The Public Pulse: Dejka article enlightened; Go back to the old plates; Praise for Viking Battalion

School security

Thank you to reporter Joe Dejka for a very enlightening article regarding the current state of preparedness in preventing an active shooter incident at schools in Nebraska (May 29).

That Dr. Jolene Palmer, who leads this effort at the state level, would claim schools “remain the safest place for kids to be,” demonstrates a level of self-delusion that should alarm every Nebraskan. Further concern comes from Dr. Palmer’s comment on the state having “trained secretaries to manage school entrances.”

Yes, much good work and training has been done in this area. However, as we saw in Uvalde, Texas, as a country we still lack the will to do what is necessary to address this kind of incident.

We saw the overwhelming response to Robb Elementary, where hundreds of trained law-enforcement officers arrived on scene within minutes of the first call to 911. Imagine how the outcome could have been different had only one or two of these responders already been there when the murderer arrived.

Unless and until there are tactically trained armed guards managing the entrances to every school in Nebraska, it is only a matter of time before this kind of preventable incident strikes closer to home. This level of security will be very expensive, but I submit that Nebraskans will derive a greater value from a trained tactical presence guarding our children at school than we will from having gender fluidity as a part of their curriculum after first grade.

The Nebraska Department of Education’s point person on school safety should be an experienced career special operations military/law enforcement individual who understands deadly force threat identification, deterrence and elimination, as opposed to a career educator who fails to fully grasp the requirements for preventing another tragedy.

Lane Leach, Omaha

License plates

Here’s my two cents worth: When our family moved from Minnesota to Papillion in 1963, there were no specialty license plates. And there was no controversy (as far as I can recall as a 10-year-old kid) over the “design” of the plates. It read, “The Beef State” on top and “Nebraska” on the bottom with a white background.

I suggest we go back to that, thus ending the outrage every time a new design is revealed.

John Fey, Plattsmouth

North Viking Battalion

I am so proud of the young Omaha North Viking Battalion men. The respect they showed to the Vietnam War veterans is very encouraging. These four men: Andre, Alex, Alonzo, and Marcus will be strong, caring leaders for Omaha. I wish them success throughout their school years.

Rose Parfitt, Omaha

Experience matters

For the Nebraska State Board of Education, it is imperative that we have knowledgeable, experienced educators who will set appropriate state education policy based on honest dialogue and open exchange of ideas. Most of all, we need to support strong advocates for local control of public schools.

In the race for state Board of Education District 5, the best qualified candidate by far is Helen Raikes. Who better to advocate for our children than the retired Willa Cather Professor of Child, Youth and Family Studies, who set into motion many of Nebraska’s early childhood programs? Raikes’ deep experience and nationally recognized expertise in the education field are exactly why she was appointed multiple times by Governors Heineman and Ricketts to the Nebraska Early Childhood Endowment Board of Trustees.

This November, vote for the right person to represent District 5 on the state Board of Education. Vote experience. Vote Helen Raikes.

Nancy Meyer, Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska

Climate change

I am writing as a concerned mother, grandmother, healthcare worker, and advocate for our earth. While there are so many great things about Omaha addressing climate change as a municipality at this time is not one of them.

It seems as though Omaha is significantly behind in our activity to address a collaborative approach to climate change for the municipality of Omaha and the surrounding metro area. It was announced in November 2021 and it was noted that a consultant would be chosen by mid-2022 (we are here) and I am curious who this consultant is. Kansas City, Lincoln, Minneapolis and so many other cities already have a plan in place and where are we.

I continue to hear and see that there will an RFP placed to develop a climate action plan. I would like to know what the delay is as there is not time to waste in developing a coordinated effort. Frankly, I find it disappointing and concerning that this is not moving forward as rapidly as possible. Time is of the essence. Climate change and the conditions that lead to this change are impacting all citizens. It is impacting even more so of those who live in the city where we have more concrete, near places of heavy traffic, those without air conditioning etc.

While I know that businesses, non-profits, universities and healthcare organizations are all beginning to do their part I believe there needs to be an action plan with detailed and actionable goals for the whole city.

I have heard that the city is “raising money” and if that is the case how much has been raised and what is the balance remaining?

I look forward to an update to this plan.

Christie Abdul-Greene, LCSW, LMHP, Omaha

Higher tax bite to come

Just received my latest property tax assessments and had cause to think about what changed since the last assessment. We did sell our second car and kept the other older vehicle, but these are not part of that equation, although we cut one expense. We still need to upgrade the driveway, our porch steps and deck, but that didn’t deter the last assessment and we have no assurance it will lessen the new impact. So I’m now nearing 90 and looking at the broad spectrum, I can see why I’m the last of the family to reside in Nebraska from the former generation that lived in sod houses. Where is the rest of the extended family? They left seeking better paying jobs, more reasonable taxes or both. Oh, we did make one improvement — we bought a new bird feeder — and that must account for the $66,000 increase in evaluation for taxation. And no, our neighborhood does not qualify for a non-desired trolley.

Dick Wilson, Omaha