Reducing federal deficit

Inevitably, deficit reduction discussions begin with the conviction that to achieve deficit reduction, entitlements must be cut. But is that true?

Programs that are called “entitlements” are those that citizens have been paying into out of every paycheck through the FICA tax. Because citizens have been paying into these programs, they are “entitled” to receive benefits when they qualify under the program rules. The total FICA withholding rate for most employees is 7.65% (6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare), and that 7.65% is matched by the employer.

Social Security is not part of the U.S. budget. Its revenues go into the Social Security Trust Fund out of which benefits are paid. If the trust fund does not have enough money to pay benefits, it must either cut benefits or Congress must increase the Social Security tax because, by law, Social Security cannot borrow money from the general fund of the treasury (Sec. 710.[42 U.S.C. 911] (b) of the Social Security Act).

Since Social Security cannot add to the deficit, we don’t need to consider it in terms of deficit reduction.

Medicare is in a different situation than Social Security. The Medicare Trust fund pays only about 55% of Medicare expenses. The other 45% comes out of the general fund. So Medicare does add to the federal deficit, and efforts need to be made to reduce costs or generate revenues to reduce its dependence on the general fund.

I write this in hopes of simplifying the discussion of reducing the federal deficit.

Bob Bjorkman, Omaha

Praise for DMV

I would like to heartily congratulate the Omaha DMV for their new organization and building. This is an outstanding improvement — from waiting in a crowded room full of people from 14 to 80 years old for up to four hours in order to get a driver’s license renewed to an organized system with appointment times made in advance, a clean neat large facility with great parking and people waiting to serve you within a very short time efficiently. Congratulations and thank you — done the Omaha way now!

Janet Heliker, Waterloo,

Nebraska

The history of an idea

Jehovah breathed into clay and made Adam. The Ancients equated life with breath, or “spiritus” in Latin. Aristotle elaborated: We begin in a vegetative state rooted in the placenta; then an animal stage, “quickening,” when it begins to move, and then at birth we finally come awake with our first intake of breath and cry.

Church Fathers Augustine and Aquinas incorporated Aristotle into Church dogma, defining quickening as “the moment at which the life in the womb becomes human, meaning ensouled with a rational human soul.” After a thousand years, quickening as the traditional dividing line was erased when Pius IX decreed that “ensoulment” occurs at conception, in 1869.

Catholic theologian Jean Porter wrote a two-sentence summary of the flaw in that position: “Because there are philosophical [religious] arguments to the effect that the early-stage embryo is fully a “person” and because these arguments convince some people, therefore we should all act as if [pretend] we were convinced by those arguments. But no society can afford to determine difficult questions of public policy on such a basis.” No democratic society, that is. But if your argument is unconvincing, can you force people to agree?

Amy Coney Barrett told a graduating class at Notre Dame: “Keep in mind that your legal career is but a means to an end, and that end is building the Kingdom of God.” Theocracy is the opposite of democracy. On the Supreme Court, Barrett helped overturn Roe v. Wade, enabling red states to pass laws that demand women surrender the right they had enjoyed for half a century; their right to decide for themselves.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha