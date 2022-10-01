The Public Pulse: Democracy at stake; Take a deeper look; Bacon entitled to use rank

Democracy at stake

Let’s not forget Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, days that will live on in infamy in American history — when our country was attacked by foreign enemies/terrorists. Let’s also not forget Jan. 6, 2021, a day when an attack was made on our Capitol and system of governance from within, by domestic terrorists urged on by a flawed, disgraced, twice-impeached ex-president.

“I say this to my Republican colleagues … there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming

Michael Leonard, Omaha

More than a ‘jerk’

Dan Beeson (“Congressional Hearings”) stated that the public is tired of hearing about Trump being a “jerk” and listening to the parade of witnesses the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings are putting forth. The public watching these hearings, which are in the millions, want to hear how this “jerk” tried to overthrow our government, who helped him and hold them accountable.

The “jerk” Trump’s administration has two impeachments, the normalization of lying and failure of a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump’s continual lying of the vote being illegitimate has prompted many Republican state governments to make it harder for many people to vote . Some states are changing who is in charge of the counting of the votes, making the state government the arbiter of the vote, not the people who voted.

I, for one, do want to see what happened Jan. 6, 2021, and who was responsible, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Beeson made the statement that time would be better served with our government working on other pressing problems other than the Jan. 6, 2021, committee. The Democrats have put forth and passed many laws that would help with inflation, guns, drug costs, etc., but the Senate won’t even allow a vote on them.

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Assault on democracy

Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “There will be riots if Donald Trump is indicted.” However, If Mr. Trump is not indicted or charged with any of the multiple crimes he has allegedly committed — among them inciting an insurrection, taking government property including classified documents and insurance fraud — the consequences will be much, much worse.

Rebecca Shuster, Omaha

A deeper look

Now that the former coach has left the building, it’s time to take a look at the administration that is leading the football program.

All of the head coaches at NU since Dr. Osborne retired have been as white as I am. Over the last 27 years, the culture of our country has changed and the generation that includes my daughter and son are much more accepting of the different colors that make up the tapestry of our great state and country.

This generation of young people have begun to live Martin Luther Kings Jr.’s dream of a society that judges people by the content of the character rather than the color of the skin.

The culture of the program has got to evolve so that every player feels equal to the fans and, yes, the boosters.

Mr. Joseph, being person of color, can probably relate to 55% of the team in a way that someone from Wood River never could.

Not that Mickey is going to be successful at his alma mater, but isn’t it time for the team and our state to come into the 21st century? Is this a generational thing that passes with the baby boomers into the dust bin of history or is this an example of the “institutional racism” that has permeated our discussions for the last several years?

Gene Anderson, Bennington

Bacon support

There is a current attack ad on TV by some out-of-state entity that likely few people have ever heard of, that accuses Congressman (Gen.) Don Bacon of having “sold out” of whatever.

I have known Don Bacon for nearly 25 years. The man never sold out of anything in his entire life. No one makes general in the Air Force by “selling out.”

He has more integrity than most people on this planet. He is a man of faith, a devoted family man, and unchanged by politics. What one sees now is the same Don Bacon of 25 years ago, and before.

For the uninformed, which covers a great deal of the population, military personnel earn their rank. For those who retire, by military etiquette and protocol, they are entitled to be addressed by their rank for life (and can use same): general, major, master chief (Navy), sergeant major (Army), etc.

Similarly, many elected politicians are addressed as senator, governor, or whatever, years after they have held office.

Thus, Don Bacon is entitled to use his rank designation whenever he deems appropriate.

Max R. Moore, Bellevue

Lt. Col. USAF Retired

Political bullying

I decided it was time to speak up about the current political ads approved by Don Bacon. In my opinion, terms like “Taxin’ Tony” and “Crazy Liberal Tony Vargas” constitute bullying. If our children were called these kinds of names at school, we would report the bullying behavior to the principal.

I wonder if Don Bacon taught his children that it was OK to call other people derogatory names. I certainly hope he did not. Is this behavior the message we want our children to see and hear? If so, we should not be surprised when they mimic the behavior.

I am saddened that Don Bacon chooses to use these kinds of ads. He must think name-calling is a more important message than his congressional accomplishments and sharing what he will do if re-elected.

My vote will be for individuals who act with integrity, not those who engage in bullying behavior.

Shirley Simons, Omaha

Climate change

In 2014, to arouse awareness of global warming, a French weather forecaster displayed a map of extreme temperatures projected for August 2050. It turned out to be the reality of June 2022, 28 years ahead of schedule. On Sept. 20, the UN Secretary General warned us that our planet is now in deep peril.

Mortality is easier to face knowing those you love will continue on. I’m OK with facing my approaching end after a great run, but to be young and deprived of a future is tragic. It was a comfort to know my family will be doing well.

But now nobody younger has a future either. They might have had a chance if NASA’s James Hansen had been listened to when he testified before Congress in 1988 or when Al Gore warned that “The minimum that is scientifically necessary far exceeds the maximum that is politically feasible.”

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Catechism is clear

I read a very eloquent letter by Len Sagenbrecht (“Gender identity,” Sept. 24), who taught secondary education and has a graduate degree in Theology. He writes on gender identity asking, “What would Jesus say and do?” Len points out God’s “Unconditional Love,” and asks people to reread the Archdiocesan policy statement, then asks if that is what Jesus would say.

I have to admit it’s a tough question, especially in these days of religious and political correctness. However, if anyone wants to know what Jesus would say and do today, all they need to do read The Bible: “In the beginning God/Jesus created us “male and female” (Genesis 1:27-28). “Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. He does not change” (Hebrews 13:8).

As for God’s Unconditional Love, 2 Peter 3:9 states, “He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but for everyone to come to repentance.” God is perfect love. Unlike what many preach today, God’s perfect love can’t ignore sin.

As for Len’s “science on sexuality,” a sex change operation and drugs won’t change your DNA. Your DNA will still be the same, which proves God’s creation. Proper love and counseling can help those who struggle.

Bob Riedel, Papillion