The Public Pulse: Davis's inspiring WWI column; Importance of education

An enduring message
Thanks to James Martin Davis for the “Christmas 1917” story. May Goodwill Toward Men live forever.
Connie Seals, Wahoo, Neb.
Importance of education
In a Dec. 26 letter to the Pulse, a writer complained that OPS is getting 59% of his tax bill — while offering no services to anybody over 18. My guess is that the individual who wrote that letter is over the age of 18 and he can also read. Thank you, OPS, for spending 60% of my taxes to educate our children. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “No country can really develop unless its citizens are educated.”
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
Snow, character
I enjoyed and agreed with Tom Purcell’s Dec. 24 column about a snowfall building character and community. Nice to read something on the editorial page that isn’t infuriating. It’s interesting he considers Pittsburgh “in the heartland.” I doubt he considers western Pennsylvania “flyover country.” Pittsburgh does remind me a little of CB due to the terrain, but we don’t have any tunnels.
Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs
Stop the demonizing
In response to Andrew Williams’ Dec. 23 Public Pulse letter: Shame on Andrew Williams for disparaging over 75 million Trump supporters. It is people like Mr. Williams and his ilk that are causing the division in this country. We all know elections have consequences, and you will reap what you sow.
Randy Gray, Omaha
Economics lesson
Every year the U.S. economy is saved by U.S. consumers by Christmas shopping. Next Christmas, if you don’t want to commercialize Christmas, then I urge you don’t shop and instead make the U.S. Congress, which is made up of people we elected and hired, to save the U.S. economy.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
An inspiration
The voice of the lone American WWI soldier who risked his life to free a wounded German soldier from his barbed wired prison cries out to us through the decades. During the most barbaric conditions, this man’s kindness and bravery serve to remind us of the inherent goodness of people.
Thank you to James Martin Davis for writing this profound story. His words inspire us to step forward during times of division and strife.
Please remember our veterans, our first responders and medical professionals, and our many other silent heroes who risk their lives to keep us safe.