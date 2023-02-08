





DeVito ads bring happiness

Over the years, I have always enjoyed marketing. Because of this interest, analyzing advertisements, especially those televised, has been common place for me.

Danny DeVito is an actor that brings happiness to me in his various television and movie rolls.

In my 79 years, I cannot think of any series of advertisements that are comparable in superior quality to those of Jersey Mike’s Subs. When they appear, I enthusiastically look forward to seeing what role Mr. DeVito plays.

James J. Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion

EV tax credits

Regarding Dean Briscoe’s EV road tax letter (Pulse, Jan. 26), please note that an alternate fuel fee of $75 is assessed at each yearly registration renewal for electric vehicles, with the fee credited to the Highway Trust Fund.

Battery electric vehicles (BEV) are indeed heavier than gas vehicles, but the supersizing of all trucks and SUVs is an environmental and safety issue perhaps best addressed in another letter.

Speaking of weight, however, each gallon of gasoline burned in a combustion vehicle produces nearly 20 pounds of CO2. For a typical vehicle operating 10,000 miles-per-year, that totals 8,000 pounds of CO2 in the earth’s atmosphere and waters. At the eventual end of the EV battery life cycle (10-year, 100,000 miles warranty), the 1,000-pound battery will be recycled. Compare that to the 80,000 pounds of polluting CO2 produced during the same timeframe. Also, a BEV owner would realize a savings of $1,000-per-year at current gas and electricity prices.

I encourage anyone acquiring a motor vehicle to take advantage of the tax credits available for both new and used electric vehicles.

Mark Higgins, Omaha

African-American History Challenge

“Pandering: The act of expressing one’s views in accordance with the likes of a group to which one is attempting to appeal. The term is most notably associated with politics.” — Wikipedia

I am a long-time registered Republican, and I taught eighth-graders with Omaha Public Schools at Beveridge Magnet Middle School for 33 years. During the last years of my career, I was our school’s coach for the African-American History Challenge, which 100 Black Men of Omaha sponsored. I had taught for over two decades before engaging in this event but had previously not been provided the kinds of terrific resources 100 Black Men of Omaha supplied. My student competitors and I learned greater details about most of the high school AP course topics listed in current news stories, giving us a fuller view of our nation’s history from this wonderful experience.

I do want to note here that the Omaha Public Schools did then have a number of supplemental resources and activities available for classroom use, curriculum-wise. Most of these materials evolved from former Sen. Ernie Chambers’ years of efforts to establish “multicultural education” in our state’s classroom curricula.

Regarding the definition above: News articles report an AP history course now being incorporated into a few dozen high schools around the country following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis effectively banning the course from his state’s high schools.

With critical race theory having now become the flashpoint acronym for figures like DeSantis to use to foster support from people opposed to anything that hints of CRT, I feel that Wikipedia could use a photo of Gov. Ron to simply illustrate the term, “pandering.”

Thanks to 100 Black Men of Omaha for the additional education my students and I received through my participation with them.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

The balloon

I can not buy the White House’s story as to why the Chinese balloon was not shot down in Montana. The story was that they did not want to hit people. Yet, instead of shooting it down over a state with just 6.8 people per-square-mile, (and hundreds of miles of open country), they waited until they had to hit a narrow area of ocean just 12 miles wide (the distance from the beach to the 12-mile limit of U.S. territorial waters) with tens of thousands of people standing there watching. Montana would have been safer and no intelligence gathered except by us.

Frank Blank, Omaha

Ridiculous politics

Politics has gotten so ridiculous and the Republicans have outdone themselves this time.

I am absolutely positive that if the Biden Administration had given the go ahead for the Chinese balloon to be shot down in the middle of Montana, Missouri, or South Carolina, and any American person or property had been damaged or injured, the Republican politicians would blame Biden for this as much as they are blaming him now.

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

Told you so

Well color me surprised ... classified documents in the hands of the former Republican, the current Democrat president and the former Republican vice president? I couldn’t be more shocked if you strapped a live wire to the back of my leg, attached the other end to an OPPD substation and flipped the switch.

For most of my adult life — which has included the last nine presidential election cycles — I have been voting for third-party or independent candidates for the federal (and most state) positions in our government under the belief that these “representatives” were not working in America’s best interests. My voting decisions have been criticized, poo-poo’ed, ridiculed and otherwise dismissed by those who claim I’m “wasting” my vote while they continue to vote for the lying bags of manure that run as members of the two major parties .

Would an independent or third-party nominee have done the same thing as that which the previous two “leaders” and the No. 2 in command in our country have been accused of doing? It’s hard to say, but one thing that I know I can say to those who voted for either of the two parties and thought my votes were the wasted ones ... I told you so.

Michael Carnes, Wayne,

Nebraska

Classified material

Two members of my immediate family and four members of my extended family have clearances to read classified material. Some have the top clearance. They do not take material off base or home from the office. But neither did Joe Biden, unless you think that old guy was taking boxes of papers and loading them into the moving van himself. When public officials leave office, their materials are transported by contractors. One of my sons is in the Army and recently moved. Some of the household items took two months to arrive in Germany from Korea. His 2-year-old’s stuffed puppy was late. That was a crisis of epic proportions. It’s silly to take this Trump, Pence and Biden thing seriously because we have no idea if any of this material was important, and Pence and Biden followed protocol in returning it. Trump refused to return some “documents.” Now that is frowned upon.

Thomas Gruber, Omaha