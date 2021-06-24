The Public Pulse: Debating Omaha bus strategy; Valuation frustration

Each of the past two years, I’ve appealed my valuation, only to be denied. Both times, the response was “Well, that’s what you paid for it, so that’s where we set the market value.” That might seem fair, but so many units in the building are assessed at somewhat below, or a lot below, the purchase prices of those units.

Two good examples — a neighbor bought his unit nearly a year before I bought mine, but his assessed value has just now been raised to about what he paid for it, and another was bought by an investment company shortly after I bought mine, but that unit is still assessed at only about 70% of the purchase price! Each time I’ve appealed to the county, I’ve pointed out those disparities, and others, and neither time have I received a good explanation of the inequitable treatment of my unit.

So, I’ll appeal to the county yet again and, if necessary, will appeal to the state yet again. Hopefully, I’ll receive better explanations this year for the inequities in the building.

Errol Waits, Omaha

Facts on taxes