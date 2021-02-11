The Public Pulse: Differing views on Sasse

Be even-handed
Your editorial on Sen. Ben Sasse in Tuesday’s paper is not even-handed. Certainly opinion columns are aptly named, but there must be balance in our newspapers.
I agree that Sen. Sasse is entitled to his opinionated reprimand, and should not be censored in any way. But at the same time, I believe Sen. Fischer should be championed for her right to not support impeachment. Both of our senators have, in your words, been “speaking one’s minds.” I believe your columns should show balance to both lines of thinking.
I believe your editorial very subtly marginalizes Trump supporters with words such as “cultishness” and “cultish worship.” There are factions in all ideologies, both right and left, that could be characterized as cultish. But radial factions should not characterize the total group or ideology.
As a Trump supporter, I will not be marginalized for agreeing with most of his policies. Granted, his style and sometimes boorish behavior made me wince, but DJT had “America First” as his MAGA theme.
I challenge this paper to provide balanced editorials. Beware of falling into the trap of supporting the cancel culture that the cable news channels have done.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
No to Sasse
I think Ben Sasse should be censored! He does not speak for me. He wasn’t going to bend the knee for Trump; he didn’t have to, he bent the knee for the Democrat Party and liberals. I will never vote again. There will never be a fair election. I don’t trust this Democrat/liberal-run country. Sasse is out for Sasse, period.
Susan Bose, Omaha
Censure appropriate
I would be inclined to agree with the Feb. 9 World-Herald editorial on U.S. Sen. Sasse. However, the editorial seems to have lost sense of what is happening.
When Sasse left the Agriculture Committee for the Judiciary Committee, conservatives understood Sasse was lending his talents to where he could do the most good for conservative ideas, as Trump was appointing judges. However, now with Trump gone, just what is Sasse’s purpose on the Judiciary Committee? His latest attacks on Trump appear to be quite short-sighted and empty rhetoric. Sasse needs to know: There is no “I” in “teamwork.”
To make matters worse, President Biden has stopped the Keystone XL pipeline, which was crucial to Nebraska workers. Both political parties have failed these working-class people, yet Trump defended their work and their industry. You would think the Nebraska schools unions would support such a pipeline, as it would provide much needed property tax revenue for schools, but they are silent and so is Sen. Sasse.
If the Sasse took alarm at the number of Biden executive orders and defended the Keystone XL pipeline, I would be willing to come to his defense, but he has provided me with nothing to defend under a new president. The Nebraska Republican Party should first look to what Sasse has done to the Republican brand and defend the party. Considering his lackluster approach to changes in the White House underway, the call to censure Sasse is legitimate and worthwhile.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Focus on principle
I’m disappointed in the moves of multiple county Republican parties to censure Sen. Sasse. As a Republican, I think it’s clear that Sen. Sasse has been one of the most conservative voices in the U.S. Senate as well as one of the most level-headed. Despite many GOP members jumping on whichever bandwagon seems to have the most traction, Sen. Sasse has been consistent. He represents what so many of us Republicans say we desire, a politician concerned more about principle than politics.
I voted for Trump in 2020, but this willingness to seek out any Republican that found themselves at odds with the president shows a great degradation of my party. If we want to actually craft change in Washington, we need to end the concept of the worship of political figures above principle, which was the case with President Trump, and should have died on Jan. 20.
Jaylem Duroussea, Omaha
Courage of convictions
The consensus seems to be that, with a few courageous exceptions, all except a few brave Senate Republicans are not going to vote to convict Donald Trump. And why is this? The answer that seems most prevalent is that they are afraid of him. And why is this? It seems to be, given what I read, that Trump “owns” the Republican Party to such an extent that anyone who holds office under that banner may be crushed by his dicta at the polls. Thus, nearly every Republican officeholder in the land is rewarding Trump out of fear for many of the same personality traits that make him so detestable as a human being, including his bullying manner, self-centered nature and autocratic tendencies.
Trump acts like a combination of Santa Claus and a Mob boss: “I’m making a list, I’m checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.” Or, stated another way: “Do what I tell you, or I’ll whack you off at the kneecaps.” Cement boots, anyone?
Given this situation, I have come to admire our U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse more and more. He has the courage of his convictions and, unlike many of his Republican colleagues, he doesn’t answer to dog whistles just to keep a privileged position. He knows history, and he seems to me to be aware of how history will judge the majority of those who are willing to serve a small man for personal, short-term objectives.
Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha
School choice
Sunday’s World-Herald article “A struggle to make the grade” was very sad and alarming, but hardly a surprise. Many parents have been forced to watch helplessly as their child’s school struggles to provide them with a “passable” education during the pandemic.
While not addressed in the World-Herald article, most private school and homeschooled students fared much better academically and socially during the pandemic. Some frustrated parents who were able to afford it moved their children to private schools or homeschooled, while paying for this “choice” completely from their household budget. This is because Nebraska is one of a very few states that have no real school choice options, such as charter schools, vouchers, or opportunity scholarships. These school choice options have proven to benefit children in other states greatly, most from low-income and minority households, by providing their parents or guardians with an opportunity to place their children in a learning environment that best suits them and provides them with a great education.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan has introduced Legislative Bill 364, the Opportunity Scholarships Act, in the Nebraska Legislature. This bill gives parents and guardians a real choice in their child’s education and deserves to be advanced. Review this much needed legislation and contact your state senator to encourage their support for LB 364.
Blake Cole, Omaha
Shovel sidewalks
I am a recreational runner. I’ve been enjoying that activity for a long time. While not as dedicated as some, it would be accurate to say I run a thousand or so miles every year, and participate in a few local races. I do my training running various routes along the streets of Omaha.
Every year, when winter weather arrives, finding a safe, passable route along the public sidewalks becomes more and more challenging. The City of Omaha has an ordinance requiring all property owners to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks within a reasonable amount of time. For the last 10 years, the rate of compliance of that ordinance has steadily declined.
In my opinion, the reason people ignore the law is because that law is rarely enforced. Very rarely. Each winter, the mayor or the Public Works director appears on the local news a couple of times with reminders of the ordinance and the associated consequences for non-compliance. But it ends there. One only need travel on foot as many miles as I do to see how bad the conditions are. It’s pretty simple. If there’s no enforcement of the law, and no penalty, then there’s no need to make an effort. I’m most surprised how many impassable public walks there are along major streets, places where there is more pedestrian traffic trying to access bus stops and businesses.