The Public Pulse: CRT; Mask mandate ruling: Library is crown jewel

Threatening or actually initiating legal action in such circumstances seems such a waste of taxpayer time, money and ink. It gives one pause to question whether there is an actual motivation for further dividing our communities through such vitriol. If so, put forth the reasoning for such actions. If such threats are idle, then stop them. On the other hand, using the people’s courts for such fractious matters is, to my thinking, tying up courts that have much more serious business to tend to. This is not to say that the COVID battle is not important. It is. But it should be left to those who know the disease. Not to those who would rather fight those efforts than support them.

Crown jewel

Congratulations, City of Omaha! Back in the 1970s, when businesses were abandoning downtown Omaha and moving out to the suburbs, you made the decision to build the new downtown library as a show of faith that the downtown would someday make a comeback. An editorial in the Oct. 12, 1974, Omaha World-Herald stated “… the (new library) must figure into any planning for the mall because it is envisioned as the ‘headboard,’ so to speak, of the whole development.” The people’s house, the public library, has been front and center of every great photo of Omaha’s skyline ever since. Fast forward to Jan. 17, 2022, Mayor Jean Stothert: “We need to do (the demolition) now because we need to open up those redevelopment opportunities by removing the library.” How about those developers develop where the city auditorium was and, we the people, keep the jewel in the crown, the Omaha Public Library — the people’s house — where it deserves to be as a reward for bringing back the downtown? If not occupying the whole block, then at least a major part of any mixed-use development that is proposed. Giving up the crown jewel at the end of the newly redeveloped Gene Leahy Mall is penny wise and pound foolish when it comes to future skyline photos promoting the great City of Omaha.