The Public Pulse: Debating the impeachment trial

Imploring Fischer

Having been legislative page during Sen. Deb Fischer’s time as a state senator, I knew her to be a kind, intelligent and deliberative legislator. After the video and audio presented today in the same Senate Chamber that was violated only weeks ago, I hope she can see what she knows deep down to be correct: Convict Donald Trump. Although, I doubt she will.

Despite the policies she has chosen to champion as a U.S. senator, I still hold her in high regard as an individual. That will change after this impeachment trial. The Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump. It is his party. He owns it. Those that want to be a part of it must submit fealty. If you don’t, you will be censured by the state party and you will be primaried.

Since Sen. Fischer wishes to be a part of the party, she has to vote to acquit, and she will. I hope I am wrong. I hope she is able to take a deep look inward and put country over party. Sen. Ben Sasse has taken this opportunity to put country over party. (Let’s not forget the rest of his career, but credit where credit is due.)