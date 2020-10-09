The Public Pulse: Democrats are best for progress; Vote for La Grone; Pence rudeness

Democrats best to achieve progress

A large minority of the electorate plans to “hold their noses” and vote for President Trump not because he’s an honorable person, but because of “his policies.” I appreciate Bruce Sprain’s Public Pulse letter of Oct. 4 outlining such policies he supports, as well as his effort to make that the focus of political discussion. He challenges those of us who cannot support President Trump to list “all the great things Biden will do” that we support, as opposed to simple disdain for Trump.

Of course, no one can enact change alone; it takes many people working together. But I would like to see progress toward certain priorities such as: protecting Social Security and Medicare; affordable health care; employing science and reason to address threats from such issues as climate change and pandemics; addressing longstanding grievous inequalities in the criminal justice system; closing fat cat loopholes in our tax code; reining in outrageous corporate greed to make the economy work for the 99% instead of just the 1%; protection of our fragile ecosystem; improving infrastructure; bolstering public education; addressing blatant gerrymandering; and campaign finance reform. I believe the Democratic ticket is more likely to make progress on these issues.