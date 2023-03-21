





Priority bills

With senators choosing priority bills, it is clear to OutNebraska that they are focused on bills that impact a very small percentage of our state. Gay, transgender and two-spirit Nebraskans make up roughly 4% of the overall population. These are the people that state senators are determined to impact through their priority bills (LB 277, LB 810, LB 574, LB 575).

These priority bills do not further the common good for the majority of Nebraskans. They target a small percentage of the state, robbing gay and transgender Nebraskans of simple dignity, privacy and healthcare. Instead of creating a welcoming state for all Nebraskans, they focus on making sure that gay and transgender Nebraskans know that they are not welcome.

We need senators to feed hungry children, reform the prison system, restore voting rights for returning citizens and fund public schools while addressing property taxes. Instead, they are using their time to harm gay and transgender Nebraskans. If this makes you angry, we suggest letting your senator know what issues are really important to you and ask them to do their job.

Abbi Swatsworth, Lincoln

Kudos to volunteers

In our busy world, it’s good to recognize those who volunteer their time and expertise to the community.

Kudos to the AARP volunteer tax preparers at the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Hall on all of their efforts to assist people — especially senior citizens — with tax preparation, which can be really confusing. Great job!

Tom Richards, Bellevue

Fix the streets

State Sen. Justin Wayne has introduced Legislative Bill 477 to put $100 million of state funds into adding a second line going north to Eppley Airfield (Feb. 25). OPPD says it will need $12 million to do it’s part in this project (Feb. 27). These two are but a portion of costs from all other entities needed in this endeavor. Omaha residents are driving on streets that have so many holes that are causing damage to cars and possible accidents. What would be the cost to fix the streets that don’t have streetcars? Or should we add those costs to the streetcar’s rising costs? Better yet, how about fixing the streets and then think about streetcars (after a vote).

Bette and Gary Collins, Omaha

On climate plan

Why is the City of Omaha paying $376,000 to an outside firm to develop a climate plan? Are you telling me we don’t have anyone in this city smart enough to plan this? Do we not have world class engineering firms that reside here with all kinds of corporate perks?

Put them to work or pay me to do it.

Seriously, I will reach out to the cities that have already done this, domestic and foreign. I’ll ask them to share their ideas, successes, pain points, budgets and failures etc.

What are our elected officials doing?

Lane Andresen, Omaha

New board

I see that the State Board Of Education unanimously repealed Rule 23, which requires new teachers to pass a basic skills test before they get their certificate. Why? Here is another example of the tax-paying parents getting the shaft. What parent wants their child taught by someone who can not pass a basic skills test? It’s time all board members are voted out and replaced.

Larry Franck, Omaha

One-woman filibuster

Senator Michaela Cavanaugh has brought the Unicameral to a halt like a spoiled child who demands her way.

Now, she is comparing anyone who doesn’t agree with her to supporting genocide by “an assault on a population of people because they are different from you.”

Isn’t that exactly what Cavanaugh is doing by stopping everything she doesn’t agree with?

Neil Willer, Blair

Banana republic

With its agricultural commodities as its single largest exported product, the state of Nebraska is sinking deeper and deeper into the image of a third world “banana republic.”

Knowing the value of big campaign money war chests, Nebraska’s state and federal political candidates eagerly sell their souls and personal principles to the highest oligarch or plutocrat bidder who aggressively seeks out fledging or greedy seasoned politicians looking for increased campaign cash.

It seems many of Nebraska’s current elected officials seeking self-serving, personal agendas, acting in conjunction with their campaign financiers cold-heartedly exploit political hot buttons to stir the emotions and gullibility of dissatisfied Nebraskans. Promises such as property tax reform, rot with fake empathy, fall woefully short.

I believe these war chest dollars carry quid pro quo caveats and loyal obedience.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Nebraska