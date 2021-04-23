The Public Pulse: Debating the gun issue; No to Stothert; Yes to Stothert

Reelect Stothert

The trial of Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis has, once again, brought focus to the issue of police conduct. Here in Omaha, I think we can be proud of the men and women in blue who risk their lives every day to protect us from crime. They deserve our thanks.

Personally, I think Chief Todd Schmaderer is one of the finest police chiefs in the nation. He has put together well-trained officers who are out in the community helping to keep the peace. The mental health co-responder program, meanwhile, is helping make sure that the appropriate resources are devoted to those with mental illnesses.

The citizens of Omaha deserve a mayor who will place public safety as their top priority. That’s precisely what Mayor Jean Stothert has done the past eight years, and it is a major reason I will be voting for her on May 11.

Lakshman Arcot, Omaha

Stothert, it’s time to go

In their time of loss the good people of Omaha rallied to support Mayor Stothert and her family. While we all continue to send our sincerest regards, there is a number of hard truths that the mayor is accountable for.