Carl Munford, Columbus, Neb.
Library land
No matter how much lipstick is put on the new library it will still be a pig; no offense intended to pigs. To give up the premier piece of property on the new mall, owned by the citizens of Omaha, to a for profit development company is a tragic loss for Omaha. I just wish I had some swamp land to sell Omaha.
Layne Yahnke, Elkhorn
Pillen ad
Seriously? Jim Pillen pollutes my TV screen by showing up time and time again to encourage someone to defy the federal government, minimize the existence of this pandemic and cock his gun. I am embarrassed that he somehow got a seat on the Board of Regents and that he, in any way, could represent me as the governor of Nebraska. No, I will never vote for Herbster either. And this is Nebraska? Really?
Helen Jordon, Omaha
Mask mandate
Thank you, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, for issuing Omaha’s emergency temporary mask mandate. The facts are clear. COVID case counts in Nebraska are skyrocketing, hospital beds are filled with unvaccinated COVID patients, and on Jan. 10, adult ICU occupancy in the metro area was 92%. Yet our governor, attorney general, and three city council members are fighting this reasonable public health response.
Early in the pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke forcefully of the need to “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming the health care system. “That’s the real goal,” the governor said on April 16, 2020, “— to make sure that anybody who needs that hospital bed, that intensive care unit bed, or that ventilator has access to get that.” Now we are there. Hospitals are full. The dedicated health care professionals we all rely on are overburdened. On Jan. 13, Nebraska Medical Center entered Crisis Standards of Care. On Jan. 14, Gov. Ricketts announced a new directed health measure that suspends pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries until Feb. 13. The governor and other like-minded political leaders are choosing a course of action that denies necessary health care to untold numbers of Nebraskans, and puts us all at risk, while also resisting a sensible solution to reducing the spread of the virus.
What can be done to keep our healthcare system from being overwhelmed? Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious disease division, says that wearing masks will help. “It’s such a small ask,” Dr. Rupp said, “for people to take precautions for the next few weeks, try to get this thing slowed down, and cushion the blow.”
We obey traffic regulations, refrain from smoking in public areas, and follow many other rules to protect ourselves and each other. Let’s all get on board and support the mask mandate. It’s such a small ask.
Joan Sudmann Shapiro, Omaha
Road work
In regards to Peter Gadzinski’s letter regarding substandard roads (Pulse, Jan. 9), the Loveland situation is not exactly a unique situation. The same situation existed just a few short years ago in the neighborhood surrounding Oakdale school. The roads around the school were substandard, falling apart and near a very large school.
Neighbors in surrounding homes were not given any extra consideration due to the fact that the roads led to the school.
Similar to Loveland, we also had neighbors on our street who were retired, and we even had a person who had no children and had never driven or owned a car in his lifetime due to a medical condition.
And, right down the street from Loveland sits Christ the King School and the roads leading to that school are also substandard, etc.
I don’t see how the Omaha City Council could possibly have offered a greater subsidy to those in the Loveland neighborhood without other nearby neighborhoods crying foul. It is an unfortunate situation that the roads were built in the fashion they were and not maintained, but the precedent already has been set.
Karen Wells, Omaha
