The Public Pulse: Debating the impeachment trial

Imploring Fischer
Having been legislative page during Sen. Deb Fischer’s time as a state senator, I knew her to be a kind, intelligent and deliberative legislator. After the video and audio presented today in the same Senate Chamber that was violated only weeks ago, I hope she can see what she knows deep down to be correct: Convict Donald Trump. Although, I doubt she will.
Despite the policies she has chosen to champion as a U.S. senator, I still hold her in high regard as an individual. That will change after this impeachment trial. The Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump. It is his party. He owns it. Those that want to be a part of it must submit fealty. If you don’t, you will be censured by the state party and you will be primaried.
Since Sen. Fischer wishes to be a part of the party, she has to vote to acquit, and she will. I hope I am wrong. I hope she is able to take a deep look inward and put country over party. Sen. Ben Sasse has taken this opportunity to put country over party. (Let’s not forget the rest of his career, but credit where credit is due.)
I implore Sen. Fischer to find the common sense she so loves to talk about and prevent this type of insurrection from happening again. Vote to convict Donald Trump. Vote to prove that accountability means something. Vote to make Nebraska proud.
Justin Spooner, Omaha
Slap in the face
The impeachment is a political slap in the face to 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump. This means the Democratic call for unity is a farce. The Democrat politicians want us to get used to being told what to do. We must except without question, otherwise we will be punished.
Diane Davis, Omaha
Mail-ins
If the U.S. Senate were to allow mail-in voting at the impeachment trial of President Trump, I predict that he would be found guilty by a vote 5,200 to 24.
Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa
Do what’s right
How many times must our Sen. Fischer close her eyes pretending she just doesn’t see? And how many times can a lie be told before Sen. Fischer pretends she just doesn’t hear? How many people have to suffer injustice before Sen. Fischer will stand up for what’s right?
The answer is, Sen. Fischer’s pledge to protect and defend the Constitution is blowing in the wind.
Ron Rubin, Omaha
After the destruction
For four years Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were pointing at us and telling the world that our chaos was evidence that democracy doesn’t work. Russians were tantalized by visions of democracy when the Soviet Union collapsed, but Putin’s kleptocracy ended that. Fearing a similar collapse, the Chinese Communists massacred protestors at Tienanmen. Authoritarianism triumphed in Russia and China, and was attempted here on Jan. 6.
As the German Army fell back before the Russians, they destroyed villages and burned the crops. Before victorious Scipio Aemilianus left Carthage, he razed the city and salted the fields; “Cartago delenda est.” Before Adolf Hitler in his bunker left this world he ordered Albert Speer to blow up Germany’s infrastructure.
In that tradition, “Trump is a political David Koresh,” said Billy Piper, former chief of staff to Mitch McConnell. “He sees the end coming and wants to burn it all down and take as many with him as possible,” he said on Jan. 7.
But Trump’s power to be destructive from the White House has come to a bloody end, and rebuilding has begun — unless Senate Republicans turn out to be as successful at blocking President Biden as they were at blocking President Obama.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
End this zoning
In the article “Neighbors see red over west Omaha apartment project,” residents raise concerns over traffic congestion and children’s safety, but this is because they don’t want to say the real reason behind zoning disputes: segregation. White families have an average wealth of $188,200, while the average wealth of Black families is $24,100. This is a legacy of slavery and Jim Crow discrimination.
With disparities like these who do you think gets to own a home, and who has to rent? If the wealthier neighborhoods force out the renters, where do the renters get to live? Part of ending racism in America is to dismantle the structures that allow it to persist, and single-family zoning, which was created specifically to keep white neighborhoods white, must be abolished.
Lane Phillips, Omaha
Goodbye, jobs
A brief message for my brothers and sisters in the labor union movement. Don’t worry about all the good-paying union jobs you lost recently. President Biden and the arrogant John Kerry have your backs, and the new green jobs are on the way. Feel better now?
Ron Cronkhite, Omaha
Chemical dangers
Thanks to Scott Yahnke for his Feb. 4 Pulse letter which deals with the use of chemicals. The use of chemicals both by farmers and city folk is not good.