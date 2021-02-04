The Public Pulse: Differing views on actions of Nebraska priest

I’m disappointed Father Fulton traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic, returned home, unmasked, and came in close contact with 20 church members during communion four days later. This was in the same church where I attended my beloved grandfather’s funeral, who died from COVID-19 a few months ago.

I’m disappointed the Archdiocese failed to remove Father Fulton in 2019. I’m disappointed that the brave souls who were willing to come forward in 2019 with a petition for his removal have felt silenced and abandoned because their cries for help fell on deaf ears.

I’m disappointed in Father Fulton’s statement on Sunday. His only mention that he used bad judgement was in a statement he didn’t write. I’m disappointed his only apology was to the archbishop and his staff for creating more work for them.

I’m disappointed that when you google Central City, Nebraska, the top news story will be about Father Fulton for months to come.

Most of all, I’m disappointed that he isn’t sorry for the harm he has caused, and he will still be in this community, dividing, alienating and lying if we don’t come together and say, “Our community deserves better.”

Matthew Maresh, Topeka, Kansas

Unfair criticism