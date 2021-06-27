The Public Pulse: CRT is concerning; Seek common ground; Warm Omaha welcome; vaccinations

CRT deeply concerning
After reading your editorial of June 23, I have to wonder what the writer actually knows about critical race theory and its adoption by many K-12 schools across the country as part of their civics curriculum. It is certainly accurate that America’s past unfair treatment of our Black citizens needs to be discussed in the context of the historical and civics education of our children, including recognition of current advantages some of us enjoy, while others do not.
You say that critical race theory is uncomfortable for many White people, but the fact is that many Black Americans also think it is entirely wrongheaded. CRT posits that all White people are inherently racist, and all Black people (and other non-whites) are victims. It thus divides us into two classes of either oppressors or oppressed. This “theory” might be appropriate for adults to study in post-secondary classes, but isn’t something to foist on young children who aren’t yet capable of a full understanding.
The outrage over CRT is not manufactured; it stems from children coming home from school and expressing feelings of guilt and worthlessness to their parents. This is completely unacceptable, and is happening in all quarters of the country, although you don’t hear about it on the TV news, or, for that matter, in the Omaha World-Herald.
Before you denigrate Fox News watchers with your dubious count of 1,300 mentions of CRT, you may want to look deeper and find out why it is a hot issue, especially with parents of school-age children.
Mark L. Fettin, Omaha
‘Simply political’? No
OWH’s editorial of June 23 claims opposition to CRT is simply “sickened politics,” focusing on Trump and Ricketts. whom the paper enjoys beating up on. (I guess picking out two Republicans is not political.) OWH sanitizes CRT as “a little-known academic concept.” If this were true, then has all the concern about teaching CRT been about nothing at all? Also, opposition “casts a chilling shadow on any discussions of race.” Not one place in this editorial, chastising conservatives as the problem, is there a treatment of what the opposition is saying. So, let’s do that:
First, CRT promotes labels and stereotypes when it teaches that we should judge based on race, gender or sexual identity rather than the content of someone’s character. Contrast this with a part of Martin Luther King Jr’s oft-quoted 1963 speech: “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Given this, CRT comes to full opposite of civil rights teachings and the progress made over the decades.
Second, CRT undermines confidence in the rule of law when its advocates attack the foundation of American law, which is based on equality — they get there by claiming America has never been “equal” because the Constitution of 1787 singled out slaves, but then ignored is the next 234 years of law development. So then, when the OWH says opposition to CRT “creates a political weapon,” in reality opposition does just the opposite, because the message of the opposition is, “Let’s build on the progress we have made over the decades since the Civil War rather than claiming America is systematically racist.”
For those who believe America is inherently racist, there cannot be a real platform for discussion, particularly when opposition to CRT is tossed off as “simply political.” Finally, ask, “What has the content of the editorial added to the discussion of CRT except to criticize dissent?”
Roy Hahn, Scottsbluff, Neb.
attorney
Seek common ground
Question: Is one considered to be a racist if one does not approve of the teaching “critical race theory” in our schools? I don’t think so.
Yes, agreed, we should all be aware of and oppose any sort of racial or ethnic discrimination, or, for that matter, any sort of people discrimination.
Maybe the discrimination that I have in mind is a “me too” for all of the people. Think of how the Jewish people have had to endure antisemitism, and still do. How about the early Catholics in this country? They too likewise had to suffer the indignities of prejudicial people. My own people, the German/Russians, had to leave Russia due to harsh and unfair treatment received there, not to mention being starved to death by the government of Russia.
Then of course, there were the very first people who settled in this new land, America. All they wanted was to be free and to have the freedom to practice their own religion.
So you see, we are all in this together. Can’t we just get along with one another? Perhaps a new start of a concerted movement would, or should, start with our political parties. Would that be asking too much?
Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Neb.
Warm Omaha welcome
My son and I decided to carry out a bucket list wish by coming to Omaha and watching our UVA Cavaliers play in the 2021 College World Series. Everything about the visit fulfilled our anticipation, but there was one thing we had not anticipated — the people of Omaha. With no exceptions, absolutely none, we encountered some of the nicest, friendliest, delightful people we have ever been fortunate to meet.
From drivers to hotel employees, restaurant waitstaff to passersby on the streets who would see our team colors and engage us in conversation, it was truly remarkable. Being from Virginia where we hype our “Southern hospitality,” I must confess we’re a distant second at best to the wonderful people of Omaha.
Kudos to you all!
Michael Hickey, Henrico, Virginia
A stronger message
Why do we keep seeing people getting shots on TV when talking about people who will not get vaccinated? Why not show people with COVID-19 in the ICU with ventilator tubes down there throats, and IVs connected to them with the question, “Is this better than a sore arm?”
Someone has to think out of the box to get these people thinking more logically.
Bruce Brown, Omaha
Hardworking parents
I watched a fourth-grade girl go up to our member of Congress and read him a letter she had carefully composed pleading for him not to deport her parents who are TPS (Temporary Protective Status) recipients. This made me ask myself, “What can I do to change that law so no child of hardworking parents has to fear the separation of herself and her younger brother from their parents?”
I am a mother of six, a grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of one. I cannot imagine having any of my young children fearing this separation every day. These are the American-citizen children of TPS recipients. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, in July 2017 there were approximately 1,500 children facing this situation in Nebraska. The average years these parents have been in the United States is 19 years. Three of the five leading industries in which TPS beneficiaries work are restaurants and other food services, child care services and grocery stores. People working in these industries were deemed “essential workers” during the pandemic. They are still “essential workers.” This is who these parents are.
I am so fortunate to have been able to provide adequate housing, food and clothing and a good education for my children, and I see those things being provided for my grandchildren and my great-grandchild. These parents are working hard providing essential labor for our country. They want the same things that I was able to provide for my family.
Vote to change laws so no fourth grader again has to hand a member of Congress her carefully written letter pleading for her parents to be allowed to stay in our country. Vote for laws which allow the TPS recipients to seek citizenship!
Mary McKeighan, Omaha
Win-win idea
Here’s an idea to help the city transportation issue: Why not make the buses free for anyone “elderly” or anyone who is a student of a local school or university? This will help fill the buses that are running anyway and save people some money they could spend on other things.
And mean less traffic.
Reduce pollution, too.
Seems like a win-win, doesn’t it? Omaha could, in fact, start something by example that could impact cities nationwide. Let’s talk about that.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Correction
A June 25 Pulse letter incorrectly stated that an earlier Pulse letter, by Linda Bradbury, was about the Keystone XL pipeline. Ms. Bradbury wrote on another topic.
Omaha transit
In regard to recent talk and letters (such as “They’re a waste” by John Winger, June 24 Pulse), there have been two areas here that are up for thought.
The first is ORBT. I have been driving up and down Dodge Street for over 75 years, and I, like others, have seen that the new super-big buses are running at near-empty capacity. They are here, but no more.
The second topic is street cars — no way, forget it. They were retired in the ‘50s and are not flexible enough to be renewed. But, maybe a Toonerville Trolley-type of car on tracks would be appropriate, circulating the Old Market, the new Central Park Mall, the updated waterfront and the Kerrey bridge (maybe even to the ballpark). This small car would be similar to those found at zoos.
Yes, Omaha needs public transportation, but still is a “car” city. As others suggest, the Omaha Metro people should look at smaller buses or even vans to serve the non-car riders. OPS used both large and small vehicles which are sized to fit their needs. Passenger vans are available that would be adequate for some runs.
What the city really needs is to take the future of transit out of the hands of local Metro (which has a vested interest) and hire a city transit expert from out of town to help map out our future transportation. This isn’t a time for large buses or street railways.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Hastert’s contribution
The recent report of the demise of Robert (Bob) Hastert brings to mind his influence in naming the Omaha park now known as Lewis and Clark Landing. Bob and his wife, Ava, longtime residents of Omaha, were dedicated followers of the history of the expedition in 1803-06 by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. As most know, their task was to explore the westward extent of the Louisiana Purchase.
Bob prepared and presented a superb speech before the Omaha powers that be, and was successful in convincing the naming committee to officially dedicate the current name. He gave me a copy of that speech several years ago, and I found it extremely convincing. Perhaps city historians or the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation have more details. Bob is no longer with us, but Ava and daughter now reside in Lawrence, Kansas.
Ellis McClintick, Papillion, Neb.