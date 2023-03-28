





Defending our kids

Last week, Nebraska lawmakers advanced LB 574, dubbed the “Let Them Grow Act,” passing it out of the first of three rounds of debate. The bill, if passed, would prohibit gender-altering procedures for individuals under 19, which includes surgical procedures, hormone treatment and puberty blockers.

Opponents such as Jane Seu, counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, claims that such a bill would threaten young Nebraskans’ right to exist as exactly who they are and further claims that it’s an example of government overreach.

Reality check, Ms. Seu. There is a reason most parents realize that a big part of parenting is to protect their children, often from themselves. After teaching high school for 16 years and raising four of my own children, I’ve had my share of experiences with confused teens, conflicted about their emotions, sexual feelings and urges. In my opinion, these adolescents should not be making life-altering, permanent decisions about their gender and sexual orientation. We currently do not let those under 19 purchase alcohol, tobacco or even a home. Further, you cannot get a tattoo under the age of 18 without parental consent. So, why then would we allow children to permanently alter their bodies prior to the age of 19?

There has indeed been overreach. Overreach from ideologies that have arrayed themselves against our families, our children and parental rights.

The logic behind this bill is not one of hatred, bigotry or close-mindedness. Senator Kauth rightfully proposed this bill to ensure Nebraska children are protected.

I applaud Sen. Kauth and the other state senators who support this common-sense measure to ensure we protect the health and safety of Nebraska children.

Jeanine Aspen, Omaha

Economic and flexible

In the March 12 Pulse, Kevin Penrod (“Upward development”) says those who oppose the streetcar don’t accept the city needs to build vertically at its core to grow. I think we all understand vertical growth is important vs. continued urban sprawl. However, there are other ways to provide the needed transportation which are more economical and flexible vs. an outdated built-in concrete rail system. It is baffling why the local elected city officials are being so stubborn about sticking with their rail system vs. a flexible bus-trolley system on rubber wheels.

Jim Clark, Omaha

OPD staffing

My only comment about the shortage for OPD (“Staffing woes still plague Omaha Police Department”) is to suggest we combine our Douglas County and OPD into one. There are many large jurisdictions that have made the change and the time is ripe for Omaha and Doulas County to do the same. One underlying benefit would be that having an elected Sheriff would allow for the OPD chief’s position to be eliminated! One less appointed bureaucrat!

Keith Pick, Omaha

Defund schools

It seems that Republication legislation to finance school choice and scholarship tax credit for private schools is just a way for Republicans to defund public schools and help fund private schools with taxpayers’ money. If you want to send your kids to private schools, that’s fine. Just don’t do it with taxpayer dollars. Hard to believe how people can support a political party whose goal is to defund public schools.

Jon Devish, Yutan, Nebraska

Who is riding?

I wish the mayor, city council and the streetcar proponents would ask themselves who is going to ride the streetcar? I live in west Omaha. I will always drive downtown when I choose to go there. I never have, nor ever will, use the public transportation service. I have a car, why would I? I can also use Uber or a taxi. I bet there are a lot of people who feel the same way. All of this reminds me of the ORBT hype, “bring it and they will ride.” I drive the Dodge corridor multiple times a day. I never see buses with more than 10 riders in them. Can we use taxpayer dollars to perhaps fix the roads? How about taxpayer relief? Give me a break!

Charles Wakefield, Omaha

More important issues

Surely, the Nebraska Legislature has more important state issues to attack rather than our public school system? Why take local control out of school boards by creating laws to hinder learning? Educators gather evidence, create standards from parental surveys to get a view of what a majority of parents feel on an issue, then adapt and adjust to meet their diverse population. We seem to have some legislators who want to place authoritarian restrictions on educators.

An educator’s main goal is to have time to develop and teach the facts, and not indoctrinate their students. Parents are able to opt their child out of some subjects but not those classes that require credits for graduation. Whatever happened to trusting, respecting and allowing educators to teach without external interference? These issues can and should be handled at the local level. Let’s get back to attending to the more important matters that affect all Nebraskans in our Legislature.

Shirley Key, Omaha

Dangerous drivers

As this 89-year-old driver with 73 years of driving experience pulled into my driveway after a 50-plus-mile errand trip around the city of Omaha, I had to reflect back on the changes in the seven-plus decades. I thought first to my young driving years in the 1950s when thoughtfulness, consideration and safety of other drivers was the furthest thing from my mind and my only thought was to be the coolest and fastest with my souped up “48 Ford Ragtop.”

However, as bad as I was in those days, I was a “Mother Teresa” in comparison to the young drivers of today in their souped Japanese mini cars, weaving precariously in and out the four lanes on I-80 and State Road 75. They drive far in excess of the already legal adequate 65 or 70 mph posted on these roads. Four lane roads were the wave of the future in the 1950s, so the speeds upwards to 70 mph and upwards — as many of the speeders attain today, were not possible to attain on the rural two lanes of yesteryear. Most cars in that era had a top speed of 90 mph or less, while today even the smallest car will top out at nearly 100 mph.

Law enforcement can’t be blamed for the current driving mode nearing criminal proportions, as high speed chases would be nearly as dangerous to the public, the police and the offenders as letting them get away with it. In all fairness, the bad drivers are not limited to the young or to the male genders. A good percentage of the offenders are both older and of both genders. How to put a stop to the extremely dangerous driving practices on the roads today is a question mark. I hope that the problem can be solved so that the death toll ceases to rise as it does most every year.

Judson Bock Sr., Plattsmouth

The meaning of woke

The GOP is waging a war against wokeness. Governor DeSantis fights against a “woke mob” while Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential candidate, sees “wokeness as more dangerous than any pandemic.” Senator Kennedy (R-LA) recently stated that Americans “ought not be governed by woke people.” Apparently, many Republicans do not know the meaning of woke according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Webster defines woke as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Contrary to Sen. Kennedy’s opinion, we believe that we should be governed by well-informed people who know the important facts and issues and care about racial and social justice. We hope that Republican candidates will drop the word “wokeness” and say specifically what they are for or against. For example, rather than say I am strongly “anti-woke,” a Republican candidate could say I am strongly against “well-informed people who care about racial and social justice.”

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha