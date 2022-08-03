The Public Pulse: Crosswalk a risk for pedestrians; Military spending; Common sense, not contradiction

Confusing crosswalk signal

For many years residents and patrons to downtown Papillion businesses crossed at First Street, which has a traffic signal and is one block south of the location where Abby Whitford was tragically killed when struck by a car (in 2019). The city installed a device which encouraged crossing by pedestrians, but drivers found confusing. The changes they are making to the crosswalk signal are still confusing and leaves pedestrians at risk of being struck. The city solicited residents on their opinions to improve safety following the tragedy. The fact that the changes chosen by those in local government weren’t clearly shared with residents to present an opportunity to seek their opinions is evidence that they have as much concern with the opinions of residents as we have faith in their decisions.

Troy Burress, Papillion

Military spending

David Heer’s letter (Pulse, July 24) said what “liberals don’t realize, is that if we don’t maintain a strong national defense, China, Russia, and other dictatorships will eventually take control of our once great nation.”

That is not true. It is possible to limit the billions waisted on weapons of war and use those funds for universal health care, renewable energy, college educations and crumbling infrastructure. The answer is called NATO, that pesky organization that Trump and his pal Putin wants us to abandon.

To simplify , imagine you are in fifth grade. Tommy is the class bully who steals lunches and likes to beat up other kids. One solution is for one kid to go to the gym before school and after school every day and build his muscles. Next, he spends every cent of his allowance on protein shakes, karate lessons and weapons to fight off Tommy. As Tommy gets bigger and stronger, this kid must continue to do the same. Now he finds that he has no time for reading, playing, spending time with family and friends and no money to go to the mall or movies. Sad.

Option two, we decide to problem solve. We make an agreement with Johnny, Billy, Timmy and Mike that if Tommy picks on one, he takes on all (like NATO). Now we have time to laugh, play, enjoy life with new toys that we can now afford and not have to spend all of our days learning how to fight to beat up the biggest bully.

And everyone lived happily ever after.

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo

Serious discussion

I am one who appreciates succinct comments and conclusions. That being said, as one who also emotionally, spiritually and intellectually believes and promotes pro-life in every way (including capital punishment etc.), if I had a 13-year-old daughter or granddaughter who was raped with a resultant pregnancy, God and I would have to have a very serious discussion. Contradiction? I don’t think so. Loving common sense? You bet.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

Weather forecast numbers

I have followed the weather forecast numbers at the chance of precipition for years and was an optimist. I have now changed my opinion to being a pessimist. If the forecast is for a 20% chance, I look at it as an 80% chance that we wont get any.

Ronald Rogers, Bellevue

Pillen’s tax plan

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska’s 2022 revenue receipts exceeded the annual forecast by 30%. This equates to an additional $1.47 billion in tax revenue. I think I speak for the majority of Nebraskans when I say this would be a great opportunity for property tax relief.

With Ricketts’ term coming to an end, it will fall on our next governor to determine how this money will be used. I think it is clear that Jim Pillen is the most passionate about solving our tax problem and creating an environment of fiscal responsibility. Jim has talked about property tax relief consistently and has a plan to solve it.

Jim would use this excess money and give it back to the people in the form of tax relief. In contrast, I think Carol Blood will use the money on the Democrats’ agenda. The question here is clear, who is better at spending your own money? Pillen thinks it is you, Blood thinks it is the government.

That’s why I urge Nebraskans to vote for Jim Pillen on Nov. 8.

Josiah Miller, Omaha

Reproductive justice

With June’s release of its Dobbs opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court aimed to enshrine within federal law the principle that human life begins at conception. This assumption, however, viciously ignored one undeniable fact: there is no universal moral, scientific, religious, or philosophical agreement regarding when life begins. Across faiths and across political perspectives and across academic disciplines, there exists a diversity of opinions relevant to this subject.

As Scott Gilbert, professor of biology at Swarthmore College, has written, “… there is no consensus among scientists as to when personhood begins.” And as NPR’s Sarah McCammon wrote when summarized the perspective of religious groups regarding abortion: “Polls suggest that while a majority of Americans support abortion rights and oppose overturning Roe, views on abortion are closely tied to religion. Jewish, Buddhist, Unitarian and nonreligious Americans express some of the strongest support for abortion rights in surveys. Within Christianity, there is a wide variety of views.”

Bluntly, there is no overarching and abiding consensus regarding the starting point of a human life. Especially for this reason, laws banning abortion are fundamentally flawed and lack both justification and grounding. Moreover, abortions bans are white supremacist in origin as they disparately impact Black women and communities of color.

Let’s keep Nebraska ban-free and ensure reproductive justice for every single person here. Period.

Trey Coley Lusk, Lincoln

Founder and Board Secretary, Nebraska Religious Council

for Reproductive Freedom

Birthing people

I have delivered thousands of babies in my professional lifetime and also helped thousands of couples achieve pregnancy after having difficulty successfully achieving pregnancy. I have practiced obstetrics and gynecology and have studied the naturally-occurring procreative system my entire career, and have been on the faculty of two medical schools. I would like to share two observations:

1. No biological male has ever achieved pregnancy, all emoji’s aside.

2. If men could achieve pregnancy, they would have difficulty when the time came for the baby to be born. The structural pelvic bones of a man are different from the structural pelvic bones of a woman. In the latter case, they are designed for having babies. In the case of men, they are designed for load bearing, doing work which requires added strength. Thus, if a man were ever to get pregnant, it is quite likely that most of their babies would need to be delivered by Cesarean section.

While a man can do some of the things that a woman can do, he cannot be a mother. While a woman can do some of the things that a man can do, she cannot be a father.

Thomas W. Hilgers, MD, Dip ABOG, ABLS, SRS, SPS, Omaha Director, Education

and Research National Center

for Procreative Health