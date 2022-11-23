The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction

Daily math and reading

Back when OPS middle schools were junior highs for seventh through ninth grades, a daily core class of English and social studies was required either all morning or afternoon. More recently, most middle school students had daily language arts and math classes even though the length of class periods varied across the district and from year to year.

By the time I retired as an OPS teacher in June, all middle schools moved to a uniform block schedule with language arts and math only offered every other day to allow for more elective classes. This may have reduced the need for certified English and math teachers during the current hiring shortage, but often left students with a loss of up to half of their previous instructional time in these important subjects.

Declining NAEP math and reading scores for fourth and eighth grades on the Nation’s Report Card are disappointing (Oct. 30). Rather than increasing tutoring and summer programs to address learning loss, administrators should focus on providing daily math and reading instruction during the regular school day.

Becky White Fendrick, Omaha