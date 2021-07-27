The Public Pulse: Debates on voter ID, border response, critical race theory, conservatism

Safeguarding our election process is definitely important enough to protect that requiring those who wish to vote to endure the very small inconvenience of obtaining an ID is not unreasonable. Excepting, of course, those not legally allowed to vote in U.S. elections.

Jeff Miller, Omaha

Troubling proposals

Many of your readers have taken the position that voter ID is OK. That’s fine, but they ignore the fact that the 350-plus voter suppression laws Republican lawmakers have proposed are about a lot more than ID. Democrats have agreed with many ID laws. The real problem is the closing of polling sites, the end of the tradition of “souls to the polls” where Southern blacks would vote after church. This was started to supply transportation, safety and encourage voting during a time when you also could be physically harmed.

Why would Texas eliminate polling places in the largest county in the state? Why give officials the power to change elections if there are fraud allegations? No proof, just allegations. What’s wrong with sending a mail application to someone who hasn’t requested one? Many people in this state have the chance to vote by mail but choose to vote in person.