The Public Pulse: DeBoer advocates for schools; Macbeth at Duchesne; Reproductive freedom

DeBoer support

Many candidates for the Nebraska legislature like to say they work across the aisle and listen to their constituents. Current State Sen. Wendy DeBoer actually does this on a regular basis. Wendy also works hard for the people in her district — also my district. She is a strong advocate for schools and has taught at the college level for many years. In Wendy’s first term, she voted for historic tax relief by cutting taxes by nearly $3 billion. She supported the largest property tax relief package in state history. She also voted to eliminate taxes on social security and military retirement benefits. Access to safe reproductive health care is being threatened and Wendy is committed to ensuring that the government stays far away from private health care decisions. I support Wendy DeBoer for re-election to the State Senate. Please consider joining me in that effort.

Michael McDonald, Omaha

‘Macbeth’ at Duchesne

On Oct. 6, my wife and I had the wonderful experience of seeing Duchesne’s production of “Macbeth.” Wow! The students were so well-prepared and gave fabulous performances. Kudos to all who were involved. It was excellent and totally enjoyable.

Terry Finney, Omaha

Reproductive freedom

Without authority over one’s own body, there is no freedom.

Sharon Car, Omaha

Millard school board

As a mother, grandmother, teacher, and community member of the Millard School District, I very much want our schools to continue to be great. I am very concerned about the attempts by some of our politicians who are trying to influence and “buy” our school system by controlling the school board. Our schools will not continue on their successful path if the politicians own them. Lisa Schoenberger and Stacy Jolley are two candidates who have not been bought. They are skilled and knowledgeable about education and most importantly their priorities are for the children, not politicians’ agendas.

Sharon Williamson, Omaha

Correlation is not causation

Andrew Sullivan wrote another Pulse letter denying climate change (“Conflict of interest?”), but this time it came out on the same day that an investigative report, filled with facts and evidence stating that our utility companies were aware of the effects of burning fossil fuels decades ago and spent $500 million on misinformation and disinformation to maintain status quo.

That’s called “bad timing.” He also stated “If carbon is even a remote problem ...” From the consensus of all the climate scientists in the world, the survey says it is!

I have a couple of very important questions for Andrew Sullivan, who later laments about “the climate change agenda.” First, what is the theory of relativity’s agenda? And most importantly, because I’m having trouble sleeping at night, what is gravity’s agenda? Inquiring minds want to know. During the 2008 recession and 2022 inflation, oil companies made record profits. Correlation is not causation, but is it possible they cause the problem or do they just profit off the world’s misery. The U.N. Secretary General said the other day that all countries should windfall profit tax these oil giants to help pay for cleaning up their mess. That would be a good start. Voting out politicians who are unsure on climate change should be the next.

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo

Candidate’s character

Oh, Don Bacon. We held such high hopes for the early stages of your broadcast campaign, admiring the way your wife earnestly touted your significant statewide accomplishments.

Sadly, like so many of Nebraska’s GOP candidates, your media people couldn’t resist the easy siren song target of unflattering photos of Nancy Pelosi to besmirch your TV commercials.

So far, the spots from Tony Vargas have stayed above the fray, focusing mostly on the good he has done. That, in itself, tells one something about the character of the candidates.

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Organic no-till

Stop! Before you Nebraskans contact your lawmakers to “urge them to include the ‘no burning down of cover crops’ to [carbon credit] legislation” as Scott Yahnke’s letter to the editor urges (Pulse, Oct. 7), I would similarly urge you to suggest they adopt legislation promoting organic no-till.

Here’s why: Currently, the two ways the majority of cover crop are terminated are with herbicides and tillage, both of which have major drawbacks to soil structure, biology and chemistry. Organic no-till represents a rare opportunity for conventional and organic producers to come together to address two different problems at the same time: less herbicide in a conventional system; less tillage in an organic system. Still in its infancy and facing seemingly insurmountable challenges, organic no-till relies on termination methods such as a roller-crimper or livestock to terminate a cover crop.

Please learn more about this method, and if you think it has potential to shift our current commercial ag paradigm toward less herbicide and tillage, urge your legislators to lend their support.

Jon Bakehouse,

Hastings, Iowa