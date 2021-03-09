The Public Pulse: Creighton, sever this slavery connection; modern judgment; train safety

Sorry, Governor. Liberal Democrats, like yourself, have decided that the actual intention behind words or actions no longer matters. It is only in how those behaviors or interpreted, or chosen to be interpreted, that is relevant to the severity of the punishment and outcry.

Look no further than the Greg McDermott situation as further evidence of this phenomenon.

Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.

Neglected workers

During this pandemic, grocery store workers and postal workers were and are considered essential workers. We still received our mail, and the grocery workers were still there stocking, filling orders, cashiering etc. However, even though teachers were doing remote teaching until recently, they are given the vaccine before these essential personnel.

How is that fair? We have the grocery workers to thank for keeping food on our tables, and the postal workers for getting our mail to us. The grocery workers are exposed to many people, and the postal workers are not just riding around in a truck. It is important for the teachers to get vaccinated, but no way should they have been moved ahead of these other essential workers.