The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers







Wonderful tribute

Dear Omaha,

I very much enjoyed greeting everyone last week at the “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” screening. The movie has been loved by audiences for almost 75 years and pays a wonderful tribute to classic horror and comedy. Bruce Crawford has done an amazing job hosting this event for over 30 years, he has wonderful insight in choosing particular films and guests with ties to the films, the stars or their family. I truly appreciate the hard work from everyone involved knowing the time which goes into each production. Bruce has brought together a wonderful team of supporters and volunteers and I hope everyone who attended enjoyed the show. The wonderful sponsors are also to be commended for their support of the event and the charity HELP.

Thank you Bruce Crawford for establishing a unique evening for patrons of the Omaha Community Playhouse who also share in your love for film and the actors. Bruce, keep up the great work and cheers to a worthy cause. Someday I hope to return again.

Ron Chaney, Cathedral City, California

Classic film event

On Oct. 21, my wife, my 81-year-old mother, and I attended another classic film event hosted by local film historian Bruce Crawford. Somehow, Bruce seems to top his previous events each year. This year was no exception. His screening of the 1948 film “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” was shown to a full house at the Omaha Community Playhouse, and the proceeds went to local organization HELP Equipment, which supports people in need of medical equipment who may not otherwise have access to it.

Special guest Ron Chaney, grandson of Lon Chaney Jr. (the Wolf Man in the evening’s feature film) and great-grandson of Lon Chaney Sr., spoke with Crawford on-stage just before the film and gave the audience a little taste of what it was like growing up as a member of Hollywood royalty. Chaney was kind enough to do a Q&A from the audience, and happily met and greeted those willing to wait in line for a quick photo or autograph.

The surprise for the evening was a 10-minute appearance by two very talented Abbott and Costello tribute artists, who did some of the duo’s familiar jokes, and concluded with a spot-on rendition of the famous “Who’s On First” routine. The entire experience was incredibly entertaining, and everyone I saw left the theater with smiles on their faces.

Crawford’s first classic film event highlighted a well-known sci-fi film with stop-motion movie pioneer Ray Harryhausen as the celebrity guest. The events each year have honored cinematic favorites, and all have included special guests who had some tie to the film. Congratulations to Bruce Crawford and his army of volunteers for yet another successful event.

Jim Rowe, Nebraska City

Omaha History

For a long time, I have enjoyed Stu Pospisil’s column that deals with Omaha’s history. This work reflects a lot of labor and research that contributes to a very readable and interesting narrative. I would encourage Mr. Pospisil to keep the articles coming.

John A. Daum, Omaha

Kindness of strangers

I want to thank the two women who separately stopped to help me on the service road close to 132nd and Dodge last month as I fell off my bike while riding at a moderate clip. Both women were incredibly kind and supportive as I was (in retrospect) seriously dazed by both the fall and my slide on the concrete. I was immediately reminded of the Tennessee Williams quote about the kindness of strangers as I was offered and accepted a lift home.

John Kretzschmar, Omaha

Game attendance

Based on recently released figures, attendance at Omaha Storm Chasers home games in 2022 was 294,511. This ranks 27th of the 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. with AAA baseball franchises. Home attendance at Iowa Cubs games in Des Moines, a smaller population area than Omaha, was 437,543.

One of the problems in Omaha is the location of the ballpark. The team generally had larger attendance at more centrally located Rosenblatt Stadium, abandoned after the 2010 season.

Continuing attendance problems in Omaha downgrades the value of the franchise and leaves open the possibility of transferring the team to greener pastures.

Fred Taylor, Creston, Iowa