The Public Pulse: Differing views on Sasse

Courage of convictions

The consensus seems to be that, with a few courageous exceptions, all except a few brave Senate Republicans are not going to vote to convict Donald Trump. And why is this? The answer that seems most prevalent is that they are afraid of him. And why is this? It seems to be, given what I read, that Trump “owns” the Republican Party to such an extent that anyone who holds office under that banner may be crushed by his dicta at the polls. Thus, nearly every Republican officeholder in the land is rewarding Trump out of fear for many of the same personality traits that make him so detestable as a human being, including his bullying manner, self-centered nature and autocratic tendencies.