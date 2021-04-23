The Public Pulse: Debating the gun issue; No to Stothert; Yes to Stothert

Time for action
Thirty years ago we decided to send our children to private schools so that they would not walk through metal detectors or see guards with guns. We guarded their innocence. Today, my daughter and son-in-law think about leaving the USA to escape gun violence. Who thinks it is progress when students drill for armed intruders? No other developed country in the known universe has so many guns in so many hands and allows children to be in harm’s way. We do not have to live this way! Where is the will to change and where are our leaders?
Ilga Rauchut, Bellevue
Second Amendment’s value It is a sad commentary on our time that it is hard to find in our media the praise and gratitude due the police officer in Columbus, Ohio, who, on April 20, 2021, used his firearm for its most noble purpose: saving a girl who was about to be sliced up with a knife held by an aggressor. I thank him for his courage and the effective use of his pistol to preserve innocent life. May he receive the public support that he merits.
This case is emblematic of how important Second Amendment rights are. We’re fortunate to have, in Gov. Ricketts, a man who appreciates this critically important element in the preservation of innocent life. To oppose these rights is to be, however unintentionally, cruel.
In my nearly 40 years of teaching, I found that most of my college students were never or barely exposed to this basic truth about the use of firearms to save innocent life. Once I explained this to them, however, I noticed that there was lots of interest and a look of wakefulness in the eyes of many.
Michael Gendler, Omaha
Volleyball excellence
Hats off our women’s Nebraska volleyball team! The goal is to go all the way; that didn’t happen this year, but the team has no reason to hang their heads! The John Cook volleyball program has put the university on the map. The young ladies represent our state and their university with pride and persistence and with winning seasons! Thank you, ladies, for another exciting year!
We thank John Cook for putting his heart and soul into the young ladies regardless of what he is paid, but so many of us want his salary increased and commensurate with coaches at Nebraska who have losing seasons!
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
Hattaway, Kohen
West/northwest Omaha readers, we have a unique opportunity ahead of us in the upcoming municipal general election. Naomi Hattaway (District 6) and Sara Kohen (District 7) are both brilliant candidates. They are well qualified to represent their districts on the City Council and have a very good chance at unseating the incumbents.
Hattaway is running a dynamic campaign that highlights her passion for accessibility and smart development in our community. She presents tangible and innovative solutions for issues like workforce development, affordable housing and public transportation. These solutions will help Omaha to attract and retain talent, promoting economic growth. Her opponent neglects to recognize the complex problems facing our city and offers generic responses intended to maintain the status quo.
The Kohen campaign demonstrates a pragmatic approach to issues spanning long-term solutions for street repair to promoting public health measures like mask mandates and vaccine acceptance. Both incumbents dismissed advice from world-renowned infectious disease experts from UNMC and voted against the mask mandate multiple times. Kohen emphasizes a focus on local issues and rejects the hyper-partisan approach taken by her opponent.
Hattaway and Kohen are a welcome exchange for the pair of incumbents who deny science and strive to maintain the status quo. The off-cycle nature of the city elections allows for additional coverage of local candidates; however, it dampens turnout. These races will likely be extremely close, so your vote really does matter in this local election. Please make a plan to vote on or before May 11 and keep moving Omaha forward.
Kristen DuPree, Omaha
Reelect Stothert
The trial of Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis has, once again, brought focus to the issue of police conduct. Here in Omaha, I think we can be proud of the men and women in blue who risk their lives every day to protect us from crime. They deserve our thanks.
Personally, I think Chief Todd Schmaderer is one of the finest police chiefs in the nation. He has put together well-trained officers who are out in the community helping to keep the peace. The mental health co-responder program, meanwhile, is helping make sure that the appropriate resources are devoted to those with mental illnesses.
The citizens of Omaha deserve a mayor who will place public safety as their top priority. That’s precisely what Mayor Jean Stothert has done the past eight years, and it is a major reason I will be voting for her on May 11.
Lakshman Arcot, Omaha
Stothert, it’s time to go
In their time of loss the good people of Omaha rallied to support Mayor Stothert and her family. While we all continue to send our sincerest regards, there is a number of hard truths that the mayor is accountable for.
In two terms, Mayor Stothert failed in negotiations with HDR to secure their corporate headquarters in the heart of downtown Omaha. She spent taxpayer dollars to cut down the Civic Auditorium on the promise of something new, yet today the lot sits vacant; the Stothert administration almost literally threw taxpayer dollars into a hole. Mayor Stothert failed to show courage or leadership when she would not sign/nor veto the hot button juvenile detention center proposal. The restaurant tax, which she railed against Jim Suttle for, is still on the books. Perhaps it’s time that Mr. Suttle receives recognition for a good policy. The Crossroads Mall site is finally moving forward after more than a decade, but mainly because the Stothert administration stayed out of the way this time. The waste and recycling contract debacle has the taxpayer spending more for fewer services. This is not an exhaustive list.
Lastly, these false choice bond proposals have been a disservice to this community. The last street bond proposal has to face the electorate every five years. From Mayor Stothert’s own mouth she said it will require 20 years to resurface all of Omaha’s streets. However, she has never mentioned how she intends to see the measure passed three more times. This is a terrible way to run city government. The voter does not have the time or ability to request proposals and choose a contractor. This work is placed upon our elected officials. Now Omaha is in a situation where if your neighborhood falls in the 15-20 year bond vote and 75% of Omaha voters have new roads, how do you think that election will go?
I thank the mayor for her two terms and encourage Omaha voters to choose new leadership.
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Stothert’s leadership
I have been chagrined at the extent some folks want to deny Mayor Jean Stothert any credit whatsoever for all of the positive things that have happened, and are happening, in Omaha under her leadership. I bet that if the city were falling apart, though, they’d be the first to blame her.
Melodee Gross, Omaha
Landfill solution
A cash business like the landfill will always be at risk of theft. A similar problem occurred at Ameritrade and later CHI event center with thefts from the food stands. They fixed it by going to credit cards and purchased vouchers.
It would be even easier at the landfill. No cash, period. You use a credit card or have a company credit account. No exceptions. End of thefts.
Neil Willer, Omaha
Air travel decline
I have been flying between New York and Omaha for 50 years now. For 20 years I lived in New York and flew to Omaha. For the past 30 years I have done the reverse. The service is now worse than it ever has been before.
In the 1970s I could arrive at the airport 30 minutes before flight time and count on walking out of Eppley field four and a half hours later. Thursday I had to arrive at Eppley an hour and a half before flight time because of the TSA. Then there was two hours for the connection in Chicago. At LaGuardia, I took half an hour to get to the airport exit because of construction. The result was seven hours of total elapsed time. This is not progress.
David Purdy, Omaha