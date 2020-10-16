The Public Pulse: Differing views on casinos; Bravery on display; Presidential contest

No to gambling expansion
I am urging voters to vote “Against” on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, the measures intended to amend our great state constitution in favor of expanding gambling in our state. Our state has thrived without casino or sports gambling. The fact of the matter is, we do not need them or the problems that come with them.
The slogan “Keep the Money in Nebraska” could not be further from the truth when it comes to casino gambling in the state. The argument is that our neighboring states are already getting Nebraskans to gamble over there, so why not keep the tax revenue here? The truth is, our neighboring states’ casinos are all bankrolled by Las Vegas, which takes the majority of the revenue anyway — “the house always wins!” It leaves our state to pay for the social costs of gambling addiction and gambling-related crime. Some studies show that for all revenue gained from a casino, the state has to pay three to five times the amount in social costs (prison, rehabilitation, etc.).
Nebraska is one of the best states to live in (having lived myself in multiple). When I last lived in Mississippi, their residents all said Mississippi was a fantastic place until the casinos came and bankrupted the citizenry. Our access to gambling is not far, and can remain across the border. There’s no place like Nebraska.
Vote “Against” on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.
Jacob Wolff, Omaha
Treat Nebraskans like adults
In her Oct. 4 Midlands Voices piece, Pat Loontjer cites various facts and economic studies that support her opposition to the latest gambling proposal. I’ll grant to her that the economic benefits of gambling are likely exaggerated by its proponents. However, I still think Loontjer is wrong in her opposition to gambling.
Why can’t grown adults decide for themselves whether and how they part with their money? I see no redeeming value in gambling, but neither do I see any redeeming value in junk food, booze or watching too much television. None of these other vices is prohibited for adults, yet they all have deleterious effects if abused. Missing from Loontjer’s list of facts is any type of study that accurately predicts how many more people will become a net cost to society because they cannot handle the increased options of legalized gambling.
Will things really get that bad if it’s legalized? I plan to vote for the gambling proposals, not because I think they’ll be a windfall for Nebraska, but because I believe that the government should treat us like adults.
Andrew Best, Omaha
It takes bravery to do this
Reference is made to the Oct. 6 Pulse posting from Brenda Ray. Her second paragraph offers an alternative to the Davenport cheerleaders’ protest. I suggest that we not rush to judge their behavior.
It must take a certain level of courage to take a stand by kneeling. One might guess that Michael Strank, Harlon Block and Franklin Sousley — Marines killed at Iwo Jima — would be proud of their actions. It’s unfortunate that World War II photographer Bill Genaust isn’t around to film such bravery.
Jerry Tworek, Omaha
The virus and vultures
I went to a fall car swap meet Sunday, which may have attracted a record crowd at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
I pulled up my face covering as I got there, but I saw to my dismay that almost no one wore the COVID-19 masks — maybe 5% of them covered their mouths and noses. And certainly there was no social distancing.
This huge gathering was allowed to form although Saunders recently became one of the hardest-stricken counties in the state.
I asked myself if I wanted to inhale lungfuls from this feckless crowd. I did not, so I walked back to the car. It just wasn’t worth the risk.
While pulling out of the parking lot, I saw more than a dozen very large birds wheeling high in the sky at the northeast corner of the fairgrounds.
Please understand that I am not a superstitious person, but I know an omen when I see one.
And those big birds that I saw circling ominously over the germy crowd of people who were sucking in one another’s bodily aerosols? I suddenly recognized them as vultures, flocks of which are seen quite often here in Nebraska.
Those vultures, traditional omens of death, strengthened my decision to walk away and breathe some safer air.
Bob Copperstone, Omaha
Biden is absolutely the wrong choice
Wow! What happened to our conservative hometown Omaha World-Herald newspaper? They endorse Joe Biden for the presidency? After reading their endorsement in the Sunday edition I fail to see any reason that they would do any such thing.
The World-Herald says that Biden has “watched” a lot of things happen in Washington, D.C., over the past 47 years of his feeding at the public trough without mentioning any of his accomplishments.
Not only does he not have anything to hang his hat on in his almost half-century in the political world but he also seems to be on his way to senility.
Who endorses or votes for someone in his present state of confusion? I’ll tell you who — the far-left extremists who know he will be president for only a short time before he gets the hook and is put on the sidelines to watch as the wackos go on to ruin this great country.
This is the most consequential presidential election in my lifetime, and I hope people realize that if they vote the wrong way, they will be ready to apologize and beg the forgiveness of their children and grandchildren for their great mistake.
Please get out and vote — the right way!
Del Ostergaard, La Vista
Biden for president? No way
I couldn’t disagree more with your Biden endorsement in the Opinion section of the Sunday, Oct. 11, World-Herald. Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, represent a Democratic Party that has taken a sharp turn toward the far left. Their party has embraced socialism, abortion rights, destruction of the traditional family, Green New Deal and restriction of religious freedom.
Biden himself has demonstrated a feebleness which is troubling in a man his age. He has lied repeatedly. He has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would seek to pack the Supreme Court.
I will not be voting for Joe Biden. I will not be voting for Democratic candidates. My votes will be consistent with conservative values.
My prayer is that the Lord would bless us with the leaders we need. Joe Biden is not a leader that we need.
Paul Leckband, Norfolk, Neb.
Trump falls far short of the standard
Thank you for your endorsement of Joe Biden for president. The World-Herald has reached the same conclusion as the last three Republican candidates for president — that Donald Trump is morally, intellectually and politically unfit to hold office.
His contempt for military service, which he dodged, for those who pay taxes, which he avoids, or for those who serve honorably in the corridors of good government, whom he demeans, illustrate the extent of the corruption he represents. Apart from Russia, Saudi Arabia and North Korea, Trump has become an international embarrassment throughout the world.
The pandemic gave many other public servants an opportunity to show leadership in a time of crisis. Such challenges also expose those who lack the integrity and moral courage to lead by example. The virus both infected and exposed the president. And now we know. The emperor has no clothes.
Robert F. Bartle, Lincoln
