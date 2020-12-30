The Public Pulse: Davis's inspiring WWI column; Importance of education

In response to Andrew Williams’ Dec. 23 Public Pulse letter: Shame on Andrew Williams for disparaging over 75 million Trump supporters. It is people like Mr. Williams and his ilk that are causing the division in this country. We all know elections have consequences, and you will reap what you sow.

Randy Gray, Omaha

Economics lesson

Every year the U.S. economy is saved by U.S. consumers by Christmas shopping. Next Christmas, if you don’t want to commercialize Christmas, then I urge you don’t shop and instead make the U.S. Congress, which is made up of people we elected and hired, to save the U.S. economy.

Don Sloter II, Ralston

An inspiration

The voice of the lone American WWI soldier who risked his life to free a wounded German soldier from his barbed wired prison cries out to us through the decades. During the most barbaric conditions, this man’s kindness and bravery serve to remind us of the inherent goodness of people.

Thank you to James Martin Davis for writing this profound story. His words inspire us to step forward during times of division and strife.