The Public Pulse: Defining 'irreparable harm'; Cunningham Lake accessibility; Tax system needs overhaul

‘Irreparable harm’

I would like to join the chorus of people who have thanked Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse for her courage in trying to protect the people of Omaha by issuing a mask mandate.

An article in the OWH stated Nebraska officials, at the direction of Gov. Pete Ricketts, are against the mandate because it will cause “irreparable harm” (Jan. 19).

If you wear a mask and your glasses fog up, that is an inconvenience. If you do not wear a mask and you get COVID and die, or you have COVID and pass it on to someone else who dies, that is irreparable harm.

If you wear a seatbelt and are in a car accident and the seatbelt bruises you, that is an inconvenience. Your bruises will heal. If you do not wear a seatbelt and are thrown from the car and die, that is irreparable harm.

I just keep wondering how many more people will have to die before we start listening to the doctors and scientists and work together to get this pandemic under control. Instead, we spend so much time and effort with these silly arguments about such minor issues.

Linda Bradbury, Omaha

Lake Cunningham accessibility

The improvement to Lake Cunningham is fantastic. Yet one half of the lake — the Northern half — is almost inaccessible. At least four path entrances on the northeast and northwest sides no longer exist. The only way to access these paths without walking for one or two miles is through the backyards of nearby homes. I don’t think I would be allowed in. The best fishing spots used to take only five to 10 minutes to get to after parking. Now, it’s almost impossible lugging poles, bait, etc.

I heard and then found out that a sizable chunk of money was donated by these landowners to help with the development. It makes me think they probably had a lot to do with the entrance removals. Maybe two or three of these entrances could be restored so all of us could enjoy all of Cunningham lake.

Jim Krueger, Omaha

Tax system overhaul

Hal Daub’s Midlands Voices, (Feb. 6) article on revamping the Nebraska Tax system should be a “must read” for Nebraska residents, members of the Nebraska Unicameral, and 2022 gubernatorial candidates. The major point of the EPIC Consumption Tax Reform is the elimination of five Nebraska state taxes (including property taxes) with a consumption tax on goods and services. The proposed legislation (LR264CA) should be reviewed and fine tuned by the Unicameral. If the legislation has merit, it should be put to a vote of the Nebraska electorate. Our outdated tax system needs a dramatic overhaul.

Dean Podoll, La Vista

Water thoughts

After reading “A canal, a century-old compact between Nebraska and Colorado, and a sea of unknowns” about a proposed water diversion project on the South Platte river in Nebraska near the Colorado border, I learned that Colorado and Nebraska engineering officials already have a good working relationship. It’s not fully clear, but it certainly seems possible that a good dose of good old negotiation and arbitration could solve this water supply problem, hopefully without the canal being built. Cubic feet flow numbers are disputed, but further study could peg that more accurately. We should understand the flow problem more precisely before we even consider acting. I wonder if Gov. Ricketts is getting overly protective considering the actual risk of the supply situation.

Let’s have further flow studies and then negotiate an agreement. Hopefully, the canal and reservoir will not be necessary, saving the taxpayer $500,000,000, and maybe more. That’s no small change! Taxes are way too high as it is!

Jerry Pascale, Omaha

‘Working guys’

In a recent OWH opinion on the governor’s race, Robert Hathaway (Pulse, Feb. 8), in roundly criticizing candidates Pillen and Herbster, asks the question “Ever see a rich guy pretend to be a ‘working guy,’ so he can appeal to regular people?” That had to have been a rhetorical question, right? After all, one doesn’t have to look too far or think too hard about it before No. 45 pops up into your head. His rich man/poor man con should be known to all as the “Great Bamboozle,” at least to those gullible enough to fall for it. Unfortunately, the con is still on. Wake up, America!

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Library move

I agree with the many letters regarding giving the downtown library, public-owned property, to what some call a “glorified protection racket.” What does it say about Omaha, showcasing a shiny tower to an insurance agency that co-opted a Native American icon for 70 years? Does the new logo (after decades of pressure) represent a change of heart? This land grab smacks more of patriarchy and power.

How does it “revitalize” downtown to erect what looks like a false idol in place of a haven for learning? (Don’t get me started on the Freudian implications.) The library needs renovations, after decades of neglect and caring for the people that the city neglects, but why move it? Could it be that we won’t have to see the homeless, who enjoyed the park in mild weather and the library in bad? I know, lets whitewash it with a streetcar: people love nostalgia!

Political leaders have learned nothing with this pandemic: business interest does not equal human ones. We all need to take an active role in voting for people who represent everyone’s interests, not just the wealthy. We can change things, like directing funds to prevent homelessness, e.g., It is a marathon, not a sprint. Do not give public land to a Fortune 500 company!

Rachel Dowd, Omaha