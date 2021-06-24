The Public Pulse: Debating Omaha bus strategy; Valuation frustration

Buses’ great value
Omaha’s residents often point to buses with “only” six people on them as a sign that our buses are too large and take up too much space. If those six riders were each in an individual car, they would be taking up much more space than even our city’s largest buses, while causing traffic congestion and adding more particle pollution to the air we breathe.
Larger buses allow us to move greater amounts of people during peak times — a regular need for frequent bus riders.
A very interesting thing to add up is the number of people in cars stopped at a red light. Even at the most congested times, the number of people actually being moved is very low when most cars have a single rider. You can even see this in drive-through lanes, where a line may be backed up out of a parking lot and really only have five to six people in it.
When it comes to reducing traffic congestion and maximizing efficiency, cars by far cause the most congestion and move the fewest people.
Nicole Wheeler, Omaha
They’re a waste
Can someone explain to me why we have spent sooo much money on public transit? Wait before you bellow that some people need it as their only means of getting around. That I agree with and understand. However, we — taxpayers — have spent tons of money for nearly or completely empty gigantic buses.
I work all over the city during all hours of the day/night, and the most I’ve ever seen on a bus is six people. Six — that’s it. Now I’m sure there are times when there are more than six, but that’s the most I’ve seen in a six-month span. We have oversized regular buses, and then we have the super-extended buses that pollute, waste gas and block traffic.
How about using Olley the Trolley-type vehicles? Or 15-passenger vans? Those both would more efficient and practical. Wrap them in designs that promote the city and state or local businesses. I’m sorry, but the money spent on the buses is a complete waste, and we the taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for it.
John Winger, Omaha
Valuation frustration
So, Diane Battiato, Douglas County assessor, is tired of being blamed for higher taxes? She then goes on to blame prices that have been escalating for years. On one hand, she’s correct. However, many of us feel our property valuations have been unfairly increased compared to our neighbors.
For example, the condo building where I live saw big assessed value increases two years ago, and then this year mostly more modest increases. The majority of units in the building were increased 5-6%. Several of us, including me, saw our values increased by 10% or more! Why the disparity?
Each of the past two years, I’ve appealed my valuation, only to be denied. Both times, the response was “Well, that’s what you paid for it, so that’s where we set the market value.” That might seem fair, but so many units in the building are assessed at somewhat below, or a lot below, the purchase prices of those units.
Two good examples — a neighbor bought his unit nearly a year before I bought mine, but his assessed value has just now been raised to about what he paid for it, and another was bought by an investment company shortly after I bought mine, but that unit is still assessed at only about 70% of the purchase price! Each time I’ve appealed to the county, I’ve pointed out those disparities, and others, and neither time have I received a good explanation of the inequitable treatment of my unit.
So, I’ll appeal to the county yet again and, if necessary, will appeal to the state yet again. Hopefully, I’ll receive better explanations this year for the inequities in the building.
Errol Waits, Omaha
Facts on taxes
I am happy that Douglas County Assessor/Register Diane Battiato (Public Pulse, June 11) has responded to the ill-informed Pulse letter from Pat Welch (June 6). She has the highest integrity, great education/training and experience to run her office. Ms. Battiato follows Nebraska law. The law says “residential property is to be assessed at 100% of actual retail value as of January each year.” If one actually reads the assessor’s letter, our homes are still assessed at only 94%.
The school districts, counties, etc., determine how much we pay in property tax. These entities decide “how much they want to spend” first and then set their mill levies second.
I certainly do not want to pay more tax on my home. I am very glad, though, that I could sell my home for three to four times what I paid for it some years ago.
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
Ricketts is right
It seems that pulsers Robert Nunez, Jr and Linda Wood (June 23 OWH) feel that Texas and other border states should bear the whole burden of border protection — a responsibility of the U.S. government. Nebraska, along with Florida, is sending law enforcement personnel to help secure the border. The illegals do not stay just in the border states but spread like wild fire throughout the country, including Nebraska. These noncitizens are taking American jobs and, believe it or not, many come here for illicit reasons, thanks to the current welcome signs at the border.
Thanks, Gov. Ricketts, for looking out for Nebraskans as well as the whole country — tax money well spent.
Dan Hedrick, Omaha
Ricketts plays politics
Gov. Ricketts’ decision to move about 25 troopers to the Texas border is not only a rank political move, but it will cost Nebraska taxpayers. The lack of presence of a law enforcement officer is an intangible loss; a uniformed officer in a marked car makes a difference that cannot be recouped.
If there are 25 troopers who can be sent out of the state for 16 days, then Omaha and other larger cities should be asking for that same amount of help in our cities, here in Nebraska. How much of a difference could 25 troopers make on the interstate system in Omaha? Or, how about working higher urban crime areas in Omaha, Lincoln or Grand Island?
Troopers have jurisdiction anywhere in the state. If Gov. Ricketts can’t send 25 troopers to help other Nebraska cities, large or small, then taxpayers have just been duped!
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
retired Omaha police officer
The new Nixon
Nixon interjected himself into the state trial of Charles Manson. Sasse follows suit by interjecting himself into a ongoing Nebraska criminal trial. But he cannot find it in himself to vote yes to simply allow Senate debate on a Voting Rights Act. His self-proclaimed vaunted intellect could stand some retooling.
Robert Sigler, Omaha
Catholic Communion
I am a Catholic. Catholics believe that Communion is the body and blood of Christ and that one who receives Communion receives Christ physically into their body and soul. Catholics also believe that abortion, with certain exceptions, is a sin. Now the Catholic bishops are debating whether to deny Communion to Catholic politicians who support abortions. How ridiculous! Would Jesus refuse to enter the house of a sinner? Would Jesus turn his back on a sinner or one who supports a sinner as a form of rebuke? These holy, holy men need only ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?” Maybe they need to return to Catholic grade school to find the answers to these questions.
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Drought and climate
The article detailing the drought (June 10 World-Herald) was a sobering alert and one more reason to act on climate change. It’s not just crop markets that are “on the edge.”
We see forecasts of lower yields in North Dakota and Minnesota, and we should be worried. Hotter temperatures mean that the drought is even more damaging. Moving corn production north is starting to sound like it might not work.
Congress must act. They should start with carbon pricing. The best plan would fully return the revenue to American households.