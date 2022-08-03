 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Crosswalk a risk for pedestrians; Military spending; Common sense, not contradiction

  • 0

Confusing crosswalk signal

For many years residents and patrons to downtown Papillion businesses crossed at First Street, which has a traffic signal and is one block south of the location where Abby Whitford was tragically killed when struck by a car (in 2019). The city installed a device which encouraged crossing by pedestrians, but drivers found confusing. The changes they are making to the crosswalk signal are still confusing and leaves pedestrians at risk of being struck. The city solicited residents on their opinions to improve safety following the tragedy. The fact that the changes chosen by those in local government weren’t clearly shared with residents to present an opportunity to seek their opinions is evidence that they have as much concern with the opinions of residents as we have faith in their decisions.

Troy Burress, Papillion

People are also reading…

Military spending

David Heer’s letter (Pulse, July 24) said what “liberals don’t realize, is that if we don’t maintain a strong national defense, China, Russia, and other dictatorships will eventually take control of our once great nation.”

That is not true. It is possible to limit the billions waisted on weapons of war and use those funds for universal health care, renewable energy, college educations and crumbling infrastructure. The answer is called NATO, that pesky organization that Trump and his pal Putin wants us to abandon.

To simplify , imagine you are in fifth grade. Tommy is the class bully who steals lunches and likes to beat up other kids. One solution is for one kid to go to the gym before school and after school every day and build his muscles. Next, he spends every cent of his allowance on protein shakes, karate lessons and weapons to fight off Tommy. As Tommy gets bigger and stronger, this kid must continue to do the same. Now he finds that he has no time for reading, playing, spending time with family and friends and no money to go to the mall or movies. Sad.

Option two, we decide to problem solve. We make an agreement with Johnny, Billy, Timmy and Mike that if Tommy picks on one, he takes on all (like NATO). Now we have time to laugh, play, enjoy life with new toys that we can now afford and not have to spend all of our days learning how to fight to beat up the biggest bully.

And everyone lived happily ever after.

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo

Serious discussion

I am one who appreciates succinct comments and conclusions. That being said, as one who also emotionally, spiritually and intellectually believes and promotes pro-life in every way (including capital punishment etc.), if I had a 13-year-old daughter or granddaughter who was raped with a resultant pregnancy, God and I would have to have a very serious discussion. Contradiction? I don’t think so. Loving common sense? You bet.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

Weather forecast numbers

I have followed the weather forecast numbers at the chance of precipition for years and was an optimist. I have now changed my opinion to being a pessimist. If the forecast is for a 20% chance, I look at it as an 80% chance that we wont get any.

Ronald Rogers, Bellevue

Pillen’s tax plan

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraska’s 2022 revenue receipts exceeded the annual forecast by 30%. This equates to an additional $1.47 billion in tax revenue. I think I speak for the majority of Nebraskans when I say this would be a great opportunity for property tax relief.

With Ricketts’ term coming to an end, it will fall on our next governor to determine how this money will be used. I think it is clear that Jim Pillen is the most passionate about solving our tax problem and creating an environment of fiscal responsibility. Jim has talked about property tax relief consistently and has a plan to solve it.

Jim would use this excess money and give it back to the people in the form of tax relief. In contrast, I think Carol Blood will use the money on the Democrats’ agenda. The question here is clear, who is better at spending your own money? Pillen thinks it is you, Blood thinks it is the government.

That’s why I urge Nebraskans to vote for Jim Pillen on Nov. 8.

Josiah Miller, Omaha

Reproductive justice

With June’s release of its Dobbs opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court aimed to enshrine within federal law the principle that human life begins at conception. This assumption, however, viciously ignored one undeniable fact: there is no universal moral, scientific, religious, or philosophical agreement regarding when life begins. Across faiths and across political perspectives and across academic disciplines, there exists a diversity of opinions relevant to this subject.

As Scott Gilbert, professor of biology at Swarthmore College, has written, “… there is no consensus among scientists as to when personhood begins.” And as NPR’s Sarah McCammon wrote when summarized the perspective of religious groups regarding abortion: “Polls suggest that while a majority of Americans support abortion rights and oppose overturning Roe, views on abortion are closely tied to religion. Jewish, Buddhist, Unitarian and nonreligious Americans express some of the strongest support for abortion rights in surveys. Within Christianity, there is a wide variety of views.”

Bluntly, there is no overarching and abiding consensus regarding the starting point of a human life. Especially for this reason, laws banning abortion are fundamentally flawed and lack both justification and grounding. Moreover, abortions bans are white supremacist in origin as they disparately impact Black women and communities of color.

Let’s keep Nebraska ban-free and ensure reproductive justice for every single person here. Period.

Trey Coley Lusk, Lincoln

Founder and Board Secretary, Nebraska Religious Council

for Reproductive Freedom

Birthing people

I have delivered thousands of babies in my professional lifetime and also helped thousands of couples achieve pregnancy after having difficulty successfully achieving pregnancy. I have practiced obstetrics and gynecology and have studied the naturally-occurring procreative system my entire career, and have been on the faculty of two medical schools. I would like to share two observations:

1. No biological male has ever achieved pregnancy, all emoji’s aside.

2. If men could achieve pregnancy, they would have difficulty when the time came for the baby to be born. The structural pelvic bones of a man are different from the structural pelvic bones of a woman. In the latter case, they are designed for having babies. In the case of men, they are designed for load bearing, doing work which requires added strength. Thus, if a man were ever to get pregnant, it is quite likely that most of their babies would need to be delivered by Cesarean section.

While a man can do some of the things that a woman can do, he cannot be a mother. While a woman can do some of the things that a man can do, she cannot be a father.

Thomas W. Hilgers, MD, Dip ABOG, ABLS, SRS, SPS, Omaha Director, Education

and Research National Center

for Procreative Health

OWH Public Pulse July 2022

The Public Pulse: Prison re-entry services work; Salute to Chief McCoy; Heat waves and the future
Letters

The Public Pulse: Prison re-entry services work; Salute to Chief McCoy; Heat waves and the future

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that NDCS reentry services are working in reducing the number of people who return to prison.

Husker season subscription promos
Letters

The Public Pulse: Gene Leahy Mall renovations; Self-serving public policy; Justice and accountability

  • Updated
  • 0

Beautiful mall

Husker season subscription promos
Letters

The Public Pulse: Addictive effects of menthol; Gas price relief; Dereliction of duties

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer encourages all Nebraska residents to support the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace.

The Public Pulse: Let Stothert do her job; State leadership lacking
Letters

The Public Pulse: Let Stothert do her job; State leadership lacking

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of Omaha has been in very capable hands with Jean Stothert as Mayor, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Transitory inflation; Remembering a caring doctor; Non-existent militia
Letters

The Public Pulse: Transitory inflation; Remembering a caring doctor; Non-existent militia

  • Updated
  • 0

Inflation is not transitory, but Democrat one-party control in Washington D.C. should be, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Praise for Kennedy College article; Who pays the fine; North Omaha gem
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for Kennedy College article; Who pays the fine; North Omaha gem

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers praises Nancy Gaarder's story on Kennedy College and Title IX.

The Public Pulse: Climate change stigma; The problem with privilege; Peace through strength
Letters

The Public Pulse: Climate change stigma; The problem with privilege; Peace through strength

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises article for reporting on Nebraska lawmakers debates on updating the statewide climate-change report.

The Public Pulse: Moral legislators; Constitutional violation; Values slipping away
Letters

The Public Pulse: Moral legislators; Constitutional violation; Values slipping away

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says politicians opposition to abortion has eclipsed health care, education, fair wages, and many more humane programs. 

The Public Pulse: Political direction; Gun facts; Biden's Saudi visit
Letters

The Public Pulse: Political direction; Gun facts; Biden's Saudi visit

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says a total ban on federal government involvement would not work out well for the United States.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Park exceeds expectations; Straight to the point; Gun violence

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

The Public Pulse: Abortion rights; Out of control spending caused inflation; Term limits for SCOTUS
Letters

The Public Pulse: Abortion rights; Out of control spending caused inflation; Term limits for SCOTUS

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says she won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and she is not alone.

The Public Pulse: Mayor's job is to run the city; No one is less than; Louder sirens
Letters

The Public Pulse: Mayor's job is to run the city; No one is less than; Louder sirens

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says he has an issue with the change to the city charter amendment.

The Public Pulse: Scooping up success; Renovated park is major attraction; City charter amendment
Letters

The Public Pulse: Scooping up success; Renovated park is major attraction; City charter amendment

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer delighted to read about teen's entrepreneurial spirit.

The Public Pulse: Out-of-town policy; Thoughts on abortion; SCOTUS haters
Letters

The Public Pulse: Out-of-town policy; Thoughts on abortion; SCOTUS haters

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is glad that elected officials in Nebraska get to decide what abortion restrictions are appropriate.

The Public Pulse: Questions for Fischer; Voter ID; Danger within
Letters

The Public Pulse: Questions for Fischer; Voter ID; Danger within

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer poses several questions to Sen. Fischer.

The Public Pulse: Turmoil at GOP convention; Russia's critical weaknesses; Tyranny of the majority
Letters

The Public Pulse: Turmoil at GOP convention; Russia's critical weaknesses; Tyranny of the majority

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reacts to the upheaval at the Nebraska Republican Party convention.

The Public Pulse: Second Amendment thoughts; Voter ID; Riverfront plans
Letters

The Public Pulse: Second Amendment thoughts; Voter ID; Riverfront plans

  • Updated
  • 0

We, the people have evolved over the centuries, so the Second Amendment needs to evolve as well, Pulse writer says.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Shinzo Abe assassination; Vote against gun bill; EVs are cost effective

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says with the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, Nebraska has lost a close friend and ally.

The Public Pulse: Life begins at conception; Gratitude for Omaha, Rosenblatt and baseball; Community Information Trust
Letters

The Public Pulse: Life begins at conception; Gratitude for Omaha, Rosenblatt and baseball; Community Information Trust

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says life begins at conception.

The Public Pulse: Title IX at 50; Restaurant kindness; Too much misinformation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Title IX at 50; Restaurant kindness; Too much misinformation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer celebrates UNL Women's Golf coach, Robin Scherer Krapfl who stood up to fight for change.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on fireworks; Intent was known; SCOTUS abiding by Constitution

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on Fourth of July fireworks.

The Public Pulse: Support for Pansing Brooks; Jan. 6 committee fights for democracy; Burden of mass transit
Letters

The Public Pulse: Support for Pansing Brooks; Jan. 6 committee fights for democracy; Burden of mass transit

  • Updated
  • 0

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks leads with economic and ethical conscientious service to our state, Pulse writer says.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Church and state have united; Save your outrage; Thoughts on voter ID requirement

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the U.S. is no longer a democracy because the states now have have more rights than individuals.

The Public Pulse: Solution to gun violence; Streetcar will be an asset; Taxpayers foot the bill;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Solution to gun violence; Streetcar will be an asset; Taxpayers foot the bill;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says society, not guns, is the problem.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Marlin Briscoe; Congrats Cathedral girls; Solution for DREAMers;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Marlin Briscoe; Congrats Cathedral girls; Solution for DREAMers;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises articles on one of Omaha's greatest athletes, Marlin Briscoe.

The Public Pulse: Raikes advocates for strong schools; Not a show trial; Privileged few overturn abortion
Letters

The Public Pulse: Raikes advocates for strong schools; Not a show trial; Privileged few overturn abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

State Board of Education candidate Helen Raikes, recognizes the importance of supporting and improving our public schools, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Bacon puts country over party; More thought on abortion; No air at Benson library
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bacon puts country over party; More thought on abortion; No air at Benson library

  • Updated
  • 0

Congressman Don Bacon has proven he’s willing to work across the partisan aisle on important issues, Pulse writer says

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert