The Public Pulse: CRT; Mask mandate ruling: Library is crown jewel

Systemic racism
In April of 2021, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina stated there is no systemic racism in the United States. I believe Lindsey just chooses to ignore the truth. Governor Pete Ricketts has criticized NU president Ronnie Green for his diversity plan. Now, Gov. Ricketts has appointed Kirk Penner to the state education board. Mr. Penner has stated that he is against critical race theory being taught in public schools. Critical race theory is fact-based American history! People are supposedly worried about their children being ashamed to be white. Governor Ricketts has complained about the Black national anthem being played after the national anthem has been played. Lots of people don’t talk about racism out in public, but ever since the country came into existence there has been a racist undertone. Not everyone practices racism, thankfully!
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Mask mandates
It appears that every time masks or mask mandates appear, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson show up. They rattle their sabers, threatening litigation against those attempting to slow the spread of the latest COVID-19 variant. This happens, despite the science that masks have been shown to help slow the transmission of this disease.
Threatening or actually initiating legal action in such circumstances seems such a waste of taxpayer time, money and ink. It gives one pause to question whether there is an actual motivation for further dividing our communities through such vitriol. If so, put forth the reasoning for such actions. If such threats are idle, then stop them. On the other hand, using the people’s courts for such fractious matters is, to my thinking, tying up courts that have much more serious business to tend to. This is not to say that the COVID battle is not important. It is. But it should be left to those who know the disease. Not to those who would rather fight those efforts than support them.
Barry Marsh, Central City, Neb.
Crown jewel
Congratulations, City of Omaha! Back in the 1970s, when businesses were abandoning downtown Omaha and moving out to the suburbs, you made the decision to build the new downtown library as a show of faith that the downtown would someday make a comeback. An editorial in the Oct. 12, 1974, Omaha World-Herald stated “… the (new library) must figure into any planning for the mall because it is envisioned as the ‘headboard,’ so to speak, of the whole development.” The people’s house, the public library, has been front and center of every great photo of Omaha’s skyline ever since. Fast forward to Jan. 17, 2022, Mayor Jean Stothert: “We need to do (the demolition) now because we need to open up those redevelopment opportunities by removing the library.” How about those developers develop where the city auditorium was and, we the people, keep the jewel in the crown, the Omaha Public Library — the people’s house — where it deserves to be as a reward for bringing back the downtown? If not occupying the whole block, then at least a major part of any mixed-use development that is proposed. Giving up the crown jewel at the end of the newly redeveloped Gene Leahy Mall is penny wise and pound foolish when it comes to future skyline photos promoting the great City of Omaha.
Joanne Ferguson Cavanaugh, Papillion
Omaha Public Librarian (retired)
Love and meaning
Each one of us longs to be loved, because love is the source and the meaning of our lives. Without love, our lives feel empty, meaningless, and lonely. Most of us have found that nothing can take the place of love — nothing can satisfy us but love, given and received, by which we experience the love of God. Today, it seems we are living in a time, and culture, which does not seem to know the love of God. In fact, there was a time where Pope St. John II taught that we are living in a culture that “often lives as if God does not exist.” Today, it seems we are in that same era, due to abortion. Today we live in a world which is longing to experience the love of God. We live in missionary territory, as “strangers in a strange land.” Our world, our Church, and our parishes, communities, and families are all in need of the renewal that comes in and through, Christ’s love. And God is calling us to be missioners of renewal in Jesus Christ.
Bishop James D. Conley, Lincoln
Catholic Diocese of Lincoln
Public funds
I have doubts that Nebraskans’ top priority is cutting taxes. Of course among us, there are some crusty bean-counters who consider that a thrilling past-time. But I personally would prefer public funds invested in realms more ambitious and longsighted, like education, energy and environment. A new lake? Sounds like a land grab .
Tom May, Omaha
Senate options
I’m writing in response to a letter titled Merrick Garland (Pulse, Jan. 13) and I quote: ”Merrick Garland did not stand a hope of sitting on the Supreme Court at that time — the votes to put him there were not present”
And so .. one more time ... because most people are aware but of course, with all due respect … Mitch McConnell went “nuclear” to confirm Mr. Gorsuch, after Republicans initially failed to clear a 60-vote threshold to move forward with his confirmation. By changing the filibuster rules, the Senate was able to end the debate.
President Joe Biden should have utilized the same “nuclear” option for the much needed Voting Rights Law for all citizens. Maybe the author of that letter needs to look up the word “hypocrite.”
I think then he may understand what’s truly going on in the Senate in January 2022.
Kathe Strand, Omaha
Letter response
Greg Weldon’s Pulse letter (Jan.14) hits the nail right on the head. Or as I like to call it “The dumbing of America.”
Gary Brehmer, Pender, Neb.
Three challenges
We face three pivotal challenges.
First, alternate realities. The “self-brainwashed” are a serious challenge to democracy’s survival. Among a number of studies is one by Bruce Bartlett, a conservative economist and former adviser on domestic policy to President Ronald Reagan. “How Fox News Changed American Media and Political Dynamics,” notes that since Fox launched it has become “the sole source of news for many who now accept as truth every misinformation that appears on the channel,” becoming victims of what the study termed “self-brainwashing.”
PBS has aired a documentary on media literacy titled “Trust Me,” to “help combat polarization of communities, threats to democracy, medical misinformation, and mental illnesses ... explaining why humanity is drawn to sensational and negative news, and how commercial media often capitalizes on our biases.”
Second, the consequences. In his book, “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in the Age of Lies,” the former director of both the CIA and NSA, Gen. Michael Hayden, describes three layers of threat to America. First, the post-truth world. Gen. Hayden writes: “decision-making is less dependent on data and facts, and more dependent on emotion, preferences, grievances, loyalty, tribalism.” Second: Trumpism, targeting our basic institutions, the free press, the courts, DoJ, FBI, the Rule of Law. Third: Putin’s highly successful cyberwar, misinformation feeding into domestic terrorism. Hayden: “A foreign power, the Russians, come through the perimeter wire, taking advantage of all that I just described,” weakening our society.
Weakened by four big lies. Two political, WMDs and “death panels,” prepared the way for two anti-science; against vaccination (America is an outlier) and the more fatal one, climate-science denial. If people reacted rationally to crises there’d be grounds for hope, but reactions to the pandemic and the climatastrophe aren’t encouraging.
Third, dysfunction in the face of the existential challenge of climate disruption. For many years now the CIA and military intelligence agencies have issued repeated warnings about the destructive impact of escalating climate disasters. A 2007 report stated that “climate change threatens to create sustained natural and humanitarian disasters and political instability beyond the capacity of governments to cope ... the chaos that results can be an incubator of civil strife, genocide and the growth of terrorism.” Even earlier, climate was identified by the CIA’s John Deutch in a 1996 speech as a threat to our national security.
In June of 1988, NASA climatologist James Hansen testified before Congress, desperate to get their attention while it could still make a difference. By now, he must be feeling like the scientists in the movie “Don’t Look Up.”
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
Trust Christ
In response to the article, “Many in the US have no religion,” although Nathalie Charles did not feel welcomed at church, please do not hold this against Jesus. His love still remains, unconditionally, a love offering salvation, forgiveness of one’s sins. It is a love that if truly accepted, will change you. Once again, do not reject Christ because of how people act, some true believers and some not true believers. In the end, there will be no excuse for rejecting Christ; you will not be able to blame others. He is offering Himself to you now, will you trust Him?
Gerelda Lipp, Wayne, Neb.
Public Pulse January 2022
