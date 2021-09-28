The Public Pulse: Develop a regional transportation vision; Acts of kindness

The smiles radiating on the Hagedorns’ faces prove acts of kindness are still alive and well today — they make a difference and are so very necessary! And Emily — you are a mirror reflection of your beautiful Mom! May God bless your family!

Freedom, responsibility

I am writing to address Bradley Wardell’s assertion ( Sept. 24 Pulse ) that due to Biden’s actions regarding CDC-approved vaccines, we now have two Americas. His America, which doesn’t want to live in fear and has learned to live with COVID-19; and the other America, which wants “unconstitutional vaccine mandates.” He asks, “What kind of a country do you want to live in?”

I want to live in an America where our citizenship and the overall well-being of others are paramount. I want to live in an America whose citizens consider this greater good to mean protecting those that are vulnerable. I want to live in an America that does not need mandates to get people to do the right thing. I want to live in an America that recognizes patriotism often comes with some small “sacrifices” that, in light of the ease of getting the vaccine, is a word that barely applies.