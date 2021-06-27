The Public Pulse: CRT is concerning; Seek common ground; Warm Omaha welcome; vaccinations

CRT deeply concerning

After reading your editorial of June 23, I have to wonder what the writer actually knows about critical race theory and its adoption by many K-12 schools across the country as part of their civics curriculum. It is certainly accurate that America’s past unfair treatment of our Black citizens needs to be discussed in the context of the historical and civics education of our children, including recognition of current advantages some of us enjoy, while others do not.

You say that critical race theory is uncomfortable for many White people, but the fact is that many Black Americans also think it is entirely wrongheaded. CRT posits that all White people are inherently racist, and all Black people (and other non-whites) are victims. It thus divides us into two classes of either oppressors or oppressed. This “theory” might be appropriate for adults to study in post-secondary classes, but isn’t something to foist on young children who aren’t yet capable of a full understanding.

The outrage over CRT is not manufactured; it stems from children coming home from school and expressing feelings of guilt and worthlessness to their parents. This is completely unacceptable, and is happening in all quarters of the country, although you don’t hear about it on the TV news, or, for that matter, in the Omaha World-Herald.