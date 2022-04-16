The Public Pulse: Crops under water; Keep abortion legal; Sports history

Canal question

I have a question for Mike Hilgers regarding the proposed marina to be constructed between Lincoln and Omaha: Does he realize that corn doesn’t grow under water? It’s been awhile since I’ve been on the farm, but I am pretty sure agronomists haven’t found a way to grow soybeans or any other crops under water either. This project would require 4,000 acres. On average, one acre can yield 100 to 200 bushels of corn (about 50 bushels per acre for soybeans). That’s a lot of bushels lost forever.

Neal Hakenson, Omaha

Abortion rights

No other decision will affect a person’s physical body, mental health, spiritual outlook and economic stability more than whether to continue a pregnancy. This decision should be left up to the pregnant person and their health care team. Banning abortion by law does not ban abortion; it simply bans safe abortion. Nebraska should truly honor life and keep abortion legal and safe.

Melissa Rotolo, Omaha

LB 933

Nebraska LB 933, a total abortion ban narrowly defeated by two votes, could have provided up to 20 years in prison for doctors who ended ectopic pregnancies to preserve fertility, and for pharmacists who sold emergency contraception to rape victims.

In a Pulse letter (April 3), a representative of the Nebraska Catholic Conference assured us few health care professionals would be prosecuted under LB 933, because none have been prosecuted under Nebraska’s 20-week abortion ban enacted in 2010. During the April 7 filibuster, Sen. Mike Flood, a sponsor of LB 933, made the same bogus claim.

The text of the 20-week abortion ban, called the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, is readily available at nebraskalegislature.gov. It is a civil statute, providing only money damages and injunctive relief. The lack of criminal prosecutions under it predicted nothing about the enforcement of LB 933.

Nebraska deserves more lawmakers who appreciate separation of church and state, the difference between religious dogma and medical facts and the difference between civil and criminal law.

BK Chaney, Omaha

Sports history

Back in the “old days,” the NIT was the most prestigious basketball tournament. However, the tournaments were scheduled so that all the basketball teams could play in both tournaments. The best teams in the country could and did play on both tournaments. However, in all the years of this configuration, only one team ever won both tournaments. Who is that you might ask? A school most people never heard of: CCNY (City College of New York) in the year 1950. It happens to be in the same year Omaha Holy Name was Class B state champions. Just a little sports info.

Howard Rudloff, Omaha

GOP debate

The two supposed front-runners for governor made a complete mockery of the debate on March 24. One candidate chose to refrain from the proceedings and the front-runner in the polls rarely answered the questions he was asked. He was preoccupied with trying to out-Trump the person who failed to show up. He even worked in a “Make Nebraska great again.” What? He just threw out sound bites instead of answering questions of how he would govern or how he could live in Kansas City and run for governor. The other three actually spoke and answered questions like candidates running for governor. In my opinion, Brett Lindstrom was someone I can vote for and feel good about it. He answered the questions and spoke of a vision of how he would lead the state. And never did he get in to mudslinging or talk about things a governor can’t control. It is very disappointing that two candidates can sling mud, not actually debate, not actually live in Nebraska and still lead in the polls. Welcome to politics 2022.

Mike Dohmen, Hickman, Neb.

Candidate differences

I am very disturbed by the “Pillen for Governor” commercials. Insinuating that those with political beliefs different than his hate anyone who loves America is an incredibly divisive lie. I am personally deeply insulted by this commercial from Pillen. He obviously would not be willing to see all sides of any issue set before him, should the unthinkable happen and he be elected our governor. State Sen. Carol Blood, on the other hand, has shown the ability to study all sides of an issue, and vote according to the common sense needed to govern a state. Pillen would pit Nebraskan against Nebraskan, while I believe Sen. Blood would help all Nebraskans to work alongside one another.

Jonathan Wilhoft, Omaha

Legislative overreach

Nebraskans voted to allow casino gaming at licensed horse racetracks. Period!

Going on almost two years later, some in the Legislature want to redefine the initiative and alter voter intent, saying casinos/racetracks can only go here or there based on an arbitrary number of miles between them. No Nebraska business should be shackled by this kind of restriction!

So even though Madison County voters approved of the initiative by nearly 63%, and a Nebraska company has already applied for a permit and bought the land to build a new facility here in Norfolk, some politicians in Lincoln now want to say, “Sorry, we decide and we won’t let you.” As a board member and past chair of the State Chamber, I took it to the board and asked them to conditionally oppose the proposed legislation with specific opposition to the mileage minimum between casinos/racetracks and they agreed overwhelmingly!

However you might feel about gaming, the fact is Nebraskans made it a legal business activity with their votes. For the government to come in now and change the rules is unfair, undemocratic and anti-free market. Picking winners and losers is not a good game for the government to start playing.

Instead, respect the voters’ will and let the marketplace determine where these new business ventures will go. Like in so many industries, it has a pretty magical way, when unfettered, of meeting demands for goods and services where they exist and can be sustained.

Many Nebraskans, and many Norfolkans, think gaming at racetracks is an entertainment option that also contributes to economic development and tax relief. They said so in their votes. Lincoln should let their voices and votes be respected and upheld.

Dirk Petersen, Norfolk

WWJD

In his infinite wisdom, Gov. Ricketts has — through the power of the item line veto — cut nearly $100 million from funds that were budgeted for assistance to workers who care for our most vulnerable citizens, urban housing development and helping the formally incarcerated learn job skills that will help them transition back into society. What’s the matter, Pete? Couldn’t find any widows or orphans to throw to the curb? No crippled dogs to kick in the street? A self righteous Christian is the most loathsome of all hypocrites. What would Jesus do?

Patrick J. Sweaney, Omaha

Nebraska’s year

This is the Nebraska football team’s year to shine. The schedule looks very doable and, if the coaches are correct, the players’ attitudes and preparations are better than ever before. Now, if things go south and Nebraska once again becomes a cellar dweller in the Big Ten, I’ll bet that the Big 12 would love to welcome Nebraska back home after losing Texas and Oklahoma when this season is over.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Truth vs. propoganda

According to the story about the gubernatorial forum (April 7), Mr. Herbster believes that the solution to many of our problems would be to have teacher-led prayer in the schools and to “teach about the country’s founding and “the greatness of America, even though we made a lot of mistakes.” That seems like poor theology and worse education.

Matthew 6 suggests that prayer in public tends to be hypocritical. Then there’s the question as to who decides what is the “correct” prayer to force on our children. We’re all going to agree on that, right? Good luck, Charlie.

Hiding the truth from our children does not seem likely to make education better, either. The Constitution counted a slave as 3/5 of a person, denied citizenship to anyone who was not a White male property owner and denied the humanity of Indigenous people. We actually fought a Civil War (and a few others) over such questions, but that isn’t worthy of mention. Or is it?

Facts are facts. There may be uncomfortable ones out there, but denying them in education is unlikely to build a stronger nation. As a retired teacher, I always tried to provide my students with the best information available. So-called “patriotic” propaganda is still propaganda. I think our kids deserve the truth as we understand it. But I’m not a politician.

Richard Beam, Omaha

Fischer’s vote

Senator Fischer stated she voted against new Supreme Court Justice Jackson’s confirmation because the justice subscribes to a “public meaning” philosophy to interpret the text of the Constitution (i.e, what people understood the word to mean at the time the text was written). Senator Fisher says that she believes the Constitution should be interpreted strictly according to its text as written. Aren’t those both pretty much the definition of originalism? My guess is that Senator Fisher voted as she did because the candidate was not a Republican, no matter what her qualifications might be.

Hans Langner, Glenwood, Iowa

Senate confirmation

The way the Republican senate grilled Justice Jackson and the way they behaved at the confirmation, do they not realize they come across as racist and sexist? No, all they care about is their next paycheck and getting their Easter vacation.

Don Sloter II, Ralston

Race prediction

I have always enjoyed, in my 78 years, making predictions that most would not agree with. It seems a good time to predict the outcome of the Nebraska primary, to be held May 10, regarding the Republican candidates for governor. Currently, there appear to be three front runners, all males. This is very important in order to better understand the actual winner going forward.

The Nov. 8 general election will pit two females as was the case in November 1986. In other words, the three current frontrunners will cannibalize each other and Theresa Thibodeau will face off against Carol Blood.

James J. Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion

Russian atrocities

The news about the horrors in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are nothing new. The Russian military has a history of atrocities throughout Eastern Europe. I should know since both of my parents (as children) narrowly escaped their wrath during World War II. Russia, like Communist China, is a bully and the only thing that bullies understand is force. The old saying “peace through strength” rings true in any age. The war in the Ukraine could have been avoided, if we had a strong leader in the White House. Unfortunately for Ukraine and for us, we have Joe Biden, possibly the worst president in more than a century. God help us and the world.

Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa

A greener path

The Keystone XL pipeline should never cross Nebraska soil. The focus of this state has been to develop wind energy to supplement nonrenewable sources. While fossil fuel prices soar, gas prices grab the headlines. The focus of Nebraska and the country as a whole should be on renewable energy. Renewable energy costs have decreased substantially in the last decade, while fossil fuels have become more scarce. Conflicts and high costs risk nonrenewable sources availability, but renewable sources can always be used. The benefits of renewable energy are clear: it’s cleaner, cheaper and can create more power if utilized. Instead of a focus on quick fixes offering no future solutions, we should shift our focus forward. Wind and solar offer cleaner and efficient solutions to our energy problems and, as a state, we should move forward. The Keystone XL pipeline is not our solution. Instead, a focus on renewable energy offers Nebraska a greener path forward.

Noah Marik, Omaha