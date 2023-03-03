





Voting obstacle course

Our state legislators (the “Unicameral” to those who live here and various out-of-state lobbyists) are doing their best again to shrink the electorate by making voting an obstacle course that many of us do not have time to navigate. This time they want to require that ballots by mail be stamped by notaries.

There are going to be some very long lines at the banks to “cure” a problem that doesn’t exist, which is voter fraud. This is already a place where an heir of the Chicago Cubs and a bacon magnate contribute megabucks to each other’s campaigns. This is, of course, not election fraud because they aren’t voting.

Let’s see, Huskers. How else can we make voting tougher?

Will anyone who wishes to vote in drag be required to do so in heels that are at least 10 inches high? Will two pieces of photo ID be required: One in drag and another not?

Will anyone who wishes to vote by mail be required to wrap his or her ballot in at least one pound of Jim Pillen’s best, warm, smoked bacon in addition to a notary’s stamp?

Will anyone wishing to vote by mail have his or her ballot notarized by only one authorized person located half-way across the state going east or west? Will arrival by automobile or truck no longer be allowed? Bicycles will be allowed, but not on Interstate 5.

Shall we see how low we can go on voter turnout?

Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha

Restrictions on voting

What part of there was no voter fraud in the last presidential election do people not understand? States are continuing to impose restrictions on voting. From limiting drop boxes, to limiting mail-in voting, the length of time that voting is allowed. Now requiring a photo ID to vote?

Are they going to open more polling places for people to vote or do they want them to have to stand in line for hours and hope they get tired and go home and not vote? Do mostly Republicans (where they are making these restrictions) not think that some of these voters may be their voters? Getting charged with a crime if you offer or bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote?

Are there going to be handwriting and photo experts at each polling place to verify each person? People can change how they look over a period of time — hair color, weight, wrinkles. This is all ridiculous!

Susan Peters, Omaha

Long overdue

Finally, Cornhusker faithful will be able to watch a Husker team with a winning record play in Memorial Stadium once again. No not the football team, women’s volleyball!

Gregg D. Rhoades,

Plattsmouth

Praise for hotline

I would like to applaud the quick response I got from the mayor’s hotline. I submitted a complaint online about the snow removal in my cul-de-sac. The area in front of my mailbox was not cleared, making access impossible. In a matter of minutes, a supervisor called me. Shortly afterward, a supervisor came out and saw the problem. Within an hour, the original snow removal truck came back and plowed the area in question. Thanks to all those who were involved.

Tim Glover, Omaha

Streetcar utilities

The City of Omaha and MUD announced an agreement that each will share a portion of the expense necessary to relocate the utilities necessary to accommodate the streetcar project and that the citizens of Omaha will not be subject to higher rates. Yippee! But ask yourselves, where the city and MUD get the money necessary to fund this project? It’s not their money. It’s the taxpayers money. This is a classic example of pay me now or pay me later.

The streetcar authority is not planning to charge a fare to ride. Maybe they should and let the riders pay for the privilege.

Jim Edwards, Omaha

National budget

There is no solution to the U.S. debt crisis. First, it’s been a crisis in my memory since the 1960s, according to Republicans. Second, several Democratic presidents have made serious efforts of trying to reduce the annual “deficit,” notably Clinton, but regardless are automatically accused of debt busting according to the Republican Party. The next Republican administration then explodes the deficit and the debt to pay for their wars and tax cuts for the rich. The cycle cannot be broken by the parties. Fortunately, global heating will break all kinds of cycles, including this one.

Dr. Douglas L. Paterson, Omaha

Bad idea

What if they built a streetcar rail in Omaha and nobody rode it? There might be some customers, but enough to justify the cost — I think not. Streetcars, subways, urban trains and monorails, they work in cities like New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego. But Omaha is a different breed of city and will always be. There’s a reason there has been no system like this in Omaha in the last 30 some years. Omahans love to drive themselves around and see the beauty of our city from every part — urban to suburban. Drive around Omaha and look how many riders you notice using our buses. If Warren Buffett thinks the streetcar system is a bad idea, it’s a bad idea.

Don E. Sloter II, Ralston

Ambulance routes

Will the ambulance route move to Dodge Street while the streetcar tracks are installed?

On Feb. 26, emergency vehicles (sirens blowing) came to Midtown Crossing twice. A lone ambulance drove first around the Turner Park Circle, then west on Farnam and entered and stopped in that smaller circle surrounded by three Midtown seven-story buildings. Later in the day, both firetruck and ambulance, lights and sirens, blocked the north lane of Farnam from Sofra to Smokin’ Oak restaurants. Fire and Rescue Squad professionals investigated and loaded a person on a gurney into the ambulance. Maybe removing all Farnam on-street parking from the T.P. Blvd. to 36th Street should be part of streetcar development.

Barbara “Bonnie” Douglas, Omaha

Letter response

Cindy Sass (Pulse, Feb. 16), referring to “so-called” Christian persecution, said “there are many Christians who are trying to take away the choices other Americans make.” Cindy, I believe these “many” are not Christian, regardless of what they may say. I suspect most of them have never read the New Testament even the first time. At any rate, they better read it again. Jesus said the opposite of what most of their ravings declare. Pretty scary on several levels!

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Religious liberty

Don Stenberg asks, in a Midlands Voices from Feb. 16, why LB 277 — the First Freedom Act — is so controversial when laws similar to this had such widespread bipartisan support 30 years ago.

The answer is that we now have decades of experience in the way such laws have been used, most often by right-wing Christians, to excuse discrimination against people they don’t like.

On Oct. 31, 1948, my predecessor as senior minister at the First Central Congregational Church of Omaha, the Rev. Dr. Harold Jaynes, preached a sermon about religious liberty, in which he warned:

“We [should not] be deceived by those who claim they are interested in religious liberty when they are only interested in liberty to impose their interpretations of religion upon others.”

Essential to the American tradition is the idea of a public space in which everyone’s views are allowed to interact. For this public space to exist, everyone must be granted equality and mutual respect. In the public sphere, you cannot try to impose your views on someone else. Instead, you must grant them the respect and the equality that is their fundamental human right. You must acknowledge their dignity, their conscience. Religious liberty rests on the ancient principle: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

In the public sphere, no one has a religious right to discriminate against another human being. Discrimination, not treating another person with the respect that they are entitled to, refusing equal treatment — these things are direct contradictions of religious liberty. They are hostile to it.

Religious liberty, as historically understood, as rooted in the biblical tradition, as enshrined in our Constitution, demands equality of all persons, demands mutual respect of all persons, demands that in the public sphere everyone be treated the same.

Rev. Dr. E. Scott Jones, Omaha

Senior minister

First Central Congregational Church